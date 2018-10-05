The Spookiest Halloween Haunts in Vegas This Month

Las Vegas can be a spooky place sometimes. It's full of scary things -- like paid parking and resort fees -- but how do you make things extra exciting during Halloween season? Unfortunately, there's no Fright Dome this year, but there's still plenty of sinister fun all month long in Sin City. Pick out a costume and plan accordingly.
October 1-31
East Valley
Freed's Bakery -- featured in "Vegas Cakes" on the Food Network -- has some elaborate multi-layer creations for the entire month of October. They include a candy corn cake, a green smoking cauldron cake with a smoky do-it-yourself dry ice effect, and, perhaps best of all, a mummy cake that appears to be vomiting up a stash of candy. Customize your cake with a choice of different flavors. Bring this along and you'll be the hit of any party.
Cost: Halloween cakes begin at $47.35
Fight back against zombies
October 4-28
Off the Strip
The special ops combat attraction Apocalypse Vegas is becoming Dead City Vegas for four nights a week during Halloween season. Roam a 38,000-square-foot indoor maze for 20 minutes while you find weapons and battle zombies.
Cost: General admission is $29.99
Freak out with an R-rated haunted house
October 5-7, 12-31
West Valley
The Freakling Bros. The Trilogy of Terror is back for its 26th season in Las Vegas. It consists of three different haunted attractions: Castle Vampyre, Coven of 13, and Gates of Hell, which is R-rated and definitely for adults only.
Cost: Castle Vampyre and Coven of 13 are $15, Gates of Hell is $17, all three can be done for $39
Learn what's it like to be buried alive
October 5-31
West Valley
Vegas Fright Nights is making its debuting at Opportunity Village as a more intense and scary counterpart to the separate HallOVeen Magical Forest. The new attraction includes scare zones like Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3D. There's also a motion-simulated coffin ride that reveals what it's like to be buried alive. (Sounds fun already!)
Cost: $10 ($13 with "Last Ride" coffin experience)
Attend a Halloween party inside a steakhouse
October 26
Downtown Summerlin
Andiron Steak & Sea will transform from a restaurant into the first-ever Spooky Ball at 7pm. The event features a DJ, fortune teller, photo booth, spooky cocktails, passed apps, and plenty of food stations. Whether topping your own popcorn or exploring the different sauces at the soft pretzel station, you'll quickly realize this is a lot more fun than trick or treating.
Cost: $79
Get in the spirit with a block party
October 26
West Valley
PKWY Tavern is throwing a block party to kick off a long Halloween weekend in the suburbs. It starts at 9pm with music, bar bites, and a costume contest in which the top prizes are $1,000, $750, $500, and $250 in cash. In the middle of all this, find time to try one of more than 250 beers behind the bar.
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Halloween at Carnaval Court
October 26-31
Harrah's
Carnaval Court will take on a vampire theme while offering discounts on cocktails made with Bacardi, Cazadores, and Grey Goose. The VIP area will be serving Veuve Clicquot. On Saturday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 31, contest winners for sexiest and most creative costumes will win a bar tab.
Cost: Free admission
Rock out on Fremont Street
October 26-31
Downtown
The five-block Fremont Street Experience transforms into Rock of Horror -- a holiday-themed celebration that includes costume contests with cash prizes, flash mobs, and bands playing on at least three different stages each night. That includes Here Come the Mummies, a funk band with all eight members dressed up as mummies, on Saturday, October 27, at 9pm. It's also the perfect time of year to check out the "Fear the Walking Dead Survival" interactive zombie attraction based on the AMC TV show.
Cost: No charge, tickets for "Fear the Walking Dead Survival" begin at $24
Enjoy a ghoulish gathering of wine and beer
October 27
Red Rock Resort
Hallo-Wine Fest is 5-8pm inside Crimson at the Red Rock Resort. Walk from station to station with a glass to sample beer and wine.
Cost: $60
Spice things up with your favorite fetish
October 27
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
It's safe to say that the Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball is one of the sauciest events of the season. The late-night bash gets underway at 10pm inside the Hard Rock and runs all night long (or at least until 3:45am when doors close). Risque costumes are borderline mandatory, but use your best judgment and tape up those nipples. You may even find a nice accessory at the X-rated lifestyle expo that will be part of the bash.
Cost: General admission tickets start at $81.65
Celebrate Yelloween (Part 1)
October 17-31
Aria
It's time for adults to trick or treat. Order the Chef Tasting Menu at Sage and receive a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot with the meal. If that wasn't enough, a combo of three Kusshi oysters and a glass of Champagne is just $30.
Cost: Champagne with dinner is free (but the tasting menu typically runs $115-145)
Don't fear the reefer
October 19-31
West Valley
The+Source cannabis dispensary is holding a "10 Days of Fear" Halloween celebration at its location on Rainbow and Sahara. Here's how it works. Show up in costume and a Polaroid will be taken and posted for display in the lobby. The three participants with the most creative costumes will be chosen on October 31 and awarded prizes that include a stash of 8 Fold flower, disposable pens, or concentrates. If you actually want to pay for the stuff, discounts will run all 10 days.
Cost: Contest is free to enter
Scare your liver with a gallon of booze
October 26-November 3
The LINQ
Expect plenty of Halloween-themed cocktails up and down the Strip, but Virgil's Real Barbecue is taking things up a notch. The Virgil's Cauldron is a full gallon of Skyy vodka and a choice of strawberry, peach, grapefruit, blueberry, and raspberry lemonade flavors. A bleeding hand of ice crawls out of the drink to put it over the top. For something less intense, Skull Shots of Corralejo tequila, orange juice, and "blood red" juice are also being served.
Cost: Virgil's Cauldron $46, Skull Shots $7
Dine at midnight
October 27
Chinatown
Sparrow + Wolf is throwing a one-night-only reverse happy dinner that begins at midnight on the 27th (technically the 28th) and goes until 2am. The menu is still being sorted out, but we hear people will be able to start pre-ordering duck confit cinnamon rolls for the occasion.
Cost: TBA
Crawl The LINQ promenade
October 27-31
The LINQ
The kids get a chance to trick or treat (6-9pm) on Saturday, October 27, and Sunday, October 28, while the parents check out the bars up and down the promenade. The LINQ will be decked out in Halloween decorations and the High Roller wheel will be lit up in bright orange on Halloween night.
Cost: Free
Help close out Criss Angel's run at the Luxor
October 28
The Luxor
Criss Angel wraps up his long-running show at the Luxor before changing things up and moving to Planet Hollywood in December. Add a magic touch to your Halloween season and catch "Mindfreak Live!" one last time in its current form. Somehow the holiday isn't complete without someone getting chainsawed in half.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Party with Zedd on Halloween Eve
October 30
Caesars Palace
Zedd headlines Omnia while an "Eat Your Heart Out" costume contest hands out $5,000 in prize money to those who know how to mix a little Halloween fun into their club gear. It's the most fun you can have on Halloween Eve while ordering bottle service and listening to "The Middle" one more time.
Cost: Tickets begin at $20 for ladies, $40 for gents
Party by the Bellagio fountains
October 30-31
Bellagio
Hyde Bellagio has a double-header of holiday fun, featuring DJ Konflikt celebrating the Day of the Dead on Tuesday and DJ Ikon on Wednesday for Halloween night. Dress up and party on an open-air dance floor that overlooks the Bellagio fountains.
Cost: Tickets begin at $20 for ladies, $30 for gents
Celebrate Yelloween (Part 2)
October 31
Paris Las Vegas
Every ticket on the Eiffel Tower Experience comes with a glass of Veuve Clicquot. Checking out the view from 460 feet above the Strip is always better with Champagne.
Cost: Ticket for adults begin at $16
Spend Halloween with Cher (by being Cher)
October 31
Park MGM
Got any costumes for gypsies, tramps, or thieves? Juniper Cocktail Lounge is hosting a Cher Look-Alike Contest between 5:30 and 7:30pm. The prize? Tickets to see the resilient megastar's Vegas residency at the Park Theater the very same night.
Cost: No cost to enter
Celebrate the spirit of Prohibition underground
October 31
Downtown
The Mob Museum will welcome flappers, bootleggers, and mobsters to the The Underground, a basement level speakeasy that celebrates the Roaring '20s of the Prohibition era. Prizes will be handed out and guest can drink the Corpse Reviver #2 cocktail (with gin, Curacao, Lillet, lemon, and absinthe) for half price 5pm to close.
Cost: Free admission with costume
Party like you're dead
November 1
The Venetian
Ready to Recover from a wild Halloween night? It's only Thursday -- you've got a whole new weekend coming your way. Head to Tao nightclub at the Venetian, where Playboy is hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration with DJ Vice. You'll probably see more than a few skimpy outfits.
Cost: Tickets begin at $15 for ladies, $20 for gents
