A free, three-day free-for-all at a pool

What are you doing tomorrow? No wait, don't answer that -- it'll take precious seconds that could be spent beating the crowd out east, where you need to be for the start of a three-day party called Escape to Montauk. It's being held at the well a-pool-ted Sole East, and follows the plan of past blowouts in the city and out west (the reverse Snake Plissken-y "Escape to LA"), featuring
A "Fashion Village": A caravan of New York haberdashers will be popping up to have you looking most cheeky, with Ibiza Love Child hawking a tee with a well-armed Mona Lisa, and 'Tauk-based Whalebone Creative selling surf-inspired threads like a shirt dubbed "The Moustache Surf Club", where no one ever wants the rides to end
Entertainment: Yeah, there's headliners like Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, but the real draw's a pool show by so-arty-you-could-cry Waterworks NYC, who do... wait for it... synchronized swimming!
Wine and Dine: Sole’s Backyard Restaurant will offer waterside eats all day, from shrimp po’ boys and clam pizzas for lunch, to duck taquitos and seared bass for dinner. Plus there's a slew of 'tails appropriately unmanly for watching synchronized swimming, including a coconut-heavy joint called "The Hammer", and the vodka/cucumber juice/dill "Cool as a Cucumber", which is what those kids in Russia really ought to be vodka-eyeballing with (it exfoliates!)
But you know what's a better way to get a sense of what you'll be in for than reading words? Watching hot girls dance, specifically in the totally SFW video highlight of their last Escape to NY party.
