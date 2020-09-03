Entertainment Drive-In Movie Theaters Within Two Hours of Denver Take a break from Netflix.

In the summer of canceled events, one classic outing made a big comeback: drive-ins. There’s no better way to get out of the house for a date night (or just a night away from your “home office” aka your couch) than from the socially distanced safety of your own car. Plus, COVID or not, catching a movie under the stars is exactly the kind of throwback to simpler times we need right now. So where can you get in on the drive-in action around the Mile High? Check out two classic drive-ins that have been summer destinations for decades along with a few newer options that got into the drive-in game at just the right time.

88 Drive-In Commerce City

This spot’s a true throwback -- it’s the Denver area’s last remaining original drive-in and has been showing flicks on the parking lot since 1972. They’re open every night with a triple feature kicking off as soon as it’s dark. Tickets are $9 per person and must be purchased on-site so show up early to make sure you get a spot. Make sure to hit up the historic snack bar before the show for cotton candy, churros, burgers, and more.

Distance from Denver: 20 minutes

Denver Mart Drive In North Washington

Labor Day is the last weekend to catch a double feature at this drive-in in north Denver. This spot’s only been around for five years, but feels like an instant classic when you roll up to catch a family-friendly flick. Tickets are $10 per person (over 6) and must be purchased ahead of time. Gates open at 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and you are welcome to bring outside food and drinks or pre-order a family snack pack from the Mart Cafe.

Distance from Denver: About 10 minutes from downtown just off 58th & I-25 Film on the Rocks Morrison

With nearly all the concerts at Red Rocks canceled this year, Film on the Rocks is one of the only events making a comeback at this iconic venue. But instead of watching from the amphitheater, this summer movie series has been transformed into a drive-in experience showing classics and cult favorites like Fight Club, Friday, and Selena. Right now, movies are scheduled every weekend through September 20, but more dates could be announced. Tickets are $59.50 per car and include snacks and soda.

Distance from Denver: 25 minutes

Holiday Twin Drive-In Fort Collins

This spot’s been popular for outdoor movie nights since the 1960s. Along with nightly double features on two different screens, they’re also using their socially distant set up for some COVID-era concerts through their Drive & Jive series. Catch Yonder Mountain String Band, Fleetwood Mac cover band Fleetwood Mask, and more through September.

Distance from Denver: 1 hour 20 minutes Dairy Drive-In Boulder

The Dairy Arts Center jumped into the drive-in game this summer. Their west parking lot is now a go-to for screening events on the weekends. Films are scheduled through mid-September with a season-ending Yellow Submarine sing-a-long planned for September 11 & 12. Tickets are $25 per car and must be purchased in advance.

Distance from Denver: 40 minutes

