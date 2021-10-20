The Best FX Shows on Hulu for Every Type of TV Fan
From dystopian sci-fi to mockumentaries, these shows check all the boxes.
Fall isn’t just the prime season for new and noteworthy TV premieres — when the temperature dips, you have a great excuse to chill inside and catch up on all the series you’ve been adding to your watch list. And the first stop on your streaming journey should be the FX section on Hulu.
No matter what genre you’re into these days, the FX lineup is a goldmine for any type of TV fan. Want a silly mockumentary about vampires living in Staten Island? Done. How about a period piece about one of the most hated (or loved?) women in America in the 1970s? You got it. Perhaps you’re craving a solid dose of the freak show that is AHS? No judgement here.
Whether you’re looking for new seasons of fall TV or just getting into a show that aired a while back, it’s time to settle in and start streaming. Here are our recs for the best FX shows to stream on Hulu, based on your TV preferences.
For fans of the creepy and freaky: American Horror Stories (2021– )
The AHS spinoff American Horror Stories, which premiered over the summer, comes in weekly installments, with each episode centering on a new horror story. Plot lines come in a variety of creepy, freaky avenues that won’t be foreign to AHS buffs. Think: a film that brings deadly consequences to those who watch it, a group of influencers face a reckoning after posting a problematic video, a family goes on a camping trip only to find a dark force lurking in the woods, and overnight stays in infamous haunted houses.
For deep comedy fans: Atlanta (2016– )
It may be a bit hyperbolic, but everything Donald Glover does is pure perfection — the two Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning seasons of Atlanta are all the proof you need. The show follows two cousins, one of which has recently made it big in the Atlanta music scene, and the other is acting as his manager. Throughout the series (Season 3 is on the way), we see the two men wrestle with what it means to be a partner and a father, how your hometown shapes your identity, and how fame affects personal relationships.
For fans of strong female leads: Better Things (2016– )
Oh, Pamela Adlon, how we love you. Here, she lends her signature raspy voice to the character of Sam Fox, a single mother and actor who pretty much says whatever the hell she wants — to everyone. The award-winning show documents the lives of Sam, her three daughters, Sam’s mother, and her close friends as they navigate adult friendships, the ups and downs of mother-daughter relationships, and the ebb and flow of professional growth. Four seasons are available, and Adlon just announced that the fifth season of the FX series (currently filming) would be its last.
For dystopian sci-fi fans: Devs (2020)
How to categorize Devs? Is it sci-fi? Is it dystopian? Is it an indictment of the Silicon Valley techno-hustle? In this hybrid — and supremely weird — show, Nick Offerman departs from his comedic persona and plays the role of Forest, the enigmatic CEO of a tech company called Amaya. What Amaya actually does is a mystery that young software engineer Lily (played by Sonoya Mizuno) is determined to find out after joining the cultish development division of the company (aka Devs).
For crime drama fans: Fargo (2014– )
The latest installment of the series, Season 4, moves farther away from the original home base of North Dakota to Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy truce which hangs by a thread throughout the season. The story begins with a trade and unravels from there — Loy Cannon (played by Chris Rock), the boss of the Black crime family, sends his youngest son to live with rival mafia Don, Donatello Fadda, who in turn sends his son, Zero, to live with the Cannon family. To no one’s surprise, this exchange does not yield the peaceful results they were hoping for.
For historical biopic fans: Mrs. America (2020)
Fair warning: this show may be triggering for anyone who lived through (and participated in) the battle to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Instead of focusing solely on the women of the second-wave feminist movement like Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan who fought for the ERA’s passage, the narrative turns its gaze to a more unlikely (and unlikeable) subject: Phyllis Schlafly. Called “the sweetheart of the silent majority,” Schlafly (played by Cate Blanchett) led the conservative movement that shifted the political landscape of the ’70s.
For fans of better representation on TV: Reservation Dogs (2021– )
This new comedy is groundbreaking not just for its performances, but also for the behind-the-camera action: Every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous. It tells the story of four teenagers living in rural Oklahoma who are desperate to get out of their small town and flee to the promised land: California. The show chronicles what they’re willing to do to get there, which includes (but isn’t limited to) outmaneuvering the junkyard meth heads, finding ways to avoid a conspiracy theory-obsessed Lighthorseman (aka tribal police), and of course, grandmothers.
For wacky comedy fans: What We Do In the Shadows (2019– )
The TV show spinoff of the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi is back for a second season, and is just as funny as the first. The mockumentary style serves to accentuate the hilarity of the lives of Staten Island roommates and vampires Nandor, Lazslo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and their familiar (now bodyguard) Guillermo, as they attempt to rule over the tri-state area. This season features trips to Atlantic City, a run-in with the creator of all vampires, and of course, werewolf vs. vampire kickball.
For documentary buffs: A Wilderness of Error (2020)
When The Jinx producer Marc Smerling is at the helm, you know you’re in for a wild ride. This five-part documentary is based on the book written by docu legend Errol Morris (who appears in the show), and questions whether convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald is in fact an innocent man. Full of swooping narratives and chilling stories, this series will hook your attention from the opening credits.