The Best Las Vegas Pool Parties

Vegas has never been the same since someone figured out that pools and nightclubs go together like chocolate and peanut butter. But how do you know which one is right for you? If you’re a dayclub rookie or a local in need of a change of splashy scenery, our list of the biggest, best, and rowdiest pool parties in the city of sin is here to help.
Daylight
Mandalay Bay
Emulating the clubs of Ibiza, Daylight has a centralized layout where everybody can get a good view of the stage and its huge lighting rig, which is even more impressive to see at the monthly Eclipse night parties. The venue is big enough to host acts like J. Cole, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, and Flume, and as a bonus, it has its own parking and valet near the Mandalay’s convention space so you don’t have to trudge through the casino.
Bare Pool Lounge
The Mirage
Bare offers European sunbathing in an intimate setting with two dipping pools underneath the palm trees. So expect to see plenty of tops off and plenty of drinks being passed around.
Encore Beach Club
Wynn Encore
The indulgent nature of Wynn resorts carries over to Encore Beach Club, where The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Diplo, and Skrillex have performed. The stage is surrounded by dozens of palm trees and 26 cabanas that have a view of the Strip. On the off chance you get bored by all of that, there are a few gaming tables to keep you occupied.
Wet Republic
MGM Grand
The best part about the nearly seven-acre pool complex at the MGM Grand isn't the lazy river. It's Wet Republic, where big names like Steve Aoki and Tiesto dodge Champagne showers and play afternoon sets underneath a massive video wall. Take a dip in one of two large saltwater pools and order a cranberry vodka from a 95 foot marble-topped bar. If you've got some extra cash, splurge on one of the 10 cabanas or 12 VIP bungalows that have panoramic views of the party, bottle service, private dipping pools, and comfy furniture.
Tao Beach
Venetian
As one of the longest running pool parties on the Strip, Tao Beach has built a loyal following thanks to its vibrant energy and tasty Tao-tinis. The 12 luxury cabanas feature air conditioning, minibars, and high-def TVs with gaming consoles. You can also get a massage or have your sunglasses professionally cleaned (yes, there is such a service). Thursdays are buy-one-get-one for select pitchers and if you order the $55 prix-fixe Sunday brunch at Lavo, you'll get a daybed for free after. Tao Beach is also "European style" Monday-Wednesday, which means the ladies will get few complaints if they show a little extra skin.
Aquatic Club
Palazzo
Say goodbye to Azure and hello to the Aquatic Club. The Palazzo revamped its adults-only pool area, giving it a more sophisticated atmosphere with craft cocktails like the watermelon and vodka Tee Time, Wolfgang Puck cuisine, floating ping-pong tables, and entertainment by a team of synchronized swimmers. There's also a bloody mary bar on Sundays, and boozy popsicles and ice cream bars served from the old-timey “Prohibition Treat Truck.”
Marquee Dayclub
The Cosmopolitan
Marquee Nightclub has its own swimming pool, making good use of it during daylight hours all year long, including winter when the "Marquee Dome" is erected overhead to keep out the cold. The eight cabanas come with plenty of perks, including infinity pools, but for even more Vegas indulgence, book one of 10 three-story bungalow lofts with private living quarters and an open-air party deck. There's also a gaming area so you can blow even more money, the lobster club sandwich is a eat, and the ladies are welcome to drop their tops Monday-Thursday.
Rehab
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
As the beach club that got the trend rolling in Vegas, Rehab continues to go strong with constant upgrades and renovations. It feels less like an ultra-contemporary pool deck and more like a tropical oasis, with sandy beaches, towering palm trees, and swim-up blackjack tables. The fun is enhanced by bottle service delivered via a pirate ship, shotskis, Champagne showers, and jello shot injectors, and the DJ booth was recently revamped, with large LED screens, smoke machines, and water cannons.
DayDream
The M Resort
Sitting near the I-15 in southwest Henderson, The M Resort cranks the party atmosphere up a notch with DayDream, a dayclub geared more for locals than out-of-towners. A large infinity pool is surrounded by cabanas, daybeds, a DJ booth, hot tubs, and other features usually associated with the Strip, but without the higher prices. General admission is $20, but before noon it’s free for women and half-off for men. Even bottle service starts at under $100, which is almost unheard of here. The cherry on top? Parking is free.
Drai's BeachClub
The Cromwell
Some pools have a good view, but Drai’s, located on the top of the Cromwell, has the best, with sight lines that cover almost all of the Strip. It also has possibly the best poolside dining (try the tuna poke nachos, roasted salmon sandwich, or any of the flatbreads). There are two large pools on the main deck plus five smaller elevated pools that are shared by the VIP bungalows. If you have the funds, you can move up to one of 15 mezzanine-level cabanas for private pools, showers, and restrooms. While Drai's Nightclub next door gets the bigger names, acts like G-Eazy and Travis Barker perform and DJ poolside during daylight hours.
Foxtail Pool
SLS Las Vegas
It's all about the locals here. During the week, anyone with a Nevada ID gets in for free, and the cabana prices are a pretty sweet deal too: a flat rate of $100 on weekdays and $250 on weekends. Sitting in the center of the SLS resort, the pastel-heavy Foxtail Pool has a fun but relaxing vibe, geared towards a slightly older crowd. And by "older" we mean 20s-30s.
Liquid
Aria
Matching the contemporary image of the Aria resort, Liquid is a little more intimate and upscale than some of the other pool parties in Vegas. The comfortable wicker furniture is a nice touch and the eight massive VIP cabanas come with private pools, TVs, and daybeds. The drink menu has four different takes on the mojito and a deep Champagne list, ranging from $15 for a house glass to $17,500 for a 15-liter bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.
Palms Pool
Palms
The Palms offers a great dayclub just off the Strip, with two floors of cabanas, multiple pools, and an overhead lounge deck. The long-running Ditch Fridays parties start at noon, kicking the weekend off with Champagne showers, celebrity guests, and games like ping-pong and giant-sized chess. And next door is the world's largest Hooters, in case you weren’t sold already.
