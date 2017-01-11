10 Things You Must Do in Denver This February

NuHu Mongolian Express opening Taking over the spot at 1147 Broadway will be the "nu" NuHu Mongolian Express and probably your best chance to get delicious Mongolian stir fry. NuHu will serve up eats like the "Genghis Thai," a take on pad Thai that uses their seriously tasty house-peanut sauce. And for every bowl sold within the first week of opening, NuHu will donate a dollar to Civic Center Conservancy, which benefits the Golden Triangle community. Chow down on noodles for a cause, will ya?!

1147 Broadway

NuHu Mongolian Express opening 1147 Broadway Taking over the spot at 1147 Broadway will be the "nu" NuHu Mongolian Express and probably your best chance to get delicious Mongolian stir fry. NuHu will serve up eats like the "Genghis Thai," a take on pad Thai that uses their seriously tasty house-peanut sauce. And for every bowl sold within the first week of opening, NuHu will donate a dollar to Civic Center Conservancy, which benefits the Golden Triangle community. Chow down on noodles for a cause, will ya?!