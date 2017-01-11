Events

13 Things You Must Do in Houston This February

By Published On 01/29/2015 By Published On 01/29/2015
Flickr/howieluvzus

Ahhh, February: a month of love, passion, and romance. Kinda. Hope your girlfriend likes beer with her chocolate covered roses, because this February is full of stuff that’ll make you forget all about her and fall madly in love with Houston instead.

Mardi Gras! Galveston

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6-17

Mardi Gras Galveston Screw the 5+ hour car ride and general New Orleans stank. You can get your fill of wild balcony parties, beads, parades, and booze right on the Strand, all the way through February 17th.

Historic Downtown Galveston

Shari's Berries

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Tasting Roses are red. Chocolate is brown. Beer is amber. Now drink it all down. It was E. E. Cummings who wrote that, yes? 

The Ginger Man

Date

Event

Location

Feb 8 Sun

Chocolate Food Tour More chocolate! Channel your inner fat kid as you eat your way through Houston on this chef-lead chocolate dream-tour. 

Houston

Flickr/ronnie44052

Date

Event

Location

Feb 8 Sun

FROSTIVAL! An ICE-carving smackdown, ice ping pong table, ice graffiti wall, ice throne, and park-wide snowball fight will make you feel like that spoiled, punk-ass kid with something to prove again.

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Bayou City Outdoors Farmers Market Bike Ride Your girlfriend will find the bike ride romantic, you’ll find it cheap, and you’ll both find locally made jam. Everybody wins.

Meet at Onion Creek

Flickr/jramspott

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Cupid’s Undie Run Because why wouldn’t you want to run in your underwear with other people who are running in their underwear?

Celtic Gardens

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Love SUX! Valentine’s Day Party Bringing a torn-up picture of your ex and sharing an X-Boyfriend bucket with a hot, heartbroken single isn’t a bad way to spend your Valentine’s Day.

Howl at the Moon

Brennan's of Houston

Date

Event

Location

Feb 17 Tue

Mardi Gras Dinner $65 will get you a baller dinner at Nola-import Brennan’s. Turtle soup, Gulf shrimp & grits, and Banana's Foster beat out beads and barf on Bourbon any day.

Brennan’s

Date

Event

Location

Feb 21 Sat

Caffeine Crawl We can get behind a crawl that won’t make you feel like crap. That is, until you fall asleep into a plate of lo mein after an extreme caffeine crash and wake up to eight missed calls from your friend who you were supposed to pick up at the airport three hours ago.

Starting at Honeymoon Cafe and Bar

Market Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Feb 22 Sun

National Margarita Day Celebrate NMD with a giant frozen marg at The Pastry War, El Big Bad, or one of Houston’s finest Tex-Mex spots.

Houston

Flickr/rfduck

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26-28

HLSR’s "World’s Championship Bar-B-Que" cook-off If you haven’t secured a spot in a sponsored tent, you can still enjoy smoked meat, booze, and drunk two-stepping with a GA ticket and a stop at The Hideout.

NRG Park

ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sat

28th Annual ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run Finish out the month with this chip-timed 5k and 10k run that raises scholarship money for Texas youth. We always knew you were a philanthropist.

Sam Houston Park

