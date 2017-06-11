Lifestyle

The Bug Theatre is gonna get scary fun in October

By Published On 10/03/2012 By Published On 10/03/2012

Combining horror and music even more evilly than that Werewolf Bar Mitzvah song, this month-long series starts Friday, and pairs classic horror flicks and awesome local bands (including furry-metal rockers Extreme Turbo Smash with The Toxic Avenger!), plus there's an “internationally known” gothic belly dancer opening for the 1923 movie Nosferatu, which is getting a live electronic score from local industrial artist The Psybrid.

1. The Bug Theater 3654 Navajo St, Denver, CO 80211

According to them, they are "Denver's most unique live theatre and film screening room". So check 'em out for classes, events like vintage Horror flick screenings, and performances. Feeling artsy yet?

