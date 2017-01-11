11 Things You Must Do in Houston This Spring

Date
Mar 18 Wed
Get your crawfish boil on Mostly any bar with a porch Mudbugs are only in season for so long, so get sucking! Our picks: BB’s Cafe for Cajun-style boils and Vietnamese spot Crawfish & Noodles for so much garlic and butter.
Mar 25 Wed
Screen on the Green Discovery Green Bring a chair and some boxed wine to catch Guardians of the Galaxy (March), The Lego Movie (April), and a Parks and Rec marathon (May) on the big screen. Dates run March 25, April 25, and May 16.
Apr 8 Wed
Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair Sugar Land Get your day-drink on with wines, spirits, and beers as you eat way too much at Houston’s own food & wine fest. The five-day bash is worth the trip to Sugar Land.
Apr 9 Thu
Blanket Bingo Market Square Park This monthly event picks back up in April. Bring a blanket, $10 for play, and some more dollars for food & booze.
Apr 11 Sat
The Houston Art Car Parade Along Allen Parkway But more importantly, pregaming before and bringing a cooler full of cold ones to the art car parade.
Apr 16 Thu
Galveston Food & Wine Galveston Island If you really don’t want to go to Sugar Land, the island’s fantastic food and wine fest will do the trick just fine.
Apr 24-May 3
Texas Crawfish & Music Festival Old Town Spring Because beer, Cajun crawdaddys, and live zydeco music go together like peanut butter, jelly, and your mouth. Event dates run April 24-26, and May 1-3.
Apr 26 Sun
Houston BBQ Festival NRG Park With over 20 bbq masters -- including big guns Killen’s Barbecue and Louie Mueller Barbecue -- already signed up, you can expect this 3rd annual ‘cue fest to be the best one yet. You can also expect to have your hands covered in meat juice ALL DAY LONG.
May 3 Sun
Santo de Mayo 5K Saint Arnold Brewery Any exercise that ends in booze sounds like good exercise to us. Saint Arnold's 5K starts at the brewery, snakes through Downtown, and finishes with a beer-fueled, post-race fiesta.
May 14 Thu
Greek Fest St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church Get your souvlaki and baklava on at St. Basil’s annual Greek Fest. Then drink some wine and try to get hungry again. You’re about to enter the gyro eating contest.
May 16 Sat
Houston Press BrewFest Silver Street Studios Craft brew yourself silly at this 4th annual BrewFest. The huge indoor/outdoor event will feature tons of beer from top breweries, grub from local food trucks, live music, and the inevitable debauchery that comes along with all of the above.