Mile High makes with the funny

This year, the fest takes over two theaters to show off Denver's best stand-ups (plus visitors from LA/ NYC) and bizarre/ funny short films like The Birth of Sock Juice and Rocky Mountain Oysters, which'll likely win two veiny, giant, Golden Globes. New activities include a midnight bowling party, a series of hilarious debates, and a Ben Roy-hosted discussion with a CU prof who's trying to discover “what makes things funny” -- so he clearly needs to watch this video, in which some of Laugh Track's best give us a tour of the real Denver (note: it's the fake Denver).
