12 Things You Must Do in Denver This Spring

Spring is almost here! That means warmer weather, more time outside, and more opportunities to make questionable decisions. Speaking of poor choices, leaving any of these dozen Denver happenings off your to-do list would not be the best idea.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
Tweedy at Ellie Caulkins The world-class Ellie Caulkins Opera House will have its stage graced by Tweedy (doors open at 7pm), aka Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and son Spencer, who together form a musical duo far superior than anything involving an animated yellow bird.
Tweedy at Ellie Caulkins Ellie Caulkins Opera House The world-class Ellie Caulkins Opera House will have its stage graced by Tweedy (doors open at 7pm), aka Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and son Spencer, who together form a musical duo far superior than anything involving an animated yellow bird.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11-12
Fly Fishing Rendezvous Make the short trip to Lakewood, CO this weekend for the annual Fly Fishing Rendezvous. This fly fish fest will host over 25 brands showcasing some of the best equipment in biz, along with leading anglers who can show you how to tackle your tackle. Also worth noting: O'Dell is handling the liquid refreshments, because beer and fishing go hand-in-hand. Get there promptly at 8:30am to ensure yourself a swag bag.
Lakewood
Fly Fishing Rendezvous Lakewood Make the short trip to Lakewood, CO this weekend for the annual Fly Fishing Rendezvous. This fly fish fest will host over 25 brands showcasing some of the best equipment in biz, along with leading anglers who can show you how to tackle your tackle. Also worth noting: O'Dell is handling the liquid refreshments, because beer and fishing go hand-in-hand. Get there promptly at 8:30am to ensure yourself a swag bag.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 20 Mon
Snoop Dogg at Fiddler’s Green If you partake in any activity on 4/20, any activity at all, make it to Snoop Dogg at Fiddler’s Green, where you can do what you were probably going to do anyway. A$AP Rocky and 2Chains will start the show at 5:30pm, but you know when the party really starts.
Snoop Dogg at Fiddler’s Green Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre If you partake in any activity on 4/20, any activity at all, make it to Snoop Dogg at Fiddler’s Green, where you can do what you were probably going to do anyway. A$AP Rocky and 2Chains will start the show at 5:30pm, but you know when the party really starts.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 26 Sun
Cherry Creek Sneak You have no doubt been training all winter and are ready for your first official run of spring, the Cherry Creek Sneak. The run has four different distances, from a 10-miler all the way down to a 1.5mi sprint. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Rockies to help stop hunger in Colorado. The race starts at 7:30am at Steele and Ellsworth St and, most importantly, ends at the Leinenkugel Beer Garden.
First step at Steele and Ellsworth St
Cherry Creek Sneak First step at Steele and Ellsworth St You have no doubt been training all winter and are ready for your first official run of spring, the Cherry Creek Sneak. The run has four different distances, from a 10-miler all the way down to a 1.5mi sprint. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Rockies to help stop hunger in Colorado. The race starts at 7:30am at Steele and Ellsworth St and, most importantly, ends at the Leinenkugel Beer Garden.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Furry Scurry The Dumb Friends League will be hosting their 22nd Annual Furry Scurry this first Saturday in May at Wash Park. Bring your four-legged sidekick by 9am to participate in the 2mi walk that benefits homeless pets in Denver. Afterward, try the agility course, Run-Dog-Run course, and even an owner-pet lookalike contest! (hopefully you don’t enter with a bulldog).
Wash Park
Furry Scurry Wash Park The Dumb Friends League will be hosting their 22nd Annual Furry Scurry this first Saturday in May at Wash Park. Bring your four-legged sidekick by 9am to participate in the 2mi walk that benefits homeless pets in Denver. Afterward, try the agility course, Run-Dog-Run course, and even an owner-pet lookalike contest! (hopefully you don’t enter with a bulldog).
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
The Big Wonderful The super-popular community event, The Big Wonderful, returns for the second year at 2500 Lawrence. As always, The BW is a haven of local crafts, from beers to foods to goods -- along with musical guests, beach volleyball, and urban-farming. Now if that’s not wonderful, what is?
2500 Lawrence
The Big Wonderful 2500 Lawrence The super-popular community event, The Big Wonderful, returns for the second year at 2500 Lawrence. As always, The BW is a haven of local crafts, from beers to foods to goods -- along with musical guests, beach volleyball, and urban-farming. Now if that’s not wonderful, what is?
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
Cinco de Mayo Cinco de Mayo falls on a Tuesday this year, and since work has been known to get in the way of all-day tequila consumption, the weekend prior will host all major festivities like the 28th Annual Celebrate Culture Festival at Civic Center Park. The two-day event will have a chili bowl cook-off, Chihuahua races, taco-eating contests, and much more. Bueno!
Civic Center Park
Cinco de Mayo Civic Center Park Cinco de Mayo falls on a Tuesday this year, and since work has been known to get in the way of all-day tequila consumption, the weekend prior will host all major festivities like the 28th Annual Celebrate Culture Festival at Civic Center Park. The two-day event will have a chili bowl cook-off, Chihuahua races, taco-eating contests, and much more. Bueno!
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
Civic Center Eats Civic Center Eats is back! Starting this Thursday and continuing through October, CCE is by far Denver’s favorite event for indulging in the best local food trucks have to offer. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Civic Center Conservancy, which keeps parks up and running.
Civic Center Park
Civic Center Eats Civic Center Park Civic Center Eats is back! Starting this Thursday and continuing through October, CCE is by far Denver’s favorite event for indulging in the best local food trucks have to offer. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Civic Center Conservancy, which keeps parks up and running.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
Global Dub Fest Every year, Global Dub Fest rattles the bones of Red Rocks with beat-dropping acts that are more than your "press play" DJs of other EDM-heavy shows. Excision and Zomboy headline the fourth year of Global at Red Rocks, with more performers to be added at a later date. The show sells out every year, so get your tickets ASAP!
Red Rocks
Global Dub Fest Red Rocks Every year, Global Dub Fest rattles the bones of Red Rocks with beat-dropping acts that are more than your "press play" DJs of other EDM-heavy shows. Excision and Zomboy headline the fourth year of Global at Red Rocks, with more performers to be added at a later date. The show sells out every year, so get your tickets ASAP!
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Five Points Jazz Fest The Annual Five Points Jazz Fest walks it’s smooth bass line into Denver this May. This year’s event features performances by legendary jazz vocalist Ernie Andrews, as well as Sammy Mayfield, Willie "The Blues Man" Houston, and others. This is an all-day event, and as always, is free to the public.
27th & Welton St
Five Points Jazz Fest 27th & Welton St The Annual Five Points Jazz Fest walks it’s smooth bass line into Denver this May. This year’s event features performances by legendary jazz vocalist Ernie Andrews, as well as Sammy Mayfield, Willie "The Blues Man" Houston, and others. This is an all-day event, and as always, is free to the public.
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Denver Comic Con Cos-players, don your super-suits and fantasy garb, because Denver Comic Con descends on Mile High this May. The multi-day event will feature guest speakers like Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, and Lou Ferrigno (who you should only address as "Hulk"). Get tickets before they're gone!
Denver Comic Con Colorado Convention Center Cos-players, don your super-suits and fantasy garb, because Denver Comic Con descends on Mile High this May. The multi-day event will feature guest speakers like Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, and Lou Ferrigno (who you should only address as "Hulk"). Get tickets before they're gone!
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
2nd Annual BrüFrou Craft beer and great food come together as 80 Colorado brewmasters and chefs collaborate on 50+ pairings (think breweries like Great Divide and Epic, and eateries like Denver Biscuit Co. and Butcher's Bistro). Tickets are $95 for a full pairing, and $65 for dining-only.
2nd Annual BrüFrou Wings Over the Rockies Museum Craft beer and great food come together as 80 Colorado brewmasters and chefs collaborate on 50+ pairings (think breweries like Great Divide and Epic, and eateries like Denver Biscuit Co. and Butcher's Bistro). Tickets are $95 for a full pairing, and $65 for dining-only.