Tiki Fink Theater

South Broadway tiki mecca Adrift is now screening B-movies for free on their back patio, threatening promising flicks so campy, “Mystery Science Theater 3000 was afraid to show them”. This weekend, sip Zombies while watching The Beach Girls and the Monster, named one of the 100 Most Enjoyably Bad Movies Ever Made, a list which doubtless manages to be both upfront and Cage-y at the same time.

