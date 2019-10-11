Borgata’s New Moneyline Bar & Book Is Here to Change How You Watch Sports

Fall is in the air, football is back on TV, and you know what that means: It’s time to make some bets. In case you weren’t paying attention, New Jersey legalized sports betting back in 2018, and people rejoiced. So much so that the state recently overtook Nevada in total sports wagers, according to the New York Times. As the first Atlantic City casino to take a legal sports wager, Borgata has led the way, and recently opened up Moneyline Bar & Book to provide sports betters a space of their own. While they were at it, they designed the lounge to suit anyone looking to hang out and watch the action, sports fanatics and non-fans alike. So, we took a deep dive on everything this place has to offer -- and why you may want to make it your new living room this season.
Bet on just about anything
First things first: You can wager on any sport here. And we do mean basically ANY sport. Moneyline’s list of options includes golf, auto racing, bull riding, the Olympics, international basketball, lacrosse -- you name it, chances are they’ve got it. They even feature various prop bets for awards like MVP and coach of the year. Plus, you can even suggest a competition to them and they’ll seek to clear it through New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement. Of course, they’ve got traditional bets covered too -- and even offer boosted bets and night game specials on pro and college football game nights (ie: Thursday - Monday). To account for all those events, they’ve got a 40-foot LED video wall, plenty of other TVs, and six betting windows. So no matter how you’re looking to find your edge, they’ve got the amenities to help you out.
Chow down on upgraded bar bites
Like all the dining options at Borgata, Moneyline brings the fire. The bar alone has twenty (20!) beers on tap, including local craft favorites like Reeds Bay IPA and Pinelands’ Swamp Donkey. For cocktail enthusiasts, they’ve put together a list designed to get you in the game, with drinks like the “Waterboy” (Tito’s vodka, raspberry cordial, mint, lemon). When rolling through with a group of friends, try the XXL Mule, a 5-liter Moscow mule served in a massive copper jug.
Food options run deep as well; Executive Chef Thomas Biglan designed the menu to offer the ultimate bar food, with items like fish tacos, chicken-fried bacon, and a classic burger -- there’s even an entire section devoted to “V.I.Panninis.” Of course, bar food means appetizers, aka their “Starting Line Up,” so don’t miss out on the duck fat fries or the giant Bavarian pretzel.
Watch games in a decked-out lounge
It’s not all about the massive screens, though -- Moneyline’s 8,000-square-foot space was designed in the style of an old-school lounge, with the hospitality to match. Tucked-away booths and couches create private spaces -- even when it’s packed with sports fans -- and the soft lighting ensures no dreaded glare on the TV. The center of the room is taken up by a custom-built bar, featuring an over-the-top selection of drinks.
The classic styling doesn’t overlook modern touches, either. Juice up your devices at the charging stations to ensure you’re working with the latest field reports and info. And for those lulls between games, hop over to one of the 19 slot machines, built right into the bar. Plus, there’s a VIP section where bettors can reserve a private seating area with an unobstructed view of all the screens, to enhance that exclusive vibe.
Turn the game into a sports-fueled weekend
To celebrate the opening of Moneyline, Borgata has put together packages for sports fans that include a stay at the hotel. To make a weekend of it, check out their football hotel package, where you can get accomodations and a $50 food and beverage credit at Moneyline. You can even bring non-fans along with you, because this venue has everything they need to make them feel comfortable, too.