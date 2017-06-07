Every Outdoor Movie in Denver This Summer

From hiking to happy hour on the patio, people in Denver will find any excuse to spend more time outdoors during the summer. Why should going to the movies be any different? Thankfully there’s a packed schedule of outdoor movie options all season long, and bonus -- many of them are totally free. Skip the stuffy theater and enjoy a film under the stars instead.
Boss Baby & Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Denver Mart Drive In Tickets are $10 for this classic drive-in double feature experience.
Bridesmaids Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from Edison before the show. Tickets are $15.
The Secret Life of Pets Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.
Double Indemnity Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.
The Fifth Element Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from Slow Caves and DéCollage before the show. Tickets are $15.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from The Haunted Windchimes and The Milk Blossoms before the show. Tickets are $15.
The Secret Life of Pets Westminster High School Stadium Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear Centennial Center Park Free and co-hosted by Arapahoe Libraries. Also features food trucks and live music before the show.
The Lego Batman Movie Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.
La La Land Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes live music from MSquared and Terri Jo Jenkins before the show.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.
Finding Dory Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.
Sunset Boulevard Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.
The Princess Bride Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes live music from 300 Days before the show.
Field of Dreams O’Brien Park in Parker Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.
Finding Dory Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.
The Lego Movie Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from School of Rock before the show. Tickets are $15.
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring A Cock In A Frock On A Rock, A DJ & Drag Party before the show. Tickets are $15.
Finding Dory Countryside Ballfields in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.
The Secret Life of Pets Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.
The Lego Batman Southlands Town Square Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.
Finding Dory Southlands Town Square Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.
A Dog’s Purpose Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.
Finding Dory Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Finding Dory E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.
Hidden Figures Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Parfet Park in Golden Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.
The Secret Life of Pets Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The Secret Life of Pets E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes a show from magician Mitch Harwood and a Natures Educators raptor show.
Touch of Evil Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Parfet Park in Golden Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.
Dirty Dancing Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes dancing in the carousel from 6:30 – 7:30pm.
Hidden Figures Centennial Center Park Free and also features live music from Dearling.
Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.