Come Summer in Detroit, everyone ends up doing pretty much the same stuff -- grilling, hitting the pool, reading 50 Shades of Grey at Barnes & Noble just for the air conditioning -- but rarely do they sit outside eating pork products while watching Rowdy Roddy Piper murder aliens while talking about chewing gum.
Get exactly the latter at Cinema Barbecue, which's amping people up for Corktown Cinema's eventual actual-theater by creating one on the loading dock outside the future Anthology Coffee every other Saturday throughout the season. There, you can expect Anthology joe and salivatingly good homemade franks from Porktown, plus screenings of "guilty pleasures and films that we wouldn't generally show in the theater"
Bring your finest outdoor beanbag chair to this week's double-feature: hokey 1988 John Carpenter masterwork They Live, in which evil aliens impersonate humans while controlling them via a culture of greed and consumerism (which's why Mr. Piper kills them all with a shotgun), and Parents, in which a 10yr-old suspects his father of the most unforgivable act:
being Randy Quaid cannibalism.
While the full slate hasn't yet been announced, rest assured that down the line you'll be getting some Mothra, who's probably just happy to break up his normal Summer activity of getting electrocuted by gigantic bug zappers.
Rowdy Roddy Piper on an outdoor screen, plus pork
Trending
Come Summer in Detroit, everyone ends up doing pretty much the same stuff -- grilling, hitting the pool, reading 50 Shades of Grey at Barnes & Noble just for the air conditioning -- but rarely do they sit outside eating pork products while watching Rowdy Roddy Piper murder aliens while talking about chewing gum.