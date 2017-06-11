Make your last weekend out East a beast

Celebrate Labor in the one place where no one does any of it, and hit the Hamptons one last time this weekend for these oh-so-leisurely events: A Bikini Fashion Show Thursday; midnight; 1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill Watermill favorite Trata's normally known for grilled delicacies from the sea (check out the menu here), but tonight'll be more about you grilling some well-developed Cs: starting at midnight, they'll be hosting a bikini fashion show from Lu Berry. Free Eats at Mary's Marvelous Friday, 4-7p; 105 & 107 Newtown Ln, East Hampton The grand opening of East Hampton's grab n' go shop is a solid pregame option. Snatch comp'd Latin and Asian-inspired hors d'oeuvres (e.g. spice-rubbed chicken w/ avocado), and smoothies like an avocado/green tea/spinach/ginger concoction called “The Hulk,” though you'll have to supply your own Hpnotiq. Frolic Poolside at Montauk Beach House Saturday, 12-7p; 55 South Elmwood Ave, Montauk It's your last chance to enjoy this previously members-only sexy-sperience: splurge for a $50 day pass Saturday, and listen to guest DJs spin poolside whilst waitresses fetch you lobster rolls & rose (note: there're other drinks too -- check out the list here -- but you really ought to be drinking rose). Sole East's Surf Movie Sunday Sunday; Screening begins at 7p; 90 Second House Rd, Montauk Your libido, stomach, and liver contented, it's time to watch In God’s Hands (documenting exotic travels in search of a 40ft wave). Oh, and in case you weren't actually done partying yet, there's a pre-screening BBQ where $25 gets you burgers, dogs, and unlimited beer.
