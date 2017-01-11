12 Things You Have to Do in Detroit This February

February in Detroit. A time when love is in the air, the booze flows freely, and the sweet, honeyed voice of RoboCop warms our winter-weary hearts from the stage of RoboCop! The Musical. Indeed, there is much to look forward to around town this month. Everything from an indoor celebration of nakedness and underwear to an outdoor celebration of near-nakedness and underwear. Happy February, Detroit!
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6-8
Motown Winter Blast Detroit’s mid-winter extravaganza will be in full swing this year with the usual ice sculptures, free ice skating, heated music tents, and plenty of food. Of course, the big snow slide will be there, too.
Motown Winter Blast Campus Martius Park Detroit’s mid-winter extravaganza will be in full swing this year with the usual ice sculptures, free ice skating, heated music tents, and plenty of food. Of course, the big snow slide will be there, too.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
Vodka Vodka In Royal Oak, you destroy a little vodka. In Soviet Russia, vodka destroy a little you! ...... Anyway, Vodka Vodka is Metro Times’ way of helping you taste test a bunch of delicious vodkas and eat a little vodka-infused cuisine. Nostrovia!
Vodka Vodka Royal Oak Music Theater In Royal Oak, you destroy a little vodka. In Soviet Russia, vodka destroy a little you! ...... Anyway, Vodka Vodka is Metro Times’ way of helping you taste test a bunch of delicious vodkas and eat a little vodka-infused cuisine. Nostrovia!
Date
Event
Location
Feb 12-21
The Dirty Show An erotic art exhibition at its finest. The Dirty Show features the work of artists near, far, famous, and amateur. And if you’re wondering at all about the artistic merit of the work, the Dirty Show assures you, "It is artistic as any s*** you would see in a museum."
The Dirty Show Russell Exhibition Center An erotic art exhibition at its finest. The Dirty Show features the work of artists near, far, famous, and amateur. And if you’re wondering at all about the artistic merit of the work, the Dirty Show assures you, "It is artistic as any s*** you would see in a museum."
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run Don your bedroom best and run a mile(ish) for a good cause. Last year, Cupid’s raised over $2.8 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Also, a bunch of people got to see each other nearly naked, enriching the lives of many.
Cupid’s Undie Run The Fillmore Don your bedroom best and run a mile(ish) for a good cause. Last year, Cupid’s raised over $2.8 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Also, a bunch of people got to see each other nearly naked, enriching the lives of many.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sat
Polar Plunge Another fine excuse to get down to your skivvies and embrace the cold, this time in support of Special Olympics Michigan. Free Slow’s BBQ for plungers!
Polar Plunge Milliken State Park Another fine excuse to get down to your skivvies and embrace the cold, this time in support of Special Olympics Michigan. Free Slow’s BBQ for plungers!
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sat
Love Gone Wild A strolling supper, a little champagne, some insight on the "dating" and mating behavior of zoo animals. The zoo knows how to throw one "wild" Valentine’s party. Get it? Wild.
Love Gone Wild Detroit Zoo A strolling supper, a little champagne, some insight on the "dating" and mating behavior of zoo animals. The zoo knows how to throw one "wild" Valentine’s party. Get it? Wild.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 19 Thu
RoboCop: The Musical In case you weren’t sure, it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie. Why should you see it? Because it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie.
RoboCop: The Musical City Theatre In case you weren’t sure, it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie. Why should you see it? Because it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 21 Sat
Whiskey Business So, it’s been a couple weeks since Vodka Vodka, and you’re thinking, I wish I could do something really similar, only with whiskey. And I’d like it if there were over 100 of them for me to taste. Ah, dreams do come true.
Whiskey Business Royal Oak Farmers Market So, it’s been a couple weeks since Vodka Vodka, and you’re thinking, I wish I could do something really similar, only with whiskey. And I’d like it if there were over 100 of them for me to taste. Ah, dreams do come true.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 21 Sat
Noir Night It’s a burlesque tribute to the legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Valley. If any of those words scare, interest, or confuse you, we recommend going.
Tangent Gallery/Hastings Street Ballroom
Noir Night Tangent Gallery/Hastings Street Ballroom It’s a burlesque tribute to the legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Valley. If any of those words scare, interest, or confuse you, we recommend going.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 22 Sun
Let It Be Eons from now, there will probably still be a bounty of Beatles tribute bands. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait eons to see one, because Let It Be will be in town to fulfill that blast from the past for you.
Let It Be Motor City Sound Board Eons from now, there will probably still be a bounty of Beatles tribute bands. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait eons to see one, because Let It Be will be in town to fulfill that blast from the past for you.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 26 Thu
Mac N Brews Craft brews and comfort food. What more can you ask for? Wine, cocktails, and hard ciders? They’ve got that covered too, but hey, at an event called Mac N Brews, you might as well go for the cheese and beer.
Mac N Brews Royal Oak Farmers Market Craft brews and comfort food. What more can you ask for? Wine, cocktails, and hard ciders? They’ve got that covered too, but hey, at an event called Mac N Brews, you might as well go for the cheese and beer.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 28 Sat
Clark Park Winter Carnival Food (including marshmallows), music, and ice skating at Clark Park’s wonderful outdoor rink. It’s Clark Park’s own version of that other outdoor festival earlier this month.
Clark Park Winter Carnival Clark Park Food (including marshmallows), music, and ice skating at Clark Park’s wonderful outdoor rink. It’s Clark Park’s own version of that other outdoor festival earlier this month.