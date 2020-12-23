Entertainment I Spent 48 Hours Binging discovery+ and Here’s What I Learned

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that there is no limit to how much binge watching the human body can handle. For those of us who survived the year thanks to TV, there’s hope on the horizon: discovery+, a new streaming service with a full slate of programming from the Discovery networks, including TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and Animal Planet, is launching on January 4. In addition to existing shows, it will premiere over 1,000 hours of original content directly on the platform, like Six Degrees with Mike Rowe and Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored. Like any good reviewer, I had to dive in and try it out for myself, but with a twist: I would spend 48 hours doing nothing but binge watching discovery+ shows. Of course, I allowed breaks for sleeping and eating, but everything else was all streaming, all day. Here’s how it went down.

Hour 0: When dipping your toes into a new streaming service, there’s an important first step: the browse. After all, I’ve been known to spend entire evenings just searching for something to watch, never actually picking one thing. For the first 40 minutes, that’s what I did. The discovery+ user interface is segmented into different categories, like “True Crime,” “Food,” “Documentaries,” and “Relationships,” the latter of which cues up the most incredible array of guilty-pleasure shows imaginable. Hour 1: I finally settle on Bobby and Giada in Italy, a discovery+ exclusive where Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis team up to eat ridiculously good looking food in ridiculously beautiful settings. After just 10 minutes of close-up shots of pizza and gelato, I’m starving. Unfortunately, I’m also very charmed by Bobby and Giada’s banter, so I get sucked into the show and can’t get off my couch. This is a prison I built for myself. Hour 4: After a quick lunch break to get pizza (naturally), I’m back on the couch to continue binging. In a misguided attempt to get my roommate in on the fun, I hand him the remote, only for him to choose TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper for my after-lunch viewing. After a couple of episodes of watching Dr. Sandra Lee drain epidermoid cysts, I’m pretty much good on food for the day.

'Home Town' | Discovery+

Hour 7: Desperate for something a little more wholesome, I switch to Home Town, a heartwarming HGTV renovation show about a couple revitalizing historic Southern homes. If you’re looking for something that is the complete opposite of pimple popping, this is the way to go. Fair warning: it will make you want to renovate your home. Since I’m in an apartment (and theoretically in the midst of an important assignment), I just end up cleaning up my living room while watching. Hour 9: I switch over to Investigation Discovery’s Wives With Knives for a bit, a true crime show about, well, exactly what it sounds like. By now I’ve reached a state of mild delirium, and I’m texting my group chats to remind them to never get married. Hour 11: Eager to check out more of the platform exclusives, I put on Beyond Borders, a new documentary show about two guys circumnavigating the globe in a tiny Cessna plane. The show is harrowing, since they're always running out of fuel (there's a reason people don't usually do this), but beautiful, and I'm inspired to get out there, throw caution to the wind, and see the world. Unfortunately, I have 36 more hours of TV to watch. Hour 12: By now it’s nighttime, and I’ve spent all day binging TV. But duty calls, and nighttime means it’s time to watch Planet Earth. Yes, discovery+ has all the nature documentaries you could ever want. Do you know how big the Kalahari Desert is? Really big! The soothing sounds of David Attenborough lull me to sleep, and by 1 am I’ve passed out on the couch. Total time watching TV in one day: Approximately 16 hours.

Hour 24: Day two of the binge begins. My roommate wakes up first and puts on his favorite genre: TLC reality shows. He starts off with My 600-lb. Life, then switches over to Family By the Ton. Hour 26: To be honest, I’m not ready for the emotional rollercoaster that is Family By the Ton. We both end up doing push-ups in our living room to feel like part of the weight loss journey, and it leaves us both exhausted. Next, I decide to put on different versions of 90 Day Fiancé, a show I’ve heard so much about but never really investigated. Hour 30: Why did nobody tell me about this show?! I mean, people told me about it, but I was foolish and didn’t listen. Within 10 minutes, my roommate and I are screaming at the television as a Tunisian truck driver refuses to kiss his wife on their wedding day, in front of her whole family.

'Mysterious Planet' | Discovery+