Lifestyle

A whole new kind of night light

By Published On 10/04/2012 By Published On 10/04/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

Stuff You'll Like

related

People Really Want to Watch Fidget Spinner Porn For Some Damn Reason

related

Reporter Loses His Mind on New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride

related

Massive Chipotle Hack Hit 'Most' Locations, Here's How to Check If It Affects You

Take Paris's reputation as the City of Light, combine it with Detroit's former moniker as the Paris of the Midwest, take a bunch of acid, and then DLECTRICITY totally makes sense. A "nighttime, contemporary light art festival" it's taking over & tricking out Midtown this weekend with luminescent displays from light artists imported from all over the globe, including works like

Knowledge Is Power: The team behind stage designs at Movement are transforming the Detroit Public Library into a 3D animated "dimensional cinema" show that's set to live music and tells "the human story of knowledge", from the Internet all the way back to cave paintings, when their cat mishaps were just depicted by rudimentary scribbles

Community Beacons: Put your college drum circle to shame (just kidding, those people are already living in it) with these "user-powered light and sound instruments that light up when played"

Whale: It seems only fitting that this video animation of a nearly life-size humpback is projected on the recently funded whale of an undertaking that is the Michigan Science Center. Even for those not into pre-show drugs, it's more than worth dropping... by

Whale photo by Marianne Boeksy Gallery

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More