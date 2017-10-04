Denver's Most Frightening Haunted Houses You Need To Visit This Month

Usually when October comes around, people get excited about pumpkin spice whatever and eating as much green chile as possible. And on the fall activities barometer, these things tend to lean towards the more “wholesome” end. But you’re not here for that. What you really want is a terrifying, scream inducing experience filled with creepy ghouls and horrifying zombies that’ll make your heart beat out of your chest and give you that once a season adrenaline rush. So, where can you find the best scares in Denver? We’ve got our picks for the 11 best lined up below. Proceed with caution.
Asylum
Northeast Park Hill
Cost: Tickets start at $28 with options to pay more and skip the line
Dates: October 6-31; 7:30pm-12am
Asylum is one of the most popular haunted houses in town, and you should expect a wait when head here. The experience will take you through 15,000 square feet of frights where you’ll encounter demonic zombies, a serial killer nurse, and myriad other terrors. It’s consistently called one of the scariest haunted houses in America, and is not recommended for kids under 12.
Elitch Gardens Fright Fest
Downtown
Cost: Tickets to Fright Fest starts at $35, but there are other haunted houses/attractions you can add on for a nominal fee.
Dates: Open now: Fridays, 6-10pm; Saturdays 12-10pm; Sundays 12-9pm
An annual tradition, Fright Fest marks the end of Elitch’s season, and they make sure to go out with a scream. During the day, the scares stay PG and family-friendly with options like the Trick or Treat Trail. But when darkness falls, the potential for horror increases significantly with creatures hiding throughout the park’s twists and turns, and special attractions featuring a carnival graveyard, a haunted inn, and more.
The 13th Floor
Elyria Swansea
Cost: Tickets start at $20 with options to pay more and skip the line
Dates: October 3-31, November 3, 4, 10, 11; 7pm-12am
Asylum and The 13th Floor are put on by the same creator, so expect a similar experiences -- as in, they’re both scary as hell and more suited for the braver souls. This Mile High favorite for screams has moved to an even bigger location this year and is boasting 10,000 square feet of unadulterated terror. Once you head in, there’s a whole lot of demons, killer clowns, and blood and gore until you get out. Like Asylum, this one’s open seven days a week (and more expensive on weekends).
The Frightmare Compound
Westminster
Cost: Tickets start $26 with an option to pay more and skip the line
Dates: October 3-31; November 3, 4, 10, 11. Open 7pm-12am Friday and Saturday.
Denver’s first haunted house, Frightmare, has been a destination for thrill-seekers since 1983 when it was founded by Brad Holder. Holder himself has since passed away, though he’s rumored to be buried somewhere in the house. But that’s just one reason to keep your eyes peeled for otherworldly premonitions here. The compound is rumored to sit on swampland that was filled with both human and animal remains... buried in unholy grounds where the barn now stands. Head here to explore the barn for yourself, but be warned: these scares are not fit for the very young or jumpy.
City of the Dead
Mile High Flea Market, Henderson
Cost: Tickets start at $20 with upgrade options to skip the lines
Dates: October 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 24-31; November 3, 4, 10, 11. Open 7pm-12am on weekends.
At over 30,000 square feet, this is another haunted house that has size on its side. If you’re into seemingly endless close encounters with the undead, this is your Wonderland. Throw in some vampires and demons for good measure -- naturally -- and you’ve got one truly terrifying experience in store. It’s all ages, but not recommended for kids under 12 and this is the only haunted house in Denver that serves beer.
Extinction
Northeast Park Hill
Cost: Tickets are $25 for GA and $35 for VIP
Dates: Every weekend this October from 8pm-12am, as well as October 30 and 31, 8pm-12am
In this interactive experience, you’ll be part of a group of four-to-six survivors of the extinction. You’re the only humans left, and it’s up to you to fight for your life against post-nuclear fallout... creatures. So, what’s your defense? An arsenal of BB guns that you’ll use to shoot your way through this one of a kind haunted attraction. Families are welcome, but make sure any younger survivors are ready for the fight of their lives.
Haunted Field of Screams
Thornton
Cost: Tickets to all three haunts start $49 with -- you guessed it -- pricier options for VIP and instant access
Dates: October 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, 31. Opens at sundown and runs 'til midnight on weekends.
After 15 years of scaring the masses, this sprawling outdoor setup knows what it’s doing. With moonlight as your only guide, you’ll follow a trail through corn stalks that hide whatever may be lurking around the corner. And if that’s not enough, you get a three-in-one experience here with the option to check out two other attractions: the Dead Man’s Night Maze (a freaky maze) and Zombie Paintball Massacre (where you’ll fend off the undead with high-powered paintball guns). All three are recommended only for the bravest souls.
The Haunted Junkyard
Commerce City
Cost: $10 if you buy in advance (limited supply!)
Dates: October 5 - 8, 12 - 15, 19 - 31 and November 1 - 4; 7pm - 12am
Take a quarter mile walk through the scariest junkyard you’ve ever encountered. This new addition to Denver’s haunted house scene is only in its second year, but that doesn’t mean it falls short on thrills. That being said, they don’t have a ton of hyper intense special effects and strobe lights, so this is a good option for families. Plus, you won’t have to battle the insanely long lines that you’ll find at many of the other spots on this list. And you can score deals on ticket prices if you bring 3 or more friends along. It’s open most days in October (especially towards the end of the month), but hit their website to be sure.
Terror in the Corn
Erie
Cost: The best deal are the combo tickets starting at $40 (individual tickets available for $25)
Dates: October 3-31, check website for open attractions
So, the story goes, Anderson Farms in Erie is the former home of two twisted twins with a penchant for torturing the strangers that stopped to stay at their hotel. Now the property is filled with the souls of those who didn’t escape, and they’re waiting for you. Start with a haunted hayride that drops you off in the middle of a field of fright. This isn’t a maze, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have an easy time finding your way out, and if you do, a haunted ghost town awaits. Once you get through that, enjoy a relaxing zombie hunt, armed with only a paintball gun to protect you.
Scream Acres
LaSalle
Cost: The best deal is the Super Haunted Combo (which includes all activities and paintball) for $40
Dates: Wednesdays & Thursdays 6pm-9pm, Fridays 5pm-10pm, Saturdays 11am - 10pm, Sundays 12pm - 5pm (corn maze closed)
During the day, the Fritzler Corn Maze is a destination for family-friendly fun. But after dark, phase two of the maze transforms it into a field of fright of which you’ll have to try to find your way out. The location also features an indoor attraction where you’ll hunt for ghosts using a specially equipped detector as well as an after dark paintball adventure, where you can practice your zombie-hunting skills.
Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.