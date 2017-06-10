5 essential things to do in Denver this weekend

Denver
Event of the Week
New Belgium Brewing is saying thank you to all of their boozy supporters by throwing a multi-city, big, fat party... seriously. The Tour de Fat will be rolling through City Park with live music, costumes, plenty of bikes, and copious amounts of beer. Bring a friend, or come alone and meet up with 15,000 new ones. Details here!
Thursday, September 4th: RiNo Beach Club and Heroes Like Us are hosting the most ultimate urban oasis fiesta ever. TIKI TIKI TIKI is celebrating Denver Food and Wine’s 10th year of business with some awesome Tiki cocktails that you have most likely never tried, all in an urban beach setting. Try your best not to fall asleep (again) in one of the cabanas. This is one you don’t want to miss Continue Reading
Friday, September 5th: Denver’s coolest movie theater, the Alamo Drafthouse, is hosting the Found Footage Festival in Boulder, a celebration of some weird s&^% that has been found on VHS tapes by the hosts of the event. Check out old-school how-to-cybersex videos or discover their new “bodily fluid element” of the evening. Enter at your own risk...
Sunday, September 7th: Westword Dish is back for its 20th year to celebrate both the Denver dining scene and complete overindulgence by putting you face to face with more than 40 of your favorite restaurants and bars. Enjoy one of the last nights of summer by double-fisting food from the best spots in town and hanging out in the ultra-cool Sculpture Park. Come hungry!