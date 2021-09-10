Where to Tailgate and Watch Football in Las Vegas

Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International

The Raiders have finally arrived in Las Vegas. Yeah, they were here a year ago. But the 2021 season is actually the first where fans are allowed inside Allegiant Stadium. It's almost like starting all over again. So where are the best places to watch the team in action? Las Vegas has its share of sports bars, tailgate parties, and betting destinations, but let's begin with the obvious choice first—Allegiant Stadium—and take it from there.

Allegiant Stadium Off the Strip

Seeing a Raiders game in person at Allegiant Stadium is quickly becoming a Las Vegas bucket list experience, although it has a few challenges. Parking is limited, so you may be stuck hiking over from a casino garage on the Strip (with inflated game-day rates). Fans are required to have a COVID vaccination to enter, so be prepared. However, once inside, you'll marvel at the sleek architecture of the stadium and its ample supply of comfort food, including local favorites Graffiti Bao, FukuBurger, and Rollin' Smoke BBQ. You can also try newer concepts like Spring Chicken by the team behind Yardbird and BBQ Mexicana by Border Grill.

How to book: Games are sold out, but the resale market is extremely active.

MGM Resorts Bud Light Beer Garden The Strip

If you can't be inside Allegiant Stadium, the next best thing is the Bud Light Beer Garden about a half-mile away. Located between the Luxor and Mandalay Bay resorts, the outdoor viewing party is the best way to tailgate on the Strip. There's a live DJ, football challenges, and giant video screens to see the game. Place a last-minute wager at a betting kiosk and wolf down food from restaurants like International Smoke, Public House, Beerhaus, and Diablo's Cantina.

How to book: Free admission, but you can book food packages in advance.

Tailgate Social Palace Station

One of the best sports bars in Las Vegas is going the extra mile for Raiders home games this season. Every time the team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium, patrons can order the LV Nation Burger, made with a prime rib patty and topped with onion rings, horseradish aioli, provolone cheese, and fried jalapeno. However, each Vegas game will also have a specific dish inspired by the hometown of the visiting team: crab cakes (vs. Baltimore, Sept. 13), Cuban sandwich (vs. Miami, September 26), Chicago-style hotdog (vs. Chicago, October 10), cheesesteak (vs. Philadelphia, October 24), BBQ pulled pork (vs. Kansas City, November 14), chili (vs. Cincinnati, November 21), Maryland-style fish n' chips (vs. Washington, D.C., December 5), Colorado lamb lollipops (vs. Denver, December 26), and carne asada tacos (vs. Los Angeles, January 9).

How to book: Make a reservation online.

StarBase Comradery Off the Strip

StarBase just launched "Comradery," which makes a football party feel like something special. The indoor/outdoor event space is a short walk to Allegiant Stadium, making it the perfect tailgate party (or afterparty) when the Raiders play. There are also plenty of screens if you want to stick around and watch the game on site. The fun includes live music, games like beer pong, drinks, and a "BBQ Battle."

How to book: Reserve general admission tickets for $25.

Marquee Dayclub The Cosmopolitan

As pool season winds down in Las Vegas, Marquee Dayclub will stay busy with football viewing parties on Sundays. Go for a swim, order bottle service, or nosh down on game-day food while teams compete on the big screen. A DJ will be around to keep the music going in between plays.

How to book: Visit the website for details on general admission tickets, cabana rentals, or indoor table reservations. Entry begins at $50, which is matched by a food and beverage credit.

Money, Baby! Virgin Hotels

Money, Baby! is like a sports bar and nightclub rolled up in one—so expect a high-energy atmosphere during Raiders games. The walls are covered with 200 high-def televisions to capture every second of play while the patio transforms into a tailgate party with $5 hot dogs and burgers, $35 beer buckets, football-themed bottle service presentations, and giveaways. Anyone wearing a team jersey gets a $5 beer and shot combo.

How to book: Reserve a table in advance.

Raiders Tavern & Grill The M Resort

The Raiders Tavern & Grill is the only restaurant officially affiliated with the Las Vegas football team. The dining room is decorated with jerseys, helmets, and other Raiders memorabilia, but feels more like a restaurant than a sports bar. Outdoor tables overlook the scenery of The M Resort's expansive pool deck. Watch NFL games on one of 45 televisions while sipping on beer from 20 taps and feasting on a deep selection of food, including wood-fired pizzas, tacos, burgers, and more. Don't leave without browsing the gift shop.

How to book: Reservations are available via OpenTable.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen Mountain's Edge

Chef Aaron Bryan has put together a special menu for Raiders games, headlined by the Black & Silver Ultimate Nacho plate with shredded chicken, pork, beef, bean dip, pico, grilled corn, pickled serrano peppers, and a mix of cheeses. Drink down $4 Modelo drafts, $20 beer buckets, and a $10 beer and shot combo. It should be noted the regular happy hour specials are in effect Sunday–Monday 4:30–6 pm and 8–9 pm, which should overlap with a few games.

How to book: Call 702-260-8709 to inquire about reservations.

HyperX Esports Arena Luxor

The Hyperx Esports Arena is best known for competitive video gaming, but has Raiders watch parties confirmed for the September 13 season opener against the Ravens and the September 19 showdown against Pittsburgh, with more dates to be announced. Watch the action on a large LED video wall and play video games during commercial breaks. Two bars will serve cocktails and game-day bites like Philly cheesesteaks, chicken BLTs, and double-burgers. VIP lounges are available for up to ten people.

How to book: Email HyperX Esports Arena for information on VIP and private seating. Sapphire Industrial Corridor

The largest gentlemen's club in Las Vegas is throwing watch parties for all Raiders games and Monday Night Football. Admission includes access to a tailgate buffet, sponsored open bar, and $1 dances during halftime. Check out the excitement on a big screen with a newly upgraded audio and video system or in the privacy of a VIP skybox. If you have tickets to any of the games, Sapphire is offering a free shuttle to and from Allegiant Stadium.

How to book: Admission begins at $25 per guest with VIP packages available.

Cabo Wabo Cantina Miracle Mile Shops

Cabo Wabo Cantina will broadcast games during the entire NFL season on televisions throughout the restaurant, including a 200-inch projection screen and 110-inch video grid. Think of the Strip views on the patio as a bonus. Groups will be eager to share nacho platters, chicken wings, and queso dip served in a hot skillet with chorizo and warm tortillas. A lounge on the second floor is available for private bookings.

How to book: Book a reservation via OpenTable. Al's Garage Summerlin

Your best bet for watching Raiders games in Summerlin has a loose, rustic vibe with six ten-foot 4k projection screens. The regular happy hour is 4–6 pm with $4 bottles or drafts, $5 well drinks, $6 wine, $20 beer buckets, $16 pitchers, and half-off starters. If you plan to stick around to celebrate a win (or mourn a loss) after the game, your entire tab is half-off 10 pm–7 am.

How to book: No reservations. Just come on in.

PT's Wings & Sports The Strat

Located on the casino floor of The Strat, PT's Wings & Sports remains loyal to the Raiders, but is offering a rotating lineup of game-day specials inspired by a few different NFL teams. Come by for crab cake (Baltimore Ravens) and a burnt ends brisket platter (Kansas City Chiefs) September 17-19, seafood stew (San Francisco 49ers) and a beer brat with fried cheese curds (Green Bay Packers) September 24-26, a Cuban sandwich (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and lobster rolls (New England Patriots) October 1-3, a "Beef on Weck" sandwich (Buffalo Bills) and the return of Kansas City burnt ends brisket October 8-10. Finish off that food with $10 Jameson and Absolut specials and double shots of Jack Daniels for $14. Ask for a seat in the beer hall, where games are shown on two large LED video walls.

How to book: Make a reservation by calling 800-998-6937.

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar Treasure Island

Treasure Island has a roundtrip shuttle to take fans to and from Allegiant Stadium, running every 30 minutes before and after Raiders games. Before you board, come early and place a bet at the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar, where you can buy a bucket of domestic beer and receive a free can of Bud Light Seltzer. It will help wash down all the burgers, pizza, and nachos on the menu.

How to book: Seating at Golden Circle is first-come, first-serve. Shuttle passes are available online. Steiner's Pub Multiple Locations

This locals-focused bar has two locations in the northwest and one on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road. The half-pound burgers, all-day breakfast, and video poker machines are the big draws, but there's always a great deal on beer with dozens of choices. Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra bottles are $5 each or five for $20 in mix-and-match buckets during Raiders games. Modelo Especial is also available in a 24-ounce can with a featured shot for $12.

How to book: Walk on in (or order food to go).

Overhang Bar Circa

The Overhang Bar is one of the best spots to soak in the extravagance of Circa's massive three-level sportsbook (the largest in Vegas) with football games shown on a 78-million-pixel video screen. You can also watch the Raiders on the giant outdoor video wall at Stadium Swim, which (unlike some of the other pool parties in Vegas) is heated and open every day of the year.

How to book: Overhang Bar is first-come, first-serve, but you can inquire about reservations at the sportsbook or Stadium Swim

Electra Cocktail Club The Venetian

It's Las Vegas, so of course it's possible to watch football with bottle service. Electra is showing the NFL on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday (opening early for 1 pm games) with packages that include Moon Palace sliders and other food. Keep it simple with $30 five-bottle Bud Light or Stella bucket deals or go all-in with a $450 package that includes a bottle of Jameson, Altos, or Absolut Elyx, beer bucket, Fiji waters, Red Bull cans, and a variety of sliders, hot chips, and dips.

How to book: Reservations are highly recommended. Email the Venetian to lock one in.

Crazy Horse 3 Off the Strip

Crazy Horse 3 is just steps away from Allegiant Stadium, making the gentlemen's club an enticing tailgate spot. During home and away games, fans can take advantage of free entry, happy hour pricing, and half-priced cocktails. Fox Sports Radio will host giveaways while broadcasting live on site during home games.

How to book: Call 702-673-1700 to inquire about VIP upgrades and parking opportunities for those attending the game in person. BetMGM Sportsbook Aria

Almost every casino on the Strip has a big sportsbook to watch the games (and hopefully earn a few extra bucks). The one at Aria is hard to resist. It has 90 high-def TV screens up to 220 inches in size, comfortable lounge seating, and food from Moneyline Pizza & Bar next door. But if you really want to get pumped up for a game, make a detour to Aria Patisserie, where the confectionary team has put together a life-size recreation of Raiders tight end Darren Waller with 80 pounds of chocolate and 40 pounds of fondant. The chocolate shop also has similarly "sweet" tributes to Allegiant Stadium and the Vegas Strip skyline.

How to book: Just show up. Distill & Remedy's Multiple Locations

These two sister bar concepts have locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Game-day specials are available for $5 (cheesy bean dip, spicy fried pickles, and blackened kettle chips), $8 (Nashville hot chicken sliders, brisket tacos, steak nachos, and a "pig candy" of bourbon-glazed pork belly), and $11 (a bourbon burger with sriracha candied bacon or an appetizer platter with cheeseburger sliders, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings). Buckets of Miller Lite and Coors Light are $15, Kettle One specials are $5, and Jack Daniels Fire or Honey shots are $5. The deals are good for all locations except Distill Decatur and Distill Flamingo.

How to book: Come early to score a table.

