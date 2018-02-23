Everything You Must Absolutely Do in Houston This Winter

Winter doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, so let's make the most of it. The holidays are well behind us, but that doesn't mean the fun needs to stop. Good thing we made a handy calendar, complete with a full roster of winter-friendly activities (think chili cook-offs, light tours, and whiskey parties), plus a few that totally shouldn’t be cold weather activities but are because this is Houston (i.e. outdoor movie screenings in the winter months). So save these dates, stay warm, and enjoy all the splendor Houston has to offer during the next couple of months.
Recommended Video
Bottoms Up
Live Your Best Life With This Buzzin' Bee's Knees Cocktail
Friday
Feb 2
Eastex/Jensen
City Acre Brewing will be screening the '90s comedy classic Groundhog Day on -- naturally -- Groundhog Day. Expect drink specials, heat lamps, a few surprises, and breakfast for dinner, all in honor of Phil's notorious diner breakfast time loop. The movie/party runs from 7pm to 10pm.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday - Tuesday
Feb 2-13
Throw beads and party on balconies during Galveston's Mardi Gras
Throw beads and party on balconies during Galveston's Mardi Gras
Galveston
Fun fact: You can do all the typical Mardi Gras things -- watch lavish parades, hit gluttonous parties, and try not to lose your wallet for the third year in a row -- without having to step foot in New Orleans. Even better, you can do it all with a beach in the background. The annual event brings concerts, balcony parties, masquerades, DJs, and all sorts of revelry to Galveston’s historic Downtown district. You’ll want to get your tickets for the parties early, as there is limited quantity, and general admission tickets can be purchased by the day.
Cost: General admission starts at $11.50
Cost: General admission starts at $11.50
Sunday
Feb 4
Watch the Super Bowl with an all-you-can-eat spread at Karbach
Watch the Super Bowl with an all-you-can-eat spread at Karbach
Lazybrook/Timbergrove
The team at Karbach knows beer goes hand-in-hand with the Super Bowl, so they’re inviting you to spend your game day at the brewery and they’re throwing in $3 pints and all-you-can-eat spread. Admission includes a buffet featuring suckling pig, grilled wings and sausage, Frito pie and carving stations, a potato bar, hummus and flatbreads, fruits and veggies, and desserts (beer, tax & gratuity are not included). Fill up alongside $3 pints of Love Street, Hopadillo, Ginger Lemon Radler and Big & Bright plus special tappings from the BBH and FUN Series. Seating is guaranteed and advanced ticket purchases are highly recommended. Doors open at 4:30pm.
Cost: $35 per person (includes all you can eat)
Cost: $35 per person (includes all you can eat)
Sunday
Feb 4
Warehouse District
Head to Saint Arnold Brewery to pregame for the Super Bowl at its annual Super Beef Sunday event. Legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will join Houston young guns Feges BBQ and Victorian’s Barbecue for a full-on smoked meat feast. The event runs from 11am to 2pm, but show up by 12:30pm if you want the full tasting experience. Like previous years, Wayne of Louie Mueller BBQ will offer pre-wrapped whole briskets and beef ribs available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase). The take-home meats come with heating instructions so you can totally pretend you made them yourself.
Cost: $50 per person, including tastings from all three pitmasters, beer, and a commemorative pint glass; $75-$100 for pre-purchased beef ribs and briskets
Cost: $50 per person, including tastings from all three pitmasters, beer, and a commemorative pint glass; $75-$100 for pre-purchased beef ribs and briskets
Thursday
Feb 8
Have a love affair with whiskey at the Texas Monthly Whiskey Affair
Have a love affair with whiskey at the Texas Monthly Whiskey Affair
Washington Ave Arts District
Texas Monthly will host its whiskey-fueled tasting event at Silver Street Studios, offering aficionados and neophytes the chance to indulge in over 50 varieties of the brown. The experience also includes seminars, live jazz, and bites and cocktails from spots like Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Helen Greek Food & Wine, Helen in the Heights, Majkszak’s Meat Market, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, and Reserve 101. 6pm to 10pm.
Cost: $95, which includes tastings, cocktails, seminars, and eats
Cost: $95, which includes tastings, cocktails, seminars, and eats
Friday
Feb 9
Check out great art alongside local beers at 8th Wonder
Check out great art alongside local beers at 8th Wonder
EaDo
Resident artist Donkeeboy & friends will be showing off their skills at 8th Wonder Brewery during this free H-town art show. Hit the brewery from 6pm to 10pm to check out works from Donkeeboy, Sylvia Roman, Be Someone, Deck WGF, and more, as DJ Gonz provides the beats.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday
Feb 9
Help fight cancer and watch chefs face off at Corks & Forks
Help fight cancer and watch chefs face off at Corks & Forks
Downtown
Eat and drink for a cause at annual culinary throwdown Corks & Forks, which raises money for the American Cancer Society. Held at The Corinthian, this year’s lineup of competing chefs includes big names like Pax Americana’s Martha De León, Alex Padilla of The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, and Uchi’s Lance Gillum, among plenty of others.
Cost: Tickets start at $125 for individual seats and include food tastings, fine wine pairings, live music, and access to live and silent auctions
Cost: Tickets start at $125 for individual seats and include food tastings, fine wine pairings, live music, and access to live and silent auctions
Saturday
Feb 10
Jam to live music and get beer-infused eats at the Karbach Cook-off
Jam to live music and get beer-infused eats at the Karbach Cook-off
EaDo
Held outside Lucky’s Pub to benefit the Houston Fire Department and local area firefighters, the 2018 Karbach Cook-off is set to be headlined by Big & Rich, with performances from Cowboy Troy, Sundance Head, Brooke Eden, and more. Toe-tap as you taste what kind of awesome, Karbach-infused dishes this year’s competitors have cooking (the categories are chili, chicken, and open dish). The fun starts at noon, and tickets include admission and three Karbach brews, with tasting and VIP add-ons available.
Cost: $50 for concert admission, $60 for concert admission and cook-off tasting, $200 for VIP
Cost: $50 for concert admission, $60 for concert admission and cook-off tasting, $200 for VIP
Saturday
Feb 10
Feast on jambalaya, beer, and king cake at Saint A's Mardi Gras Ball
Feast on jambalaya, beer, and king cake at Saint A's Mardi Gras Ball
Warehouse District
For the first time ever, Houston’s oldest brewery will be celebrating Mardi Gras with its very own ball. The day will come complete with a live brass band, flowing Saint Arnold taps, and a buffet of eats from jambalaya and mini muffulettas to blackened wings and king cake. Though the brewery is usually casual, this is a ball. Your finest Mardi Gras costumes, tuxedos, and gowns are all encouraged.
Cost: Tickets are $50 person and include the buffet, beer, and a special Hurricane-style glass to hopefully not break before you get home
Cost: Tickets are $50 person and include the buffet, beer, and a special Hurricane-style glass to hopefully not break before you get home
Saturday
Feb 10
Washington
Is running a mile in your undies on your 2018 bucket list? Well you’re in luck, because the Cupid’s Undie Run is taking over Washington Avenue this season. The “brief” fun run raises money for Cupid’s Charity, funding critical research to find a cure to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Check-in and partying starts at Fuego’s Saloon at noon, with the run at 2pm and the after-party following.
Cost: Register to run for $40
Cost: Register to run for $40
Sunday
Feb 11
Warehouse District
Two local favorites -- Saint Arnold Brewery and Houston Dairymaids -- have once again teamed up to bring you the ultimate Valentine’s Weekend coupling. Bring a date and spend two glorious hours (1pm to 3pm) pairing Texas-made cheese with Saint A’s handcrafted brews.
Cost: Tickets are $30 per person and include the pairings, plus extra pours if you please
Cost: Tickets are $30 per person and include the pairings, plus extra pours if you please
Wednesday
Feb 14
Heights, Memorial City, and Webster
Pluckers is spicing up Cupid’s Holiday with "Anti-Valentine's Day" party. Starting at 7pm, lovers and haters can eat wings, watch sports, and play a themed trivia to win prizes. Specials for the night include $1 Bud Lights and 75-cent wings.
Cost: Depends on how many wings and BLs you want
Cost: Depends on how many wings and BLs you want
Wednesday
Feb 14
Go on a Valentine’s Day date that isn’t incredibly corny or predictable
Go on a Valentine’s Day date that isn’t incredibly corny or predictable
All over Houston
We did the hard work and rounded up 43 great date ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day. The majority of events we listed out are cheap, creative, and almost always include a drink to loosen things up. Plus, how fun would Glitter Karaoke be as a date?
Cost: Varies, but all relatively cheap
Cost: Varies, but all relatively cheap
Saturday
Feb 17
Downtown
With the skyline as its backdrop, The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park will provide the setting for a lovely day of wine tasting. Get wine mouth from over 60 varietals, talk with wine experts from around the globe, jam to live beats, and enjoy samples from local chefs. The event runs from 3pm to 8pm.
Cost: $35 and up (early bird pricing through January 15)
Cost: $35 and up (early bird pricing through January 15)
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 22-24
Go full cowboy at the Houston Rodeo's Bar-B-Que Contest
Go full cowboy at the Houston Rodeo's Bar-B-Que Contest
NRG Park
Over 250 teams of barbecue pitmasters will compete in this year’s World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park. You’ll need an invite to most of the private team tents, BUT anyone can get down at the carnival, Miller Lite Stage and Beer Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon, and Chuck Wagon. That last one is where ticket holders can pick up their free sliced beef sandwich.
Cost: $15, plus $2 drink tickets
Cost: $15, plus $2 drink tickets
Wednesday
Jan 24
Near Northside
Nonprofit Yoga N Da Hood is putting on a Texas edition of its Trap Star Yoga, where yogis of all levels can stretch and jam to the likes of Paul Wall, UGK, Slim Thug, ZRO, Devin Tha Dude, Lil Keke, and DJ Screw (twerking is highly encouraged). Held at Misfitz Studios, the event runs from 2:30 to 3:30pm.
Cost: Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door
Cost: Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 24-25
Washington Avenue Arts District
Flea at Silver Street’s Spring Market is not your run of the mill market. The trendy indoor shopping experience offers curated flea market favorites, from handmade jewelry and vintage art to mid-century modern furniture, all alongside live music, food trucks, and a cash bar.
Cost: General admission is $5
Cost: General admission is $5
Tuesday - Sunday
Feb 27-Mar 18
Catch concerts, barrel racing, bull riding, and more at the Houston Rodeo
Catch concerts, barrel racing, bull riding, and more at the Houston Rodeo
NRG Park
Houstonians don’t mess around when it comes to their rodeo season, and if you’ve never been to the weeks-long event at NRG Park, you should definitely see what all the hoopla is about -- mainly two-steppin’ and shot takin’ in The Hideout, singing your heart out to an incredible lineup of live concerts, and absolutely losing it over the little kids mutton bustin’. Tickets for this year’s opener (and closer), Garth Brooks, are already sold out, but the full roster of musicians will be announced in January.
Cost: Prices vary by seating
Cost: Prices vary by seating
Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.