Undercover at Rocky Mountain Fur Con

Quick: what do you think the weirdest thing to go down in a Stapleton Doubletree is? If you guessed "people dressing up like giant plush animals and getting freaky", then you're right sick, and will probably enjoy this undercover photo expose of last weekend's Rocky Mountain Fur Con. Flip through the photos to see what happens when our ace reporter dons a cow costume, slips into the hotel, and learns that "ace reporting" means letting giant plush animal-fetishists rub up all over his udders.

