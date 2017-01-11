13 Things You Must Do in Houston This February

Ahhh, February: a month of love, passion, and romance. Kinda. Hope your girlfriend likes beer with her chocolate covered roses, because this February is full of stuff that’ll make you forget all about her and fall madly in love with Houston instead.
Feb 6-17
Mardi Gras Galveston Historic Downtown Galveston Screw the 5+ hour car ride and general New Orleans stank. You can get your fill of wild balcony parties, beads, parades, and booze right on the Strand, all the way through February 17th.
Feb 7 Sat
Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Tasting The Ginger Man Roses are red. Chocolate is brown. Beer is amber. Now drink it all down. It was E. E. Cummings who wrote that, yes?
Feb 8 Sun
Chocolate Food Tour More chocolate! Channel your inner fat kid as you eat your way through Houston on this chef-lead chocolate dream-tour.
Chocolate Food Tour Houston More chocolate! Channel your inner fat kid as you eat your way through Houston on this chef-lead chocolate dream-tour.
Feb 8 Sun
FROSTIVAL! Discovery Green An ICE-carving smackdown, ice ping pong table, ice graffiti wall, ice throne, and park-wide snowball fight will make you feel like that spoiled, punk-ass kid with something to prove again.
Feb 14 Sat
Bayou City Outdoors Farmers Market Bike Ride Meet at Onion Creek Your girlfriend will find the bike ride romantic, you’ll find it cheap, and you’ll both find locally made jam. Everybody wins.
Feb 14 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run Celtic Gardens Because why wouldn’t you want to run in your underwear with other people who are running in their underwear?
Feb 14 Sat
Love SUX! Valentine’s Day Party Howl at the Moon Bringing a torn-up picture of your ex and sharing an X-Boyfriend bucket with a hot, heartbroken single isn’t a bad way to spend your Valentine’s Day.
Feb 17 Tue
Mardi Gras Dinner Brennan’s $65 will get you a baller dinner at Nola-import Brennan’s. Turtle soup, Gulf shrimp & grits, and Banana's Foster beat out beads and barf on Bourbon any day.
Feb 21 Sat
Caffeine Crawl Starting at Honeymoon Cafe and Bar We can get behind a crawl that won’t make you feel like crap. That is, until you fall asleep into a plate of lo mein after an extreme caffeine crash and wake up to eight missed calls from your friend who you were supposed to pick up at the airport three hours ago.
Feb 22 Sun
National Margarita Day Houston Celebrate NMD with a giant frozen marg at The Pastry War, El Big Bad, or one of Houston’s finest Tex-Mex spots.
Feb 26-28
HLSR’s "World’s Championship Bar-B-Que" cook-off NRG Park If you haven’t secured a spot in a sponsored tent, you can still enjoy smoked meat, booze, and drunk two-stepping with a GA ticket and a stop at The Hideout.
Feb 28 Sat
28th Annual ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run Sam Houston Park Finish out the month with this chip-timed 5k and 10k run that raises scholarship money for Texas youth. We always knew you were a philanthropist.