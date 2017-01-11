14 Things to Do in Detroit This Spring

Every winter, we Detroiters wonder why we’ve chosen to live in such a frigid, unforgiving climate. But then spring arrives, and with it comes Oberon, opening day, playoff hockey, music festivals, and we collectively say, "You know what, this isn’t so bad." So here’s to the warmth, the sports, and the many things to do throughout spring in the D.
Mar 23 Mon
Oberon Day Where would we be without Oberon? Someplace dark and wintry, wondering when spring will come, that’s where. Thankfully Bell’s let’s us know that the cold is over (or will be soon) with the release of its tasty wheat ale, and this year you can enjoy release parties everywhere from One Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale to Union Woodshop in Clarkston.
Wherever good beer is sold
Mar 26 Thu
Bob Seger at The Palace Maybe it’ll be on I-75 with the windows down, maybe it’ll be on a boat with a beer in hand, but sometime within the next few months, you’ll be rocking out to some Seger. If you can’t wait for warmer times, you can rock out with Bob when he tears the roof of The Palace while playing his new album.
Mar 28 Sat
Sip, Savor, Stomp The RO Farmers Market has a slew of killer things to do this spring, starting with this wine tasting event. Over 150 wines from 90 wineries, including many from that whole Traverse City/Leelanau Peninsula region.
Mar 29 Sun
Slow Roll Season Opener Break out yo bike. You want to be there for the first ride because a) you’re sick of being inside and b) it’s the event capping off North American Bicycle Week, so… it’s gonna be good.
Apr 6 Mon
Tigers Opening Day This is that Monday in April when you’re going to be "sick." And the only thing that can heal you is baseball, beer, and a victory over the Twins.
Apr 10 Fri
Detroit Music Awards The Detroit Music Awards are a reminder (in case you actually needed one) that there are a TON of local artists churning out a TON of music in a TON of different genres. But what’s award-worthy? Find out for yourself.
Apr 17 Fri
Bacon Bash Some may say the whole bacon food fad is over. Others can't hear you because they're eating a juicy bacon burger and dousing themselves in bacon vodka. The latter are more likely to be found here, and that’s who you want to party with anyway, right?
Apr 27 Mon
Sufjan Stevens at the Masonic Temple Have you heard the new Sufjan album? It’s supposed to be Indie-tastic. You’ll be able to check it out for yourself as the Detroit/Petoskey native and musical genius stops by the Masonic to woo you with his mystical folksyness.
Apr 27-May 1
Savor Detroit Hour Detroit brings you five nights of four-course meals crafted by chefs from Marais, The Rattlesnake Club, The London Chop House, and more of your favorite local restaurants.
Apr 29 Wed
Metro Times Blowout Lots of bands. Lots of tunes. The lineup may not be set in stone yet, but you can bet there’s going to be someone you’re going to want to see.
Detroit/Hamtramck/Ferndale
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo You don’t need an excuse to eat Mexican food, do you? Nope. But on this dia especial, you need to celebrate by attending the parade and and eating/drinking at El Barzon, Taqueria Lupita’s, or whatever your favorite MexicanTown spot may be.
Southwest Detroit
May 15 Fri
Motor City Comic Con It’s Detroit’s biggest Comic Con, so that means a cosplay contest, movie screenings, crafter tables, and appearances by a bunch of people from The Walking Dead. Oh, and also Tom Kenny -- the voice of Spongebob.
Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
May 17 Sun
Flower Day It’s one of the biggest flower shows in the country, so you know who’s going to be there? Your mom... No, seriously, your mom probably wants to go, and it’d be really nice if you took her.
May 23 Sat
Movement Electronic Music Festival Movement. AKA DEMF. AKA your best bet to get weird over Memorial Day weekend while honoring Detroit’s electronic music legacy. Hope for good weather and hope you don’t do anything TOO stupid.
