12 Things You Have to Do in Detroit This February

The Dirty Show Russell Exhibition Center An erotic art exhibition at its finest. The Dirty Show features the work of artists near, far, famous, and amateur. And if you’re wondering at all about the artistic merit of the work, the Dirty Show assures you, "It is artistic as any s*** you would see in a museum."