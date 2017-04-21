16 Totally Free Things to Do in Vegas

See the the Fountains of Bellagio
The Bellagio
As far as iconic Vegas images go, it's hard to beat the Bellagio fountains. The best part? They don't cost a thing. Just gather around the massive lake in front of the resort and watch as more than 1,200 nozzles shoot water into the air accompanied by over 4,500 lights. The spectacle is set to music -- shows featuring Frank Sinatra and Andrea Bocelli are especially cool; Faith Hill and Celine Dion, not so much. You can catch one every half-hour in the afternoon and every 15 minutes at night, but they can be cancelled at any given time due to high winds.
Take a walk down Fremont St
Downtown
The Fremont Street Experience is classic Vegas in all its neon glory, and where you'll find that famous smoking-cowboy marquee, who actually has a name: Vegas Vic. It's free to stroll through the outdoor pedestrian mall that now covers the busiest stretch of Fremont St -- with the sole exception of New Year's Eve, the only time admission is charged. Nightly Viva Vision shows take place about once an hour on the LED video screens that line the overhead canopy and live music isn't hard to find, with local bands playing on three different stages. Big-name national acts will occasionally show up, especially during a free summer concert series that's drawn the likes of Joan Jett, Bret Michaels, 3 Doors Down, and Melissa Etheridge.
Relive rock history
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The typical Hard Rock Cafe in any city usually has a few guitars and platinum records on the wall, but things get taken up a notch in Vegas. The lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is like a walking tour through the history of music. The memorabilia include a drum set from Def Leppard, clothes from Prince and Madonna, and special exhibits dedicated to Journey, Imagine Dragons, and other acts who've headlined at The Joint -- a mini-arena that's on property.
Stop and smell the roses at the Bellagio's botanical gardens
The Bellagio
One of the reasons why the Bellagio has the busiest and most crowded hotel lobby on the Strip is the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. The free exhibits change with the season (and Chinese New Year), covering nearly 14,000sqft underneath a 50ft-high atrium. The scenery is so elaborate, with tens of thousands of flowers crafted into intricate designs, it takes a full year in advance to plan. It's nearly impossible to take a step without photobombing somebody's selfie.
Hang with flamingos at an exotic wildlife habitat
The Flamingo
If you're wondering through the lobby of the Flamingo, chances are you either have tickets for Donny & Marie -- or you're going to check out the scenic 15-acre wildlife habitat that's on property. It's home to exotic birds, turtles, koi fish, and other unusual creatures. The highlight is the collection of Chilean flamingos that can be found hanging out near a waterfall. It's the easiest way to take a quick detour from the Strip and suddenly feel like you're not in Sin City anymore.
Watch a volcano erupt
The Mirage
As one of the first mega-resorts on the Strip, the Mirage stands out for its size and attractions, including a volcano replica out front for anyone on the sidewalk to enjoy. It produces a lava simulation (with fireballs!) set to music created by Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Indian musician Zakir Hussain. The finale includes an eruption 60ft into the air that's so intense, you'll feel the heat from inside your taxi on Las Vegas Blvd. Shows are at 8pm and 9pm each night, with an extra 10pm performance on Fridays and Saturdays.
Get free swag for watching new TV pilots
MGM Grand
Wander past the food court at the MGM Grand, and you'll come across CBS Television City -- a full research facility in which you can watch an unaired pilot that's being considered by the network for an upcoming season. Give your feedback afterwards with the fate of future CBS programming in your hands. You can also take part in surveys and focus groups about television, internet, and music-streaming habits. You'll be handed some vouchers and a bag of free stuff at the end. Sometimes you'll even get paid cash.
Take a hike
Red Rock Canyon
There's more to Las Vegas than neon lights, strippers, and bottle service. But seriously. There’s incredible natural beauty to be found in Southern Nevada, like Red Rock Canyon -- towering cliffs of sandstone that border the western edge of the Vegas Valley. The visitors center is about a half-hour drive from the Strip and marks the entrance to a 13-mile scenic loop for cars and bikes with hiking trails scattered throughout. It gets crazy hot in the middle of the day, especially during the summer, so stick to mornings and late afternoons if you plan to explore.
Get a complimentary ride to a strip club
Select clubs
Strip clubs like Crazy Horse III, Spearmint Rhino, and Treasures have complimentary limos that will not only pick you and your friends up for free, but also get you into the club for free. Why? Because they'd rather give you a ride than give taxi drivers a kickback for bringing you there. Generally, the limos will only offer a lift from a hotel or casino that's in the area of the Strip or Downtown. There's no catch -- not even a drink minimum. So you'll get to check out the club without a charge. Those lap dances, however, will cost a few bucks.
Watch Atlantis fall
Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
The "Fall of Atlantis" is an animatronic show that plays on the hour throughout the day at the Forum Shops, a retail mall connected to Caesars Palace. While the combination of flames, fountains, and giant winged dragons is enough to liven up any shopping trip, it may be hard to understand what the main characters are mumbling about. Don't worry about the story, which has something to do with the fate of the kingdom and who will inherit the throne. Just enjoy the kitschy spectacle.
See a free circus show
Circus Circus
Circus Circus may not have free Wi-Fi, but the well-worn resort does have circus performers that take to the Carnival Midway stage twice an hour throughout the day. They include trapeze artists, aerial acrobats, and yes, clowns. (The fun kind -- not the evil kind.)
Stretch out by the pool
Red Rock Resort & Green Valley Ranch
The Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch have two of the most scenic swimming pool areas -- either on or off the Strip -- and once a month, each one hosts a Silent Savasana yoga session that's free to the public. Just show up with your mat by 7pm and you'll be handed a set of headphones to hear the music and instructor wherever you choose to sit -- hence the "silent" part. The sessions at Green Valley Ranch are on the second Thursday of the month (and usually come with a free drink afterwards at one of the resort's restaurants) while Red Rock Resort hosts on the third Thursday of the month.
Take a spin class on the house
West Valley
Not your ordinary spinning class, XCYCLE Las Vegas at Boca Park is more like a party on a bike -- with music, lights, and fist-pumping instructors. The locally owned indoor cycling center (a favorite of resident Strip headliner Britney Spears) offers a variety of high-energy classes with the first one on the house. (Ask for the "Preview Ride.") The shoes and everything you need are provided. Just show up in athletic gear and be ready to sweat.
Tap into your artistic side
Downtown
First Friday is a lively block party that takes place, as the name suggests, on the first Friday of every month in the Downtown Arts District. The idea is to check out art exhibits, but it sort of devolves into a lot of booze, food trucks, and girls in tank tops. There's no charge to enter, so just show up, hang out, and save a few bucks on lunch.
Cozy up to the bartender at Bound
The Cromwell Hotel
Bound is easily one of our favorite bars in Las Vegas, with a lineup of drinks put together by famed mixologist Salvatore Calabrese. Cocktails can get a bit pricey, so stop by on Friday or Saturday between 5 and 6pm for the "Mixology Hour." Guests can learn how some of the signature cocktails are made and try samples at no charge.
Snap a photo at you-know-where
Off the Strip
You may be out of cash, but you still have your phone. So make your way to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign and have your photo taken in front of the iconic landmark. There may be an Elvis impersonator or a dude in a Big Bird costume asking to pose with you (or take the picture for you). Keep in mind -- they will expect a tip. So just have your buddy take the shot. You didn't want him in the picture anyway.
