The 8 Best Topless Pools in Las Vegas. You’re Welcome.

Bare Pool Lounge
The Mirage
Some say it’s cozy. Others say it’s crowded. But Bare is one of the original pools to get into the topless trend in Vegas, it’s surrounded by palm trees, and it’s where you'll see the cutest girls going... sorry ’bout this... bare. Choice drinks include a Bloody Mary that’s on the spicy side... just like the scenery.
Moorea Beach Club
Mandalay Bay
Nestled in the middle of the sprawling Mandalay Beach pool complex is a quiet spot that’s strictly 21 and over. Known for an attentive staff, you can enjoy massages from the comfort of your own poolside chair, while checking out the view of the “toptional” beach.
Naked Pool
Artisan
In addition to having the coolest name for a topless pool in Vegas, Naked Pool is one of the best-kept secrets in Vegas, offering a little skin at the Artisan boutique hotel just off the Strip. It’s a little small, even for topless pool standards, so plan ahead and avoid busy days like weekends and holidays.
Marquee Dayclub
The Cosmopolitan
The Marquee pool is known more for its energetic DJs and thumping club music than European-style sunbathing, but it does allow the dropping of tops on a limited basis Monday-Thursday during the summer season, which makes it worth going to even when EDM isn’t spinning.
DayDream
The M
DayDream has been catering to local crowds for years by bringing the dayclub atmosphere of the Strip to Henderson. That means you’re more likely to run into your next-door neighbor than some tourist from out of town, which is why skin may not flash here as often as at other topless pools closer to the action. Pasties available by request.
Venus
Caesars Palace
Venus feels like a nightclub by the pool. It’s small and social... so girls will be getting hit on left and right, whether topless or not. If you’re just in the mood to nurse your hangover from the night before, close your eyes and relax in the sun, away from the huge crowds and screaming children at the sprawling Garden of the Gods pool area right around the corner.
Tao Beach
The Venetian
Like Marquee Dayclub, Tao Beach only offers topless sunbathing during pool season Monday-Thursday. So don’t be disappointed if you miss out on a flash of nudity. Just enjoy some sushi from the poolside menu and plan ahead for a long night at one of the many strip clubs in Vegas instead.
European pools
Wynn & Wynn Encore
These sister resorts each offer a European pool. Each one has a DJ, outdoor bar, and gaming tables with blackjack and craps. Both also have food, but the pool at Wynn Encore offers some sweet choices from the Botero steakhouse.
