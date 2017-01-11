12 Things You Must Do in Denver This Spring

Sun

Cherry Creek Sneak You have no doubt been training all winter and are ready for your first official run of spring, the Cherry Creek Sneak. The run has four different distances, from a 10-miler all the way down to a 1.5mi sprint. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Rockies to help stop hunger in Colorado. The race starts at 7:30am at Steele and Ellsworth St and, most importantly, ends at the Leinenkugel Beer Garden.

First step at Steele and Ellsworth St

Cherry Creek Sneak First step at Steele and Ellsworth St You have no doubt been training all winter and are ready for your first official run of spring, the Cherry Creek Sneak. The run has four different distances, from a 10-miler all the way down to a 1.5mi sprint. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Rockies to help stop hunger in Colorado. The race starts at 7:30am at Steele and Ellsworth St and, most importantly, ends at the Leinenkugel Beer Garden.