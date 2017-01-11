Events

14 Things to Do in Detroit This Spring

Detroit Tigers

Every winter, we Detroiters wonder why we’ve chosen to live in such a frigid, unforgiving climate. But then spring arrives, and with it comes Oberon, opening day, playoff hockey, music festivals, and we collectively say, "You know what, this isn’t so bad." So here’s to the warmth, the sports, and the many things to do throughout spring in the D.

Flickr/breatheindigital

Date

Event

Location

Mar 23 Mon

Oberon Day Where would we be without Oberon? Someplace dark and wintry, wondering when spring will come, that’s where. Thankfully Bell’s let’s us know that the cold is over (or will be soon) with the release of its tasty wheat ale, and this year you can enjoy release parties everywhere from One Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale to Union Woodshop in Clarkston.

Wherever good beer is sold

Bob Seger

Date

Event

Location

Mar 26 Thu

Bob Seger at The Palace Maybe it’ll be on I-75 with the windows down, maybe it’ll be on a boat with a beer in hand, but sometime within the next few months, you’ll be rocking out to some Seger. If you can’t wait for warmer times, you can rock out with Bob when he tears the roof of The Palace while playing his new album.

The Palace

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Sip, Savor, Stomp The RO Farmers Market has a slew of killer things to do this spring, starting with this wine tasting event. Over 150 wines from 90 wineries, including many from that whole Traverse City/Leelanau Peninsula region.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Detroit Bike City

Date

Event

Location

Mar 29 Sun

Slow Roll Season Opener Break out yo bike. You want to be there for the first ride because a) you’re sick of being inside and b) it’s the event capping off North American Bicycle Week, so… it’s gonna be good.

Eastern Market

Flickr/healthiermi

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Tigers Opening Day This is that Monday in April when you’re going to be "sick." And the only thing that can heal you is baseball, beer, and a victory over the Twins.

Comerica Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Fri

Detroit Music Awards The Detroit Music Awards are a reminder (in case you actually needed one) that there are a TON of local artists churning out a TON of music in a TON of different genres. But what’s award-worthy? Find out for yourself.

The Fillmore

Flickr/lara604

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Fri

Bacon Bash Some may say the whole bacon food fad is over. Others can't hear you because they're eating a juicy bacon burger and dousing themselves in bacon vodka. The latter are more likely to be found here, and that’s who you want to party with anyway, right?  

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Date

Event

Location

Apr 27 Mon

Sufjan Stevens at the Masonic Temple Have you heard the new Sufjan album? It’s supposed to be Indie-tastic. You’ll be able to check it out for yourself as the Detroit/Petoskey native and musical genius stops by the Masonic to woo you with his mystical folksyness.

Masonic Temple

Date

Event

Location

Apr 27-May 1

Savor Detroit Hour Detroit brings you five nights of four-course meals crafted by chefs from Marais, The Rattlesnake Club, The London Chop House, and more of your favorite local restaurants.

Great Lakes Culinary Center

Metro Times Blowout

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Wed

Metro Times Blowout Lots of bands. Lots of tunes. The lineup may not be set in stone yet, but you can bet there’s going to be someone you’re going to want to see.

Detroit/Hamtramck/Ferndale

Jeff Waraniak/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Tue

Cinco de Mayo You don’t need an excuse to eat Mexican food, do you? Nope. But on this dia especial, you need to celebrate by attending the parade and and eating/drinking at El Barzon, Taqueria Lupita’s, or whatever your favorite MexicanTown spot may be.

Southwest Detroit

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

Motor City Comic Con It’s Detroit’s biggest Comic Con, so that means a cosplay contest, movie screenings, crafter tables, and appearances by a bunch of people from The Walking Dead. Oh, and also Tom Kenny -- the voice of Spongebob.

Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi

Eastern Market Corporation

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Flower Day It’s one of the biggest flower shows in the country, so you know who’s going to be there? Your mom... No, seriously, your mom probably wants to go, and it’d be really nice if you took her.

Eastern Market

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Movement Electronic Music Festival Movement. AKA DEMF. AKA your best bet to get weird over Memorial Day weekend while honoring Detroit’s electronic music legacy. Hope for good weather and hope you don’t do anything TOO stupid.

Hart Plaza

