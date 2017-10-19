Everything You Need to Do for Halloween in Vegas This Year

The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada, about 45 minutes outside of Vegas near the California border, was built in 1913 and is one of the oldest saloons in Nevada. Many movies have been shot here, but it's more famous for an actual shooting -- that left bullet holes in the wall (still there to this day) and a victim's spirit to haunt the place. The Pioneer Saloon is also said to be haunted by some of the ladies of the night who used to work out of the hotel that was once next door. If you want to mingle with one of their many ghosts, get a group together for a Haunted Lockdown, during which time you'll be locked in "overnight" (really 11:45pm-3am) with all the appropriate ghost-viewing equipment in the hopes of catching a glimpse of one of the century-old saloon's many rumored spirits.

Cost: $149 per person