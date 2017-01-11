11 Things You'd Better Do in Detroit This March

Date
Mar 5-8
Hamtramck Music Festival Hamtown’s got a whole weekend of good tunes and good times lined up. Fowling Wearhouse is hosting the opening party, Whiskey in the Jar has music on Friday, and P.L.A.V. Post # 10 has brunch on Sunday.
Hamtramck
Mar 6 Fri
Autorama America’s Greatest Hot Rod show returns. This year they’ve got the cars from The Fast and the Furious, a pin-up girl contest, and plenty of cars you still wish you could shrink down and take home as Hot Wheels.
Mar 7 Sat
Wild Winter Safari at the Zoo The zoo isn’t just a warm weather thing. You can check out your favorite indoor and outdoor habitats with ice cream and/or hot chocolate in hand. Note: please don’t feed the animals.
Mar 14 Sat
Irish Taste Fest Irish whiskey, Irish beer, Irish cocktails, and Irish food. All worth tasting, even if it weren't (almost) St. Patrick’s Day.
Mar 14 Sat
Gordon Lightfoot at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down as Mr. Lightfoot graces the stage at your favorite Italian eatery.
Warren
Mar 15 Sun
St. Patrick’s Day Parade The 57th running of the parade starts at 11:00am on 6th St and Michigan Ave. The Corktown races kick off between 9:30 and 10am.
Corktown
Mar 17 Tue
St. Patrick’s Day For St. Patricks’ Day proper, you’re going to want to be at a proper Irish Bar. Nancy Whisky, The Old Shillelagh, McShane’s. Take your pick. They’ll all be partying, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.
Multiple locations
Mar 22 Sun
Marche du Nain Rouge If you’re not familiar, the nain is the fiendish imp intent on ruining Detroit. You have to throw a parade every year to celebrate the fact that he didn’t mess things up again... otherwise, who knows what he’ll do?
Multiple locations
Mar 22 Sun
Bob’s Burgers Live It’s not often you get to see your voiceover heroes do their thing live, but when the time comes, you must take advantage of the opportunity. This is one of those times.
Mar 26 Thu
Bob Seger at The Palace Detroit’s own brings his Ride Out Tour to the palace, along with the Silver Bullet Band. There will be night moves. You can bet there will be night moves.
Mar 29 Sun
Slow Roll It’s the first Slow Roll of the season, so hop on your bike, get some fresh air, and hope that the snow is gone for good.
Eastern Market
