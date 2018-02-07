Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This Winter

Winter is officially here. And sure, we’ve been short on snow in the Mile High, but that’s just a great excuse to skip town for a mountain escape where you can be a part of the world’s longest shot ski. Or stay in the city and take advantage of the fact that you can hit up a beer (or pot) festival without having to break out the snow tires to get there. And remember: The big storm could be coming any day now, so get out there and eat, drink, and be merry while you still can.
News
This Fanny Pack Gives You an Instant Dad Bod Beer Gut
Thursday
Feb 1
Jefferson Park
It’s adults-only time at the Children’s Museum. Ales, Apps & Barrels of Fun is a chance to relive your childhood, but better. Enjoy local beer, bites, and live music while taking the museum exhibits for a spin -- without having to worry about making any children cry because you cut them in line for rocket building.
Cost: $35
Sunday
Feb 4
Washington Park
The Broncos were a long way from a Super Bowl run this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be. Show off your own athletic prowess (even if your team let you down) at this fun run. And remember to rock your best fan gear for a chance at prizes.
Cost: Adult registration is $35 pre-race day
Thursday
Feb 8
Get a whiskey education, complete with plenty of eats
Central Business District
The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar is hosting Laws Whiskey for a one of a kind tasting experience. Distillers will be on hand to walk you through four types of whiskeys (and an additional whiskey cocktail for good measure). Plus, the restaurant will be cooking up food at five stations where they’ll be plating dishes like prime rib and grilled wings.
Cost: $50
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11
FALL IN LOVE (OR REKINDLE ROMANCE) AT THE FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL
LOVELAND
Whether or not you’re celebrating Valentine’s with a special someone, this festival’s sure to be either the perfect date or ideal distraction. The event will feature ice sculptures that will be created on-site each day and the nightly lighting of fire sculptures. There will also be live music, local food, boozy beverages, and a nightly fireworks show.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Feb 10
Break out the hairspray for an '80s & '90s dance party
Lowry
With Wings Over the Rockies as the backdrop, get ready for a night of throwback fun. Costumes are a must at this event that’ll be packed with dancing, drinking, and even a themed arcade. All-you-can-eat food from local caterers is also included in the ticket price.
Cost: Non-member tickets are $30
Saturday
Feb 10
Manitou Springs
This small town outside of Colorado Springs embraces the spirit of the South during their annual Mardi Gras celebration. Kick things off at a gumbo cook-off, followed by a parade through town. Then find your spot at one of the local watering holes and spend the afternoon collecting beads and indulging in a hurricane or three.
Cost: Gumbo tastes are two for $1; the rest depends on how much you plan on drinking
Saturday
Feb 10
Berkeley
Ah, love. Whether you’re in it or over it, head to the Oriental Theater for the Valentine’s edition of Mortified, aka your chance to hear other people share their awkward, weird, and funny teenage stories, art, songs and more. Plus, a cover band will be on hand to give you a serious dose of nostalgic music to cap off the festivities.
Cost: Tickets are $16 in advance
Wednesday
Feb 14
City Park West
Buck traditional Valentine’s date nights and get creative with your better half instead. The Craftsman & Apprentice is hosting their third annual arrow-making workshop for lovers. Loosen up with a whiskey cocktail and snacks, then spend the evening showing off your handy side as you each make your own Cupid-worthy creation.
Cost: $75/couple
Wednesday
Feb 14
Or check out one of our super affordable (and fun) date ideas and do one of those!
All around Denver
We amassed a list of fun and creative date ideas to get you through the winter. They aren’t necessarily Valentine’s Day-themed, but does it really matter? At the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts. And you, dear reader, are always in ours.
Cost: All dates range from cheap to affordable
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 22-25
Celebrate cinema at the Boulder International Film Festival
Boulder
Choose from a jam-packed schedule of films from around the world at the 14th annual edition of this event. This full schedule will be released on February 2, so start planning early. And in addition to viewing the films, you can also attend additional events like the opening night gala, filmmaker happy hours, and this year’s CineChef, a showdown between some of Boulder’s and Denver’s best culinary talents.
Cost: Varies per event. Full festival early bird passes are available for $375
Friday - Sunday
Feb 23-25
Steamboat
The main event may be sold out, but you can still score tickets to the late night shows at this annual bluegrass and craft beer festival. The schedule includes shows from Leftover Salmon, Fruition, Trout Steak Revival, and more, and they take place at various venues in town, including the top of the gondola.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Thursday
Feb 23
Capitol Hill
This year, Westword’s annual celebration of local art returns in a new location (The Church Nightclub) and a fresh focus on live art. Watch as local painters, sculptors, and performers show off their creative process in real time at this one of a kind party. Also on hand will be DJs, live music, local vendors, and unique curated spaces to explore.
Cost: General admission tickets are $30
Friday - Sunday
Feb 23-Mar 4
Eat everything you possibly can during Denver Restaurant Week
Various locations
In case you somehow haven’t heard, Denver’s dining scene is growing nonstop. If you need to play catch up on all the new spots you’ve been wanting to try, this is your chance to do that at a discount. Multicourse meals will be available for three special prices at many of the city’s best restaurant, so come hungry.
Cost: Prix fixe menus start at $25/person
Saturday
Feb 24
Capitol Hill
It was only a matter of time before beer fests gave way to pot fests in the Mile High. Be a part of this two-floor smoke sesh complete with live music, bars, a rooftop DJ, and free joints for the first 50 attendees. There will even be smoke competitions... so you might as well start training now.
Cost: $15
Saturday
Feb 24
Go Bash to the Future to support the Denver Scholarship Fund
Overland
Two ‘90s themed parties in one month. Now you’ve got plenty of chances to show off your flared jeans and chokers. And this party’s for a good cause, raising money to help local kids attend college. There will be food, drinks, dancing, and photo booth ops aplenty.
Cost: General admission tickets are $75
Saturday
Feb 24
Civic Center
Normally this might be cause for concern, but at the annual Cupid’s Undie Run, it’s all for a good cause. Get out your good undies and get scantily clad for this “mile-ish” jaunt that aims to raise money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis. And yes, it’s going to be cold, but this event is all about the party too so you’ll be able to warm up with pre- and post-run drink.
Cost: $35
