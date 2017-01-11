9 Things You Have to Do in Denver This March

Date
Event
Location
Mar 1 Sun
Last day of Restaurant Week If you haven’t been partaking in Denver Restaurant Week the last nine days then seriously, what have you been doing? Well, today marks your last chance to wine and dine at some of Denver’s best restaurants for only $30 a meal.
Multiple locations
Last day of Restaurant Week Multiple locations If you haven’t been partaking in Denver Restaurant Week the last nine days then seriously, what have you been doing? Well, today marks your last chance to wine and dine at some of Denver’s best restaurants for only $30 a meal.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Puff, Pass, and Paint You’ve probably been wondering what your paint-by-numbers class has been missing all these years, and little did you know it was weed. Or you did know, and Puff, Pass, and Paint is the answer to your prayers. Each class is hosted by a professional artist to guide and probably keep you somewhat focused on your magical painting journey. Classes start at 7 and you must be 21+ to partake in the painting and the smoking, duh.
1250 31st St
Puff, Pass, and Paint 1250 31st St You’ve probably been wondering what your paint-by-numbers class has been missing all these years, and little did you know it was weed. Or you did know, and Puff, Pass, and Paint is the answer to your prayers. Each class is hosted by a professional artist to guide and probably keep you somewhat focused on your magical painting journey. Classes start at 7 and you must be 21+ to partake in the painting and the smoking, duh.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Thu
Around the World in 180 Minutes The folks at Imbibe are taking you on a trip around the world for only $30! At Around the World in 180 Minutes, the world’s delicacies will be on hand -- from South American empanadas to Middle Eastern kabobs that can be washed down with Argentinean wines or German brews.
Around the World in 180 Minutes Calico International Center The folks at Imbibe are taking you on a trip around the world for only $30! At Around the World in 180 Minutes, the world’s delicacies will be on hand -- from South American empanadas to Middle Eastern kabobs that can be washed down with Argentinean wines or German brews.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Fri
Steak and Spirits The pros at Cook Street know what they are doing when it comes to beef, and they're going to lend their knowledge to you in their Steak and Spirits course, going down this Friday. Even if you don’t absorb any knowledge, at least there will be steak and booze to absorb.
Steak and Spirits Cook Street The pros at Cook Street know what they are doing when it comes to beef, and they're going to lend their knowledge to you in their Steak and Spirits course, going down this Friday. Even if you don’t absorb any knowledge, at least there will be steak and booze to absorb.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
St. Patty’s Day Parade But before you start the shenanigans, sit and enjoy the annual St. Paddy’s Day Parade. The Emerald Mile begins at 19th and Wynkoop and the first step is at 9:30am. Don’t forget the green!
Starts at 19th and Wynkoop
St. Patty’s Day Parade Starts at 19th and Wynkoop But before you start the shenanigans, sit and enjoy the annual St. Paddy’s Day Parade. The Emerald Mile begins at 19th and Wynkoop and the first step is at 9:30am. Don’t forget the green!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
St. Paddy’s Day Party at Fado Irish Pub The parade is over, so time to make with the serious business of drinking. Actually, if you want to skip the parade, Fado is open starting at 7am. Save yourself some money and buy tickets now!
St. Paddy’s Day Party at Fado Irish Pub Fado Irish Pub The parade is over, so time to make with the serious business of drinking. Actually, if you want to skip the parade, Fado is open starting at 7am. Save yourself some money and buy tickets now!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21 Sat
Collaboration Fest Kicking off the Colorado Craft Beer Week will be Collaboration Fest. Brewers from all over the country have been teaming up with at least one member of the Colorado Brewers Guild to produce more than 50 unique collaborations that are one-of-a-kind. You show up to Sports Authority Field at 3pm and drink till 7pm -- best deal all week.
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Collaboration Fest Sports Authority Field at Mile High Kicking off the Colorado Craft Beer Week will be Collaboration Fest. Brewers from all over the country have been teaming up with at least one member of the Colorado Brewers Guild to produce more than 50 unique collaborations that are one-of-a-kind. You show up to Sports Authority Field at 3pm and drink till 7pm -- best deal all week.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Thu
New Kids On The Block Beer Fest If you thought this was going to feature your favorite '80s boy band, you’re unfortunately wrong; but don’t worry, the beer will still be present. The NKOTB Beer Fest is going to have suds from more than 20 breweries that are all under two-years-old, along with food and (!) '80s music.
New Kids On The Block Beer Fest The Lobby If you thought this was going to feature your favorite '80s boy band, you’re unfortunately wrong; but don’t worry, the beer will still be present. The NKOTB Beer Fest is going to have suds from more than 20 breweries that are all under two-years-old, along with food and (!) '80s music.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
Hops & Handrails Grab your boards and a beer and head to Longmont. Actually, leave the snowboarding to the pros and just drink the beer at the annual Hops and Handrails Beer Fest and Rail Jam. Over 50 beers will be present, along with live music and local foods. And if you really think you can ride, sign up beforehand to win some serious cash prizes.
Hops & Handrails Lefthand Brewing Grab your boards and a beer and head to Longmont. Actually, leave the snowboarding to the pros and just drink the beer at the annual Hops and Handrails Beer Fest and Rail Jam. Over 50 beers will be present, along with live music and local foods. And if you really think you can ride, sign up beforehand to win some serious cash prizes.