Everything You Need to Do for Halloween in Vegas This Year

Vegas might not be Sleepy Hollow, or Salem, or New Orleans, but whether it's the zombie proms, costume parade, immersive 3-D scare factories, or multiple chances to dance to "Thriller," there are plenty of scary-exciting chances to party this Halloween. You just have to know where to look, and in some cases, when to get away from the Strip. Here are the best Halloween-related events, attractions, and year-round spooky shows and sites for all you guys and ghouls to get maximum Halloween mileage while in Sin City.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
Run in style at the Sin City Halloween costume 5K, parade, and block party
The Strip will certainly have its share of spook-tacular shenanigans, but if you want to do Halloween in Sin City right, you need to do Sin City Halloween. It starts on Friday, October 27 with the Sin City Halloween Costume Welcome Party at 10pm on Fremont Street. On Saturday at 6pm, there is a Halloween 5K costume run, followed by the 2017 Sin City Halloween Parade at 8:30pm. Groups can sign up to walk in the parade for free, so get your best group costume together -- maybe even build your own float? -- and sign up now. The parade is followed by the Sin City Halloween Block Party down at the El Cortez and Container Park, where there will be live entertainment, VIP ghost hunters, and a paranormal panel.
Cost: Free to walk in the parade; 5K entry starts at $35 but will increase as the dates get closer
Friday - Saturday
This "Questival" is a 24-hour scavenger-hunt-of-sorts event produced by Cotopaxi, maker of hiking and camping and other active outdoorsy products. Groups team up to complete over 300 possible challenges over a 24-hour period. There are points to earn and prizes to win, but you don't have to go at a breakneck pace or without sleep to still participate and have a blast. Challenges include categories like adventure and fitness, food, services, and more, and will include fall- and Halloween-themed activities like doing the "Thriller" dance as a group in costumes at a public venue, making your own Ouija board while camping in the wilderness, or running the "Jack Skellington" mile with a jack-o-lantern on your head.
Cost: $43
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Beware of the clowns at Fright Dome's 15th anniversary party
The biggest and best Halloween experience in Las Vegas is at Circus Circus, the iconic old Las Vegas hotel and casino that is now inextricably tied to Hunter S. Thompson's antics in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and America's love-hate relationship with clowns. One of the many attractions inside Fright Dome's 250,000 "scare" feet of ghoulish fun is the legitimately creepy "Killer Clowns in 4D," as well as the brand-new Zombie City, all part of Fright Dome's 15th anniversary celebration which promises to be the largest in the event's history. Expect multiple haunted houses, scare zones, live fright shows, and all the usual awesomely stomach-turning rides under the darkened and fog-filled dome, in case the rest of it doesn’t quite turn your stomach enough already.
Cost: Tickets start at $37
Tuesday
Oct 27
Liven up the dance floor at the Artifice's Zombie Prom
It's zombie prom night at the Arts District's best bar and performance venue, and prom attendees will get to participate in a "Thriller" dance-off and costume contest while enjoying live music from local acts Max Fischer and DJ Chyld, a drag MC, and special Halloween-themed drinks and treats.
Cost: General admission tickets start at $25
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Haunted tours
OK, so this is not New Orleans and there aren’t a dozen different ghost, zombie, vampire, and voodoo tours offered on every street corner every 15 minutes. But there is Haunted Vegas Tours, which supplies you with ghost hunting equipment and takes you on a bus tour to different "known" sites of paranormal activity in Las Vegas -- like the "Demon Swing" -- to try and capture images of "orbs" (aka, ghost sightings). It's a bit of a macabre good time loaded with local lore and featuring supposedly haunted landmarks and the former hangouts deceased celebrities. For a shorter experience, try "Haunts & the Mob" hour-long walking tour of Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas, with stops at various sites of murders, mob activities, mysterious deaths, and "known" hauntings.
Cost: Haunted Vegas $89.95, Haunts & the Mob $28
Saturday
Oct 28
Dress up (appropriately) for Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball
Las Vegas's biggest Halloween costume ball is where EDM meets S&M. It's now located in a new home at Red Rock Casino (so long, Hard Rock), and you can expect EDM DJs, fire-breathers, and just-this-side-of-not-actually-naked girls. Basically a normal Saturday night in Vegas, but with costumes.
Cost: GA tickets start at $105
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
The newest attraction on Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas is a thriller based on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. A combination haunted house, escape room, and 3-D first-person shooter, the attraction is a first-of-its-kind experience open just in time for Halloween. It's also conveniently located right across from Heart Attack Grill, where the Haunted City Ghost Tours walking tours meet, so plan your visit accordingly.
Cost: $50
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Trick or treat for charity at Opportunity Village's Hall-o-Veen
Every year, a corner parking lot of the College of Southern Nevada's West Charleston campus is transformed into the Hall-o-Veen "magical forest." It aims more for charming than scary, but for any die-hard Halloween fan, this is a good way to give back in a family-friendly atmosphere amid the carved pumpkin displays.
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Experience nighttime terror Moapa Valley Corn Maze
It's a long drive and an even longer line for a short amusement, but this haunted corn maze delivers the scares. There's also a day version for the fright-averse, as well as a pumpkin patch and, most importantly of all, nighttime zombie paintball.
Cost: $12 gets you in during the day with all access; night admission is only $5 but that doesn't include the haunted maze ($17 including admission) or the zombie paintball ($40 including admission)
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
It's literally a burlesque show with zombies. The musical comedy is at Planet Hollywood, which is also where Evil Dead: The Musical plays so you can make it a whole theater night of bizarro fringe zombie comedy theatre, if that's a thing you would like to do.
Cost: GA tickets start at $79.99
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Now in its 25th year, the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror has been ranked the number four "Best Haunted Attraction in the World," and includes "Gates of Hell," the first and only R-rated haunted house in Nevada. You have to sign a release form before you enter and be prepared to get grabbed, shocked, and, if you opted for the "Victim Experience," bound, blindfolded, and locked in a box, with an actual "safe word" being your only way out before the end.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 each or $39 for all three
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Located on the edge of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Bonnie Screams is set up in Bonnie Springs Ranch, a 115-acre Western-themed amusement park. The historic old buildings -- including the opera house, saloon, schoolhouse, and wax museum -- are converted into haunted houses, which is only fitting, as they are purportedly so haunted they were once featured on an episode of SyFy's Ghost Hunters. Make sure you also spring for the Zombie Paintball Bus, during which you will shoot zombies from the broken windows of an actual bus.
Cost: $30 for GA to the haunted town, Zombie Paintball an additional $30
Saturday
Oct 21
The sixth annual Downtown Brew Festival is a good measuring stick for the growth of Vegas craft beer culture these last few years. The event will feature over 60 breweries pouring more than 200 beers with plenty of food and live entertainment to go with them. After growing from a festival that inhabited just a couple of blocks in front of the El Cortez to taking over the Clark County Amphitheatre, this is now the largest beer festival in Southern Nevada (and, by extension, probably also the whole of Nevada). While not directly Halloween-themed, you can expect plenty of Oktoberfest marzens and pumpkin ales to be poured, and there are inevitably people dressed in wacky costumes and lederhosen.
Cost: General admission starts at $40
Friday - Saturday
Oct 20-Dec 30
Explore the ghostly artifacts of Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum
The long-awaited Haunted Museum, a collection of "haunted" (or at minimum, pretty damn creepy) artifacts, antiques, curios, and curiosities from the personal collection of Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans, just opened on October 2 -- just in time for Halloween! The objects have supposedly absorbed the energy and emotions of the people around them, and in some cases spirits have even attached themselves to them. Whatever you might believe, the place is full of creepy dolls and creepy clowns that are enough to give even the most jaded among us the heebie-jeebies.
Cost: $34
Friday
Oct 27
Sip free cocktails at the Artisan's Haunted Hotel Party
Cocktail City Las Vegas is taking over the entire Artisan Hotel property and transforming it into a Haunted Hotel Party. There will be performances by Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty as well as an outdoor DJ area. Prizes will be awarded for several costume categories including the best IT, zombie bride, Walking Dead, "sexy," and couples' outfits. There will also be a craft beer area and food available, along with an hour of complimentary cocktails from 10-11pm.
Cost: Free
Friday - Thursday
Oct 20-Nov 30
"Apple orchard season" does not mean the same thing in Vegas as it does in the Midwest and on the East Coast, and honestly, it's one of the things that transplants from those four-seasoned states miss most. For those of us who want to scratch the apple orchard itch, there's Gilcrease Orchard. It's totally not the same, because it is obviously totally not the same, but it's something.
Cost: Entry is free
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Hoist an Oktoberfest stein (or 30) at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
While the real Oktoberfest in Munich is held over two weeks in late September, American Oktoberfest celebrations tend to run through the full month of October, and Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is no exception. Already in full Oktoberfest swing, the German and Bavarian beer hall will host festivities through October 31, including live music, stein-holding competitions, and local celebrity keg-tappers each weekend. This is also the only place in Vegas where you can get the same Oktoberfestbier that is served in Munich.
Cost: Entry is free
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
Rock out with Marilyn Manson at the House of Blues
Shock rock star Marilyn Manson has defined his sound and stage presence as being thoroughly a spookshow, but with him playing two nights back-to-back at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay the weekend before Halloween, you can probably expect the freak factor to be all the more freaky. A note to fans: remember that time he covered "This Is Halloween" from The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack? Yeah, we want to hear it live, too.
Cost: General admission tickets start at $65
Friday
Oct 27
Head to the Clark County Wetlands Park for "Haunt the Wetlands," where you can tour the 210-acre Nature Preserve with three distinct habitats that include cottonwood groves and mosquito bosques with miles of paved and unpaved trails, as well as find your way through the haunted maze, join the "Creatures of the Night" walk, and play with live creepy crawly critters. It's explicitly family-friendly, and keep in mind these are wetlands in the middle of the damn desert. You won’t find anything like this within hundreds of miles, and it lends a little bit of that NOLA vibe to Vegas.
Cost: Free
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Step inside the equally terrifying Asylum or Hotel Fear
Located in Meadows Mall, this duo of haunted houses is of the classic variety: solidly themed attractions with costumed actors that will do their best to scare you but can’t actually touch you. These aren't R-rated, but there are reportedly "wetters" each weekend. Could just be kids, but... could also not just be kids.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 each or $25 for both haunts
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-29
Never mind the fact that you can see Angel's MINDFREAK year-round. There is something decidedly spooky about the world-famous magician's world of state-of-the-art production full of original illusions that will leave even the most devoted skeptics scratching their heads. See it any time, but maybe especially see it for Halloween.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Saturday - Tuesday
Oct 21-31
Lock yourself in with the ghosts at the Haunted Lockdown
The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada, about 45 minutes outside of Vegas near the California border, was built in 1913 and is one of the oldest saloons in Nevada. Many movies have been shot here, but it's more famous for an actual shooting -- that left bullet holes in the wall (still there to this day) and a victim's spirit to haunt the place. The Pioneer Saloon is also said to be haunted by some of the ladies of the night who used to work out of the hotel that was once next door. If you want to mingle with one of their many ghosts, get a group together for a Haunted Lockdown, during which time you'll be locked in "overnight" (really 11:45pm-3am) with all the appropriate ghost-viewing equipment in the hopes of catching a glimpse of one of the century-old saloon's many rumored spirits.
Cost: $149 per person
Friday - Tuesday
Oct 20-31
Hit every club you have time to hit
In the interest of not individually listing out every DJ at every club playing every night leading up to and on Halloween, if fuzzy boots with fishnets are your year-round thing just follow this link. It can be hard to tell the difference between "sexy" costumes and standard club attire, but most of these clubs will have some kind of Halloween-themed event on the nights ahead of October 31.
Cost: Varies by club and night but probably at least a $50 entry in most cases
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
The Trey Anastasio Band will take over the Brooklyn Bowl for a night of jams and positive vibes. Those who know know that this is now a Las Vegas Halloween weekend tradition, and, yes, it's a whole weekend-long thing.
Cost: $85 for a 2-day general admission pass
Friday - Saturday
Nov 17-18
Who says Halloween has to end on October 31? If you missed the first haunted hotel takeover at the Artisan, don't be disappointed, because this one's arguably even better. The whole hotel is once again being taken over, this time with goth-industrial nightclub events, circus-style performers, fetish demonstrations, a black mass chapel, brunch and dinner parties, noodie pool parties, a Tim Burton tribute, and a vampire ball. This one is worth the extra wait.
Cost: Tickets start at $85 for the weekend; hotel rooms are additional
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.