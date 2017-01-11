Events

12 Things You Have to Do in Detroit This February

By Published On 01/29/2015 By Published On 01/29/2015
Cupid's Undie Run

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

February in Detroit. A time when love is in the air, the booze flows freely, and the sweet, honeyed voice of RoboCop warms our winter-weary hearts from the stage of RoboCop! The Musical. Indeed, there is much to look forward to around town this month. Everything from an indoor celebration of nakedness and underwear to an outdoor celebration of near-nakedness and underwear. Happy February, Detroit! 

Related

related

18 Bars With Fireplaces in Metro Detroit

related

14 Actually Great Date Ideas in Detroit

related

The 23 Worst Decisions You Can Make in Detroit

related

18 Bars With Fireplaces in Metro Detroit
Campus Martius Park

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6-8

Motown Winter Blast Detroit’s mid-winter extravaganza will be in full swing this year with the usual ice sculptures, free ice skating, heated music tents, and plenty of food. Of course, the big snow slide will be there, too.

Campus Martius Park

Motown Winter Blast Campus Martius Park Detroit’s mid-winter extravaganza will be in full swing this year with the usual ice sculptures, free ice skating, heated music tents, and plenty of food. Of course, the big snow slide will be there, too.

Add
Vodka Vodka

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Vodka Vodka In Royal Oak, you destroy a little vodka. In Soviet Russia, vodka destroy a little you! ...... Anyway, Vodka Vodka is Metro Times’ way of helping you taste test a bunch of delicious vodkas and eat a little vodka-infused cuisine. Nostrovia!

Royal Oak Music Theater

Vodka Vodka Royal Oak Music Theater In Royal Oak, you destroy a little vodka. In Soviet Russia, vodka destroy a little you! ...... Anyway, Vodka Vodka is Metro Times’ way of helping you taste test a bunch of delicious vodkas and eat a little vodka-infused cuisine. Nostrovia!

Add
The Dirty Show

Date

Event

Location

Feb 12-21

The Dirty Show An erotic art exhibition at its finest. The Dirty Show features the work of artists near, far, famous, and amateur. And if you’re wondering at all about the artistic merit of the work, the Dirty Show assures you, "It is artistic as any s*** you would see in a museum."

Russell Exhibition Center

The Dirty Show Russell Exhibition Center An erotic art exhibition at its finest. The Dirty Show features the work of artists near, far, famous, and amateur. And if you’re wondering at all about the artistic merit of the work, the Dirty Show assures you, "It is artistic as any s*** you would see in a museum."

Add
Cupid's Undie Run

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Cupid’s Undie Run Don your bedroom best and run a mile(ish) for a good cause. Last year, Cupid’s raised over $2.8 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Also, a bunch of people got to see each other nearly naked, enriching the lives of many.

The Fillmore

Cupid’s Undie Run The Fillmore Don your bedroom best and run a mile(ish) for a good cause. Last year, Cupid’s raised over $2.8 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Also, a bunch of people got to see each other nearly naked, enriching the lives of many.

Add

related

14 Actually Great Date Ideas in Detroit
Detroit Polar Plunge

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Polar Plunge Another fine excuse to get down to your skivvies and embrace the cold, this time in support of Special Olympics Michigan. Free Slow’s BBQ for plungers!

Milliken State Park

Polar Plunge Milliken State Park Another fine excuse to get down to your skivvies and embrace the cold, this time in support of Special Olympics Michigan. Free Slow’s BBQ for plungers!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Love Gone Wild A strolling supper, a little champagne, some insight on the "dating" and mating behavior of zoo animals. The zoo knows how to throw one "wild" Valentine’s party. Get it? Wild.

Detroit Zoo

Love Gone Wild Detroit Zoo A strolling supper, a little champagne, some insight on the "dating" and mating behavior of zoo animals. The zoo knows how to throw one "wild" Valentine’s party. Get it? Wild.

Add
Olympia Entertainment

Date

Event

Location

Feb 19 Thu

RoboCop: The Musical In case you weren’t sure, it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie. Why should you see it? Because it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie.

City Theatre

RoboCop: The Musical City Theatre In case you weren’t sure, it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie. Why should you see it? Because it’s a live, musical parody of RoboCop, the movie.

Add
Shutterstock/Volodymyr Krasyuk

Date

Event

Location

Feb 21 Sat

Whiskey Business So, it’s been a couple weeks since Vodka Vodka, and you’re thinking, I wish I could do something really similar, only with whiskey. And I’d like it if there were over 100 of them for me to taste. Ah, dreams do come true.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Whiskey Business Royal Oak Farmers Market So, it’s been a couple weeks since Vodka Vodka, and you’re thinking, I wish I could do something really similar, only with whiskey. And I’d like it if there were over 100 of them for me to taste. Ah, dreams do come true.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 21 Sat

Noir Night It’s a burlesque tribute to the legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Valley. If any of those words scare, interest, or confuse you, we recommend going.

Tangent Gallery/Hastings Street Ballroom

Noir Night Tangent Gallery/Hastings Street Ballroom It’s a burlesque tribute to the legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Valley. If any of those words scare, interest, or confuse you, we recommend going.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 22 Sun

Let It Be Eons from now, there will probably still be a bounty of Beatles tribute bands. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait eons to see one, because Let It Be will be in town to fulfill that blast from the past for you.

Motor City Sound Board

Let It Be Motor City Sound Board Eons from now, there will probably still be a bounty of Beatles tribute bands. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait eons to see one, because Let It Be will be in town to fulfill that blast from the past for you.

Add
Flickr/pinksherbet

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26 Thu

Mac N Brews Craft brews and comfort food. What more can you ask for? Wine, cocktails, and hard ciders? They’ve got that covered too, but hey, at an event called Mac N Brews, you might as well go for the cheese and beer.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Mac N Brews Royal Oak Farmers Market Craft brews and comfort food. What more can you ask for? Wine, cocktails, and hard ciders? They’ve got that covered too, but hey, at an event called Mac N Brews, you might as well go for the cheese and beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sat

Clark Park Winter Carnival Food (including marshmallows), music, and ice skating at Clark Park’s wonderful outdoor rink. It’s Clark Park’s own version of that other outdoor festival earlier this month.

Clark Park

Clark Park Winter Carnival Clark Park Food (including marshmallows), music, and ice skating at Clark Park’s wonderful outdoor rink. It’s Clark Park’s own version of that other outdoor festival earlier this month.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like