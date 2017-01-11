11 Things You Must Do in Houston This March

Clear your calendars! Then get ready to fill your calendars! March is here and you have plenty of eating, drinking, and some other weird stuff to do. Some things you may already know about (i.e. the RODEO); others you may not (i.e. the parkour lessons in Discovery Green). Regardless of how in the know you may be, your month is looking pretty spectacular thanks to these 11 events.
Mar 3 Tue
2015 Houston Rodeo NRG Park Unless you’ve been living under a sweet, DIY blanket fort (that’s the saying, yes?), you’re aware that the HLSR is in town. Mostly because it happens EVERY MARCH EVER. And also because Ariana Grande is performing this year. See you there.
Mar 5 Thu
Parkour in the Park begins Discovery Green Ever wanted to learn how to parkour? Here’s your shot (every Thursday). And if you still want to exercise but "free-running" without a shirt on isn’t for you, you could always show up to the Lululemon-fueled "Core Focused Yoga" (every Tues) instead.
Mar 6 Fri
Griff’s Greater Houston Irish Open Wildcat Golf Course 18 holes, complimentary booze, and beautiful babes make this 33rd annual Irish Open way better than your Saturday morning run to the dog park.
Mar 7 Sat
Annual Mardi Gras Jamboree & Gumbo Showdown Market Square Park This ultimate gumbo smackdown features craft brews, live music, two-stepping, horn-blowing, and, obviously, gumbo.
Mar 7 Sat
411 W. 20th (behind Heights Floral Shop)
Heights Crawfish Festival 411 W. 20th (behind Heights Floral Shop) Get your mudbug and booze on at one of Houston’s best (and most conveniently located... because its actually in the loop) crawfish festivals.
Mar 13 Fri
Midtown
Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Midtown Join the booze-powered, green-colored army at this pub crawl (or any Midtown bar) for major fun. Or heavily avoid the area on the 13th, 14th, and 17th. Up to you!
Mar 20 Fri
Houston Whiskey Festival Bayou City Event Center We’re assuming you like whiskey, because we’re assuming you’re a cool person. As such, you’ll want to check out the 2nd annual, whiskey-centric event, starting with a Friday night VIP dinner at Mr. Peeples and ending with you drinking all the whiskey on Saturday.
Mar 21 Sat
Around the World in Pinot Noir Camerata at Paulie’s Learn about wine while you drink said wine at Camerata's new monthly class featuring advanced sommelier, David Keck. Tickets are $60 each.
Mar 21 Sat
Houston Community College Southwest Campus
Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival Houston Community College Southwest Campus Here’s what you need to know: 30+ food trucks. Excellent eats. Wine and beer. Live music. $16 tickets (which gets you in and gets you five drink samples).
Mar 28 Sat
Wine Country between I-45 and Highway 290
Spring Blue Bonnet Wine & Cheese Trail Wine Country between I-45 and Highway 290 Despite what the rest of the country may think, Texas is freaking beautiful. Hit up this trail to enjoy its natural splendor as you get pretty buzzed at some of Texas’ best wineries.
Mar 31 Tue
Menu of Menus Silver Street Studios Over 40 of Houston’s most badass restaurants will be ruining your New Year’s diet at the Houston Press’s 13th annual Menu of Menus party.