11 Things You Must Do in Houston This Spring

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Wed

Get your crawfish boil on Mudbugs are only in season for so long, so get sucking! Our picks: BB’s Cafe for Cajun-style boils and Vietnamese spot Crawfish & Noodles for so much garlic and butter. 

Mostly any bar with a porch

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Mar 25 Wed

Screen on the Green Bring a chair and some boxed wine to catch Guardians of the Galaxy (March), The Lego Movie (April), and a Parks and Rec marathon (May) on the big screen. Dates run March 25, April 25, and May 16.

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Wed

Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair Get your day-drink on with wines, spirits, and beers as you eat way too much at Houston’s own food & wine fest. The five-day bash is worth the trip to Sugar Land.

Sugar Land

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Blanket Bingo This monthly event picks back up in April. Bring a blanket, $10 for play, and some more dollars for food & booze.

Market Square Park

Flickr/glasgows

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

The Houston Art Car Parade But more importantly, pregaming before and bringing a cooler full of cold ones to the art car parade.

Along Allen Parkway

Galveston Island Food & Wine Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

Galveston Food & Wine If you really don’t want to go to Sugar Land, the island’s fantastic food and wine fest will do the trick just fine.

Galveston Island

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24-May 3

Texas Crawfish & Music Festival  Because beer, Cajun crawdaddys, and live zydeco music go together like peanut butter, jelly, and your mouth. Event dates run April 24-26, and May 1-3.

Old Town Spring

Houston Barbecue Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Houston BBQ Festival With over 20 bbq masters -- including big guns Killen’s Barbecue and Louie Mueller Barbecue -- already signed up, you can expect this 3rd annual ‘cue fest to be the best one yet. You can also expect to have your hands covered in meat juice ALL DAY LONG.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

Santo de Mayo 5K Any exercise that ends in booze sounds like good exercise to us. Saint Arnold's 5K starts at the brewery, snakes through Downtown, and finishes with a beer-fueled, post-race fiesta.

Saint Arnold Brewery

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

Greek Fest Get your souvlaki and baklava on at St. Basil’s annual Greek Fest. Then drink some wine and try to get hungry again. You’re about to enter the gyro eating contest.

St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church

Flickr/mako_side_b

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Houston Press BrewFest Craft brew yourself silly at this 4th annual BrewFest. The huge indoor/outdoor event will feature tons of beer from top breweries, grub from local food trucks, live music, and the inevitable debauchery that comes along with all of the above. 

Silver Street Studios

