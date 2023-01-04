12 Fun Things to Do in Houston During Dry January

Rooftop Cinema Club | Rooftop Cinema Club Rooftop Cinema Club | Rooftop Cinema Club

With the holidaze officially over, January ushers in the urge to reclaim your wellness. For many, improved health comes in the form of Dry January, and if you’ve never partaken before, perhaps this guide of still totally fun sober activities in Houston can entice you. Now’s the time to try something new (rock climbing, anyone?), explore a part of the city you never have before (we hear the Buffalo Bayou’s pretty nice), or join one of those Taylor Swift sing-out parties. Here’s how to have a blast during Dry January in Houston.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Rooftop Cinema Club | Rooftop Cinema Club

Bludorn | Michael Anthony

Skip the booze and try a mocktail Various locations

Zero-proof cocktails come packed with all the flavor and absolutely none of the hangover; and Houston’s top mixologists have perfected the game. Bludorn’s French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine pairs wonderfully with drinks like the Dove's Nest (a grapefruit, lime, Seedlip Garden, vanilla, and chili kissed number); GJ Tavern’s got drinks like The Noontime ($7) refresher with cucumber, pistachio orgeat, lime, and tonic; Kin Dee invites you to sip booze-free Butterfly Tea Margaritas alongside your Thai eats; and self-serve wine bar Roots is growing its selection of alcohol free options, like the Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Riesling and Luminara Red Blend from Napa Valley. Experience underground local arts and theater Various locations

Yes, you can check out Houston’s Museum District and Theater District (and you should, they are both world-class), but there are some more under the radar talent to get acquainted with, as well. Over in the Arts District Houston, Second Saturdays at Sawyer Yards gives you the chance to meet local artists and explore their open studios throughout the six repurposed warehouses. Project Row Houses is a game-changing art experience in the Third Ward, creating art installations that enrich the community and delve into the complex history of the neighborhood. Theater geeks will want to check out funky and energetic EaDo venue, Rec Room, intimate storyteller Stages Houston, or cutting-edge live theater troupe 4th Wall Theatre Company in Arts District Houston.

Ease into the day with a picnic on the bayou Buffalo Bayou Park

With gorgeous landscape and up-close views of the city skyline, Buffalo Bayou’s Eleanor Tinsley Park is a prime locale for a picnic—plus, it’s pretty cool to stroll around, with a Dog Park, Skate Park, and super mysterious Underground Cistern all in-park. As for the picnic, we suggest snagging some luxe provisions from local cheesemongers Houston Dairymaids or Montrose Cheese & Wine. Ride with a pack and tour the city on wheels Various locations

Social cycling group HTX Bike Social provides a hub for local cyclers of all experience levels. Group members post public rides daily, from bike crew meetups lifting off from local parks to the group’s ride from Whole Foods on Waugh each second Friday of the month.

Shop for local, in-season ingredients for dinner Various locations

What’s it like to wake up early and get first dibs on all the goodies at the epic Saturday morning Urban Harvest Farmers Market? You’re about to find out. Or you could make your way over to the newly reimagined Houston Farmers Market off Airline, which is open seven days a week and hosts a variety of merchants and star local chefs—there’s Crawfish & Noodles, Wild Oats, and Underbelly Burger—throughout its sprawling campus.

Perfect your swing at TopGolf Various locations

With or without the booze, high-tech golf game TopGolf is just plain fun. Reserve a climate-controlled bay and let those micro-chipped golf balls fly at your targets. Loser buys the next round of chips & guac.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.