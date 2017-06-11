It's beer garden season

Unless you're talking about Miggy hitting frozen ropes in the playoffs, October is pop-up season. And awesomely, the three coolest ones -- Tashmoo Biergarten, PRAMU, and Coffee & Donuts -- are right next to each other in the West Village for your weekend convenience. Check out the hood's Triple Crown: Coffee & Donuts: They're actually open at 7a daily through the month, so start your mornings with goodies from a classically trained pastry chef, coffee from locally roasted beaneries, and Slow Jams-filled donuts in the former Hillis Apothecary space, now providing much more crucial medication. PRAMU: Run out of what used to be Harlequin Cafe's dining room, this pop-up is "a cross between an Explorer's Club and the 1933 World Fair", and aims to be "a portal for local Detroit favorites" including Ocelot Print Shop prints, Exchange Music Bureau records, and F1RST Motoring Apparel t-shirts. Tashmoo Biergarten: Since all that bargaining's got you thirsty, head across the street for drafts of Jolly Pumpkin, Arcadia, North Peak and more from the back-by-popular-demand Euro-style beer garden, then grub on local goods from Avalon, Treat Dreams, and Porktown Sausage, as again, this is the season for things that are ground up, not ground outs. Photo by Marvin Shaouni
