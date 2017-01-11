10 Things You Must Do in Denver This February

February is a short, cold month, and you could be forgiven for wanting to spend it doing nothing but eating your Broncos feelings in sandwich form. But you're better than that! You're going to get the most out of those 28 days, via these 10 things to do:
Feb 1 Sun
37th Annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo National Western Complex This cycle-centric event will feature a vintage bike show, the largest swap-meet you’ve ever seen, and plenty of hog-tastic fun. If you don’t own a motorcycle, still go for the wet t-shirt contest, live music, and on-site tattoo & piercing artists, all of which sound like fine decisions.
Feb 1 Sun
ViewHouse Tailgate Party ViewHouse The ViewHouse Downtown is set to make sure that your Broncos-less Sunday remains "super," by throwing their own Tailgate Party with mega-deals on sliders, nachos, wings, and plenty of booze & beer. Also, a bevy of prizes will be doled out every quarter, so Denver can at least win something.
Feb 6-7
Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton Boettcher Concert Hall Even if you don't know the name Danny Elfman, you've heard his music. The guy scored The Simpsons intro! But this Friday at the Boettcher Theater, Elfman will be performing the scores to everything he has done for director Tim Burton, which is QUITE a bit. Doors open at 7:30pm.
Feb 7 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run Stoney's Bar & Grill Cupid’s Undie Run is one of Denver’s biggest runs for charity, and everyone should trim down to their skivvies for the cause. It also happens to be a crazy, fun time in your underwear. The party starts at Stoney's Bar & Grill at noon and the run’s first step takes place at 2pm.
Feb 7 Sat
Traffic Light Party Club Vinyl You’ve got a week before Valentine's Day, and the Traffic Light Party at Club Vinyl could be your last chance to lock down a date for the 14th (or just another chance to party your face off). Dress code requires attendees to wear red (taken), yellow (maybe), or green (single). The fun starts at 9pm.
Feb 12-18
NuHu Mongolian Express opening 1147 Broadway Taking over the spot at 1147 Broadway will be the "nu" NuHu Mongolian Express and probably your best chance to get delicious Mongolian stir fry. NuHu will serve up eats like the "Genghis Thai," a take on pad Thai that uses their seriously tasty house-peanut sauce. And for every bowl sold within the first week of opening, NuHu will donate a dollar to Civic Center Conservancy, which benefits the Golden Triangle community. Chow down on noodles for a cause, will ya?!
Feb 13 Fri
Honky Tonk Valentines Converge Denver Yes, it will be a line dancin’ kind of shindig with music by Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts. Small bites will be supplied by Western Daughter’s Butcher Shoppe and beer from Wynkoop will wash it all down. All proceeds will go to Re:Vision International.
Feb 13 Fri
Valentine’s Day Dinner prix fixe meal at Tamayo Tamayo For a solid price of $65, Tamayo will serve up a three-course dinner featuring their Chemito Fillet, a butter-basted fillet with grilled asparagus, celery root puree, and a habanero-red beet demi-glaze as one of the four main course options. They’ve also topped off the meal with a long-stem rose, because the chances of you forgetting flowers hover around 100%.
Feb 14 Sat
My Funky Valentine Exdo Events Center If your New Year’s resolution was to get down with your bad self more (which is kind of weird), then you’ll want to hit up My Funky Valentine, happening on the sacred day of love. Singles and couples are welcome at the event, which will feature music by Eddie Robert’s West Coast Sounds; beer by Ft. Collins, Odell, and Left Hand; and unlimited small bites by some of Denver’s top chefs. And if you show up stag, a dating game will be going down at 9pm hosted by Tony Clifton.
Feb 20-22
Feb Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival Northglenn Ramada Plaza Stretching over three days, bands like the Barefoot Movement, Sons and Brothers, and the Kathy Kallick Band will play all the toe-tappin', head-bobbin' music you can possibly handle. This will be their 30th year doing this, so yeah, they know what they're doing.