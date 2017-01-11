Events

11 Things You Must Do in Houston This March

By Published On 02/25/2015 By Published On 02/25/2015
Flickr/atbaker

Clear your calendars! Then get ready to fill your calendars! March is here and you have plenty of eating, drinking, and some other weird stuff to do. Some things you may already know about (i.e. the RODEO); others you may not (i.e. the parkour lessons in Discovery Green). Regardless of how in the know you may be, your month is looking pretty spectacular thanks to these 11 events.

Flickr/pahudson

Date

Event

Location

Mar 3 Tue

2015 Houston Rodeo Unless you’ve been living under a sweet, DIY blanket fort (that’s the saying, yes?), you’re aware that the HLSR is in town. Mostly because it happens EVERY MARCH EVER. And also because Ariana Grande is performing this year. See you there.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Thu

Parkour in the Park begins Ever wanted to learn how to parkour? Here’s your shot (every Thursday). And if you still want to exercise but "free-running" without a shirt on isn’t for you, you could always show up to the Lululemon-fueled "Core Focused Yoga"  (every Tues) instead. 

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Mar 6 Fri

Griff’s Greater Houston Irish Open 18 holes, complimentary booze, and beautiful babes make this 33rd annual Irish Open way better than your Saturday morning run to the dog park.

Wildcat Golf Course

Flickr/jeffreyww

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Annual Mardi Gras Jamboree & Gumbo Showdown This ultimate gumbo smackdown features craft brews, live music, two-stepping, horn-blowing, and, obviously, gumbo.

Market Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Heights Crawfish Festival Get your mudbug and booze on at one of Houston’s best (and most conveniently located... because its actually in the loop) crawfish festivals.

411 W. 20th (behind Heights Floral Shop)

Flickr/lomophoto56

Date

Event

Location

Mar 13 Fri

Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Join the booze-powered, green-colored army at this pub crawl (or any Midtown bar) for major fun. Or heavily avoid the area on the 13th, 14th, and 17th. Up to you!

Midtown

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Fri

Houston Whiskey Festival We’re assuming you like whiskey, because we’re assuming you’re a cool person. As such, you’ll want to check out the 2nd annual, whiskey-centric event, starting with a Friday night VIP dinner at Mr. Peeples and ending with you drinking all the whiskey on Saturday.

Bayou City Event Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Around the World in Pinot Noir Learn about wine while you drink said wine at Camerata's new monthly class featuring advanced sommelier, David Keck. Tickets are $60 each. 

Camerata at Paulie’s

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival Here’s what you need to know: 30+ food trucks. Excellent eats. Wine and beer. Live music. $16 tickets (which gets you in and gets you five drink samples).

Houston Community College Southwest Campus

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Spring Blue Bonnet Wine & Cheese Trail Despite what the rest of the country may think, Texas is freaking beautiful. Hit up this trail to enjoy its natural splendor as you get pretty buzzed at some of Texas’ best wineries. 

Wine Country between I-45 and Highway 290

Date

Event

Location

Mar 31 Tue

Menu of Menus Over 40 of Houston’s most badass restaurants will be ruining your New Year’s diet at the Houston Press’s 13th annual Menu of Menus party.

Silver Street Studios

