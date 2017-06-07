Lifestyle

Every Outdoor Movie in Denver This Summer

By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:41PM EST By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:41PM EST
Red Rocks
Flickr/Kent Kanouse

Trending

related

Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

related

Walmart’s Huge Robotic Kiosks Let you Pick Up Groceries 24/7

related

Watching the Most Dangerous Rope-Free Mountain Climb Will Make You Dizzy

related

This Thirsty Peacock Destroyed $500 of Booze at a Liquor Store

Stuff You'll Like

related

This App Can Help You Get Money When an Airline Screws Up

related

Here's How to See if Someone Blocked You on Instagram

related

Kimmel Takes Extraordinarily 'Mean Tweets' to the NBA Finals

From hiking to happy hour on the patio, people in Denver will find any excuse to spend more time outdoors during the summer. Why should going to the movies be any different? Thankfully there’s a packed schedule of outdoor movie options all season long, and bonus -- many of them are totally free. Skip the stuffy theater and enjoy a film under the stars instead.

Boss Baby
Boss Baby | DreamWorks

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9-11

Boss Baby & Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Tickets are $10 for this classic drive-in double feature experience.

Denver Mart Drive In

Boss Baby & Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Denver Mart Drive In Tickets are $10 for this classic drive-in double feature experience.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Mon

Bridesmaids Featuring a local comedian and music from Edison before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bridesmaids Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from Edison before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Founders Green Park at Stapleton

The Secret Life of Pets Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Double Indemnity Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.

Westminster Station Park

Double Indemnity Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

The Fifth Element Featuring a local comedian and music from Slow Caves and DéCollage before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Fifth Element Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from Slow Caves and DéCollage before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Featuring a local comedian and music from The Haunted Windchimes and The Milk Blossoms before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from The Haunted Windchimes and The Milk Blossoms before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Westminster High School Stadium

The Secret Life of Pets Westminster High School Stadium Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Sing Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

O’Brien Park in Parker

Sing O’Brien Park in Parker Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Wed

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear Free and co-hosted by Arapahoe Libraries. Also features food trucks and live music before the show.

Centennial Center Park

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear Centennial Center Park Free and co-hosted by Arapahoe Libraries. Also features food trucks and live music before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Mon

The Lego Batman Movie Free and family-friendly.

Infinity Park

The Lego Batman Movie Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Storks Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Legacy Ridge Golf Course

Storks Legacy Ridge Golf Course Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

La La Land Admission is $5 and includes live music from MSquared and Terri Jo Jenkins before the show.

Historic Elitch Theatre

La La Land Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes live music from MSquared and Terri Jo Jenkins before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Big Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Founders Green Park at Stapleton

Big Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Jaws Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

Jaws Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Rouge One
Rouge One | Lucasfilm

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Free and family-friendly.

Infinity Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Finding Dory Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

Finding Dory Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Sunset Boulevard Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event. 

Westminster Station Park

Sunset Boulevard Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event. 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

The Princess Bride Admission is $5 and includes live music from 300 Days before the show.

Historic Elitch Theatre

The Princess Bride Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes live music from 300 Days before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Field of Dreams Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

O’Brien Park in Parker

Field of Dreams O’Brien Park in Parker Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Finding Dory Free and family-friendly.

Infinity Park

Finding Dory Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

The Lego Movie Featuring a local comedian and music from School of Rock before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Lego Movie Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and music from School of Rock before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Moana Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Southlands Town Square

Moana Southlands Town Square Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Featuring A Cock In A Frock On A Rock, A DJ & Drag Party before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring A Cock In A Frock On A Rock, A DJ & Drag Party before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Finding Dory Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Countryside Ballfields in Westminster

Finding Dory Countryside Ballfields in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

The Secret Life of Pets Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Moana Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Founders Green Park at Stapleton

Moana Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24 Mon

Top Gun Free and family-friendly.

Infinity Park

Top Gun Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

The Lego Batman Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Southlands Town Square

The Lego Batman Southlands Town Square Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Moana Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn

Moana E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | Universal PIctures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

ET Admission is $5 and includes a special kids zone.

Historic Elitch Theatre

ET Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes a special kids zone.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Sing Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

Sing Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Trolls Free and also features live music from Retro Tribute Band.

Centennial Center Park

Trolls Centennial Center Park Free and also features live music from Retro Tribute Band.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

Finding Dory Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Southlands Town Square

Finding Dory Southlands Town Square Free, family-friendly and starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

A Dog’s Purpose Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster

A Dog’s Purpose Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Finding Dory This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch

Finding Dory Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Finding Dory Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn

Finding Dory E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Moana Free with park admission.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens

Moana Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens Free with park admission.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Hidden Figures Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Founders Green Park at Stapleton

Hidden Figures Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Zootopia Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

O’Brien Park in Parker

Zootopia O’Brien Park in Parker Free, family-friendly, and includes games, food vendors and live music before the show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Mon

Sing Free and family-friendly.

Infinity Park

Sing Infinity Park Free and family-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Parfet Park in Golden

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Parfet Park in Golden Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch

The Secret Life of Pets Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn

The Secret Life of Pets E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Admission is $5 and includes a show from magician Mitch Harwood and a Natures Educators raptor show.

Historic Elitch Theatre

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes a show from magician Mitch Harwood and a Natures Educators raptor show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Touch of Evil Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.

Westminster Station Park

Touch of Evil Westminster Station Park Part of Westminster’s Film Noir series, bring a chair to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Moana Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Parfet Park in Golden

Moana Parfet Park in Golden Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 19 Sat

Star Wars: The Force Awakens This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch This free show start at dusk, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Parfet Park in Golden

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Parfet Park in Golden Free and family-friendly with live bands before the movie starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Moana Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

City Park Soccer Fields in Westminster

Moana City Park Soccer Fields in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Founders Green Park at Stapleton

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Founders Green Park at Stapleton Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to this free event.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn Free, family friendly with food trucks on-site at each show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Dirty Dancing Admission is $5 and includes dancing in the carousel from 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Historic Elitch Theatre

Dirty Dancing Historic Elitch Theatre Admission is $5 and includes dancing in the carousel from 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 26 Sat

Hidden Figures Free and also features live music from Dearling.

Centennial Center Park

Hidden Figures Centennial Center Park Free and also features live music from Dearling.

Twister
Twister | Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 11 Mon

Twister Featuring a local comedian and live music from The Gasoline Lollipops before the show. Tickets are $15.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Twister Red Rocks Amphitheatre Featuring a local comedian and live music from The Gasoline Lollipops before the show. Tickets are $15.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 22 Fri

Zootopia Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Big Dry Creek Park in Westminster

Zootopia Big Dry Creek Park in Westminster Free and family-friendly with food vendors and activities before the show starts at dusk.

Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Molly Martin is a freelance writer in Denver, Colorado who is always on the lookout for fun things to do. Follow her Mile High adventures @mollydbu on Twitter and Instagram.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More