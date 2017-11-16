Everything You Must Do in Las Vegas This Holiday Season

Las Vegas has a rep for being a transient city, but that doesn’t mean you have to return to wherever you came from when Christmas and the rest of the winter holidays roll around. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day and everything else in between, there’s plenty of joy and cheer (and boozy fun) to enjoy in the city of sin.
More From Seasonal Selects
Friday - Thursday
Nov 17-30
Green Valley Ranch
Bottiglia is one of our favorite Italian restaurants in Vegas and for the entire month of November, every pasta dish -- from the short rib cavatelli to the king crab bucatini -- is half off regular price on Monday-Thursday. You’ll want to save every dollar possible for all that holiday shopping.
Cost: The average regular price of a pasta dish is about $23, so half off's pretty good.
Cost: The average regular price of a pasta dish is about $23, so half off's pretty good.
Friday - Monday
Nov 17-Dec 25
Venetian & Palazzo
The Honolulu Cookie Company inside the Grand Canal Shoppes is offering some fun creations for the holidays, including white chocolate pumpkin and white chocolate ginger spice shortbreads. They already come packed in gift boxes, making them an easy go-to stocking stuffer.
Cost: Boxes of cookies range from $12-$43 depending what you get.
Cost: Boxes of cookies range from $12-$43 depending what you get.
Friday - Monday
Nov 17-Dec 25
Get a custom baked treat (or 15) from Freed's Bakery
Get a custom baked treat (or 15) from Freed's Bakery
Henderson
If you’ve been watching Vegas Cakes on the Food Network, you already know about Freed’s Bakery. So place an order now for a gift that’s super sweet. The holiday options include Christmas cookies, custom cakes, and an absolutely insane cranberry cream cheese loaf.
Cost: Holiday cupcakes go for less than $3 while the more complicated cakes cost more than $30
Cost: Holiday cupcakes go for less than $3 while the more complicated cakes cost more than $30
Friday - Saturday
Nov 17-Dec 30
Paris Las Vegas
Hexx is offering specialty holiday family-style menus for $25 per person. Main courses include prime rib, lemon roasted chicken, pan-seared red snapper or holiday lasagna. Even better -- Champagne is included. Ask for a seat on the patio overlooking the Strip.
Cost: $25 per person
Cost: $25 per person
Friday - Sunday
Nov 17-Jan 7
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The winter season is a time when the Las Vegas Motor Speedway stops being a place for car races (and EDM festivals) and turns into a massive display of lights. Drive your car around (and underneath) colorful tributes to Christmas, Hanukkah, candy canes, and everything else jolly and bright.
Cost: $20-30 ($50 for fast pass)
Cost: $20-30 ($50 for fast pass)
Friday - Monday
Nov 17-Dec 25
Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin kicks off its free holiday parade at 6pm with everything from toy soldiers to nutcrackers riding the floats. The parade runs weekends until December 15 -- and then it runs nightly through Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin will also have an ice skating rink near the Pavilion on The Lawn, a Hanukkah celebration (Dec. 13) and Santa’s Chalet at the Macy’s outdoor promenade with a pine forest.
Cost: Free (Skate rink $15, Santa photo packages start at $24.99)
Cost: Free (Skate rink $15, Santa photo packages start at $24.99)
Monday - Wednesday
Nov 20-Jan 10
The Cosmopolitan
The Ice Rink is back at the Boulevard Pool for another year with fire pits for roasting s’mores, artificial snow storms, boozy winter drinks, and rooftop views of the Strip. Holiday movie classics will be shown at 6pm and 9pm on the big screen during Date Skate Mondays -- including Elf, Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and A Christmas Story.
Cost: Free admission (All-day skating $20, Skating for locals & hotel guests $10 Tuesday-Thursday)
Cost: Free admission (All-day skating $20, Skating for locals & hotel guests $10 Tuesday-Thursday)
Wednesday
Nov 22
Snag some of the best pie in town before you miss the holiday cutoff
Snag some of the best pie in town before you miss the holiday cutoff
Forum Shops at Caesars
Think you can handle everything for Thanksgiving except dessert? Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab has you covered with awesome pies to go -- whether it’s sweet potato pecan, pumpkin, apple or Key lime. Place your order by the Sunday before Thanksgiving and pick it up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Easy, right?
Cost: $29.95-$34.95
Cost: $29.95-$34.95
Wednesday
Nov 22
Sam's Town
One of the best things about Sam’s Town casino is Mystic Falls, a pioneer-themed light and water show. It takes on a winter holiday theme for the season -- a 15-minute production every hour beginning at 5pm. Expect to see lots of growling animals, lasers, and snow.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Wednesday
Nov 22
Take home everything but the turkey at CRAFTkitchen
Take home everything but the turkey at CRAFTkitchen
Henderson
Here’s the deal: CRAFTkitchen won’t be open for Thanksgiving, but is offering cool take-home food a day earlier -- just no turkey. The menu includes cranberry sage stuffing, black truffle whipped potatoes, Rice Krispie Treat “turkey legs,” and a classic pumpkin pie.
Cost: Prices vary
Cost: Prices vary
Wednesday - Thursday
Nov 22-Dec 28
Excalibur
Tournament of Kings gets into the holiday spirit with 'Twas the Knight -- which keeps the cool stuff from the show (like sword fighting and jousting) and throws in a bit of winter scenery that includes falling snow, fair maidens and a character named “Merlin” who suspiciously looks a lot like Santa Claus.
Cost: Tickets start at $73.12 (including taxes and fees)
Cost: Tickets start at $73.12 (including taxes and fees)
Thursday
Nov 23
Morels French Steakhouse
Morels French Steakhouse has an awesome Thanksgiving dinner that includes a roasted free-range turkey, brioche stuffing, root veggies and much more. Kick off the meal with hot mulled cider.
Price: The whole package is $72.
Price: The whole package is $72.
Thursday
Nov 23
Caesars Palace
Searsucker has an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner for $49 with sausage stuffing mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberries among the sides. Splurge and add on the pumpkin cheesecake pudding for $12.
Cost: $49 for meal plus $12 for dessert
Cost: $49 for meal plus $12 for dessert
Thursday
Nov 23
... or an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving in Henderson
... or an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving in Henderson
Henderson
From 10am to 4pm, chef Matt Meyer at Served will step away from his regular menu of inventive Asian fusion to prepare a Thanksgiving meal of herb-brined turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, candied yams, cornbread, stuffing and braised greens. It’s all-you-can-eat for $30 per person -- which could be the best deal anywhere in the valley on Thanksgiving.
Cost: $30 per person
Cost: $30 per person
Thursday
Nov 23
Go with Chinese for Thanksgiving at Lucky Dragon...
Go with Chinese for Thanksgiving at Lucky Dragon...
Lucky Dragon
Phoenix has a menu of authentic Chinese food for its Thanksgiving Brunch 10:30am to 2pm. Whether you choose from a three or four-course meal, just make sure you go with the Peking turkey with stir-fried green beans and an egg custard tart for dessert.
Cost: Prices vary
Cost: Prices vary
Thursday
Nov 23
The Tuscany
Tuscany Gardens is serving a three-course meal for Thanksgiving for $27.95 -- which means soup or salad, roasted turkey or ham, and a choice of pies. Think of it as less than $10 a course (and all the sides are included -- potatoes, green beans, corn on the cob, cranberry, yams, and stuffing).
Cost: $27.95 per person
Cost: $27.95 per person
Friday
Nov 24
Take a two-for-one deal at a Rolling Stones museum
Take a two-for-one deal at a Rolling Stones museum
The Palazzo
Imagine a museum dedicated to the world’s greatest rock 'n' roll act. That’s what you’ve got with Exhibitionism -- the Rolling Stones Exhibit, featuring more than 500 items from the band’s archives. Take advantage of the two-for-one ticket deal for Black Friday only.
Cost: Full-price tickets start at $36.50
Cost: Full-price tickets start at $36.50
Friday
Nov 24
Cut a fancy dinner bill in half if you book on Black Friday
Cut a fancy dinner bill in half if you book on Black Friday
The Four Seasons
Want to get your dinner bill cut in half when eating at Veranda, the Italian restaurant inside the posh Four Seasons? Just make the reservation on Black Friday. Any date in December applies with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve as the only exceptions. The deal is worth it alone for the handmade ravioli stuffed with eggplant Parmigiana.
Cost: Prices vary
Cost: Prices vary
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-Dec 31
West Valley
Who says you can’t go to a water park in the middle of winter? Wet ’n’ Wild is transforming into Christmas Town with an ice skating rink, sledding hill, lights, snow, and a 40-foot Christmas tree. Step up the action with a paintball zone or chill out on the Polar Express train ride.
Cost: General admission $20 (children 2 and under free)
Cost: General admission $20 (children 2 and under free)
Monday - Monday
Nov 27-Dec 25
Celebrate the holiday season with a hysterical master of puppets
Celebrate the holiday season with a hysterical master of puppets
The Mirage
If you ever wanted to see puppets recreate the David Bowie and Bing Crosby rendition of “Little Drummer Boy,” this is the show for you. Ventriloquist Terry Fator is bringing back “A Very Terry Christmas” -- a series of holiday-themed shows -- to his residency at the Mirage. His recently-added Donald Trump puppet may even show up to make it extra-YUGE.
Cost: Tickets start at $59.99
Cost: Tickets start at $59.99
Friday
Dec 1
Go big on the buffet with this December-specific deal
Go big on the buffet with this December-specific deal
Caesars Palace
You need calories to fuel the holiday season. Starting December 1, make a reservation on OpenTable for Bacchanal Buffet and get a reserved table, all-you-can-drink beverage package, and seafood tower included in your meal at $98 per person.
Cost: $98 per person
Cost: $98 per person
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-Jan 6
The Bellagio
The annual holiday display is back for the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens -- a free attraction with thousands of flowers, lights, and decorations. Expect to see the tallest Christmas tree on the Strip, plenty of poinsettias, and a few floral polar bear designs.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday
Dec 2
Downtown
Thousands will take to the streets of Downtown, dressed as Jolly Old Saint Nick for the annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run with a 5K run or 1-mile walk. Registration includes a five-piece costume and the chance to potentially be part of a new world record of more than 10,000 Santas in one race.
Cost: Free to watch (registration $45 for adults, $25 for children aged 6-12, $15 for children aged 2-5 and $10 for pets)
Cost: Free to watch (registration $45 for adults, $25 for children aged 6-12, $15 for children aged 2-5 and $10 for pets)
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 2-24
Silverton
Santa Claus will get hooked up with scuba gear and hang out inside the massive aquarium inside the Silverton. He’ll use an underwater microphone to communicate to everyone on the casino floor and take some last-minute gift requests.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Monday - Saturday
Dec 4-30
The Flamingo
For most of December, Piff the Magic Dragon will take a break from his usual show at the Flamingo to host Piffmas at Piffany’s -- where audience members are separated from each other and split into groups of four to compete in Piff’s Prize Potluck. At the end, the dry and droll magician will auction off a stale croissant for charity.
Cost: Tickets start at $62.95
Cost: Tickets start at $62.95
Tuesday
Dec 5
Downtown
Mayor Carolyn Goodman will take part in a ceremony to light a 50-foot tall Christmas tree at the Fremont Street Experience. It will be hard to miss it near all the neon marquees and the 12 million LED lights of the Viva Vision canopy.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Tuesday - Wednesday
Dec 12-20
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
MB Steak will observe Hanukkah with a special dish: seared Colorado lamb chop sirloin with toasted barley, escarole and a side of potato-carrot latkes and roasted garlic gremolata.
Cost: $49
Cost: $49
Wednesday - Monday
Dec 13-25
Celebrate Christmas with the Mob Museum's criminals
Celebrate Christmas with the Mob Museum's criminals
Downtown
Don’t get stuck for a last-minute gift. For the 12 days leading up to Christmas, the Mob Museum is offering deep discounts on a different item from the gift shop each day -- whether it’s the shot glass collection of mob bosses, the “Fuggedaboutit” hoodie, or a limited-edition notebook from the production of The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola.
Cost: Prices vary
Cost: Prices vary
Thursday - Monday
Dec 14-25
Off the Strip
Crazy Horse III is celebrating "12 Days of XXXMas" with a dozen straight days of open bar specials. A different cocktail will be featured each night and served on the hour -- on the house -- by one of Santa’s sexy helpers.
Cost: Admission runs $20-$50 but is free with complimentary limo pickup
Cost: Admission runs $20-$50 but is free with complimentary limo pickup
Friday
Dec 15
Henderson
Barley’s Casino & Brewing Company is launching a new holiday creation -- Barley’s vanilla maple porter -- to join its pumpkin ale for the holidays. You’ll find both in Station Casinos and Wildfire locations throughout the season.
Cost: Ask about price
Cost: Ask about price
Saturday
Dec 16
The Luxor
Santa will be posing for photos at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" 1-3pm at the replica of the doomed ocean liner’s luxurious staircase. While you’re there, browse around the hundreds of artifacts recovered from the sunken ship. Santa will return at the same time on December 23 to take a few more last-minute Christmas gift requests.
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Saturday
Dec 16
Wynn Las Vegas
The executive pastry chef at Lakeside will lead an afternoon class on how to create edible holiday decorations, from crunchy chocolate trees to gingerbread men ornaments -- all while sipping on artisanal hot chocolate. Just remember: calories don’t count for Christmas.
Cost: $95 per person
Cost: $95 per person
Thursday - Tuesday
Dec 21-Jan 2
The Luxor
Blue Man Group is putting together a run of holiday shows with 4pm matinee performances added to keep up with demand. Tickets are a great gift for under the tree and can be upgraded to include Behind the Blue -- a backstage tour before the show.
Cost: Tickets start at $69.09 (Behind the Blue starts at $50.46)
Cost: Tickets start at $69.09 (Behind the Blue starts at $50.46)
Friday
Dec 22
Mandalay Bay
The House of Blues will prove the holidays can be a rowdy, wild, and gender-bending affair by hosting "A Drag Queen Christmas" featuring cast members from RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. Guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner with the performers at the House of Blues restaurant before the show -- and join the party at the Foundation Room after the show.
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Sunday - Monday
Dec 24-25
Wynn Las Vegas
La Cave is putting together a Christmas feast of tender venison loin with corn puree, purple asparagus, and Dijon cream. Try it with the mushroom grits, salt-roasted beets, and a seasonal cheesecake. La Cave is also known for its wine selection, so ask for something deep and red to pair with your meal.
Cost: $26 for main course
Cost: $26 for main course
Monday
Dec 25
Enjoy a Christmas drink on the house at South Point
Enjoy a Christmas drink on the house at South Point
South Point
Primarily Prime Rib is serving a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $29 per person 2-9pm. You want the 10-ounce dry-aged prime rib for your main course and you really want the chocolate yule log for dessert.
Cost: $29
Cost: $29
Monday
Dec 25
The Venetian
Public House is serving up a Christmas feast of king crab, duck breast, and eggnog profiteroles. You had me at king crab.
Cost: King crab $25, duck breast $35, eggnog profiteroles $9
Cost: King crab $25, duck breast $35, eggnog profiteroles $9
Sunday
Dec 31
On the Strip
El Segundo Sol has a four-course meal of guacamole, ceviche, tacos, and plenty of other Mexican food for New Year’s Eve. It’s just $45 for dinner and $45 for an open bar of drinks that include red and white sangria, bottled beers, well drinks, and margaritas. Save a few bucks and do $80 for the combo. The outdoor patio is a great spot to watch the fireworks going off on the Strip.
Cost: $80 for dinner and open bar
Cost: $80 for dinner and open bar
Sunday
Dec 31
The Cosmopolitan
The Foo Fighters take a break from playing stadiums, festivals, and arenas for a rare intimate show at the Chelsea -- a theater that will pack in just 3,000 rock fans -- to ring in 2018.
Cost: Tickets start at $150
Cost: Tickets start at $150
Sunday
Dec 31
Summerlin
Andiron’s New Year’s Eve party includes a prix fixe menu, midnight toast, party favors, DJ and countdown. For an extra $75, you get bottomless Moet -- which should easily carry you into 2018 without any problems.
Cost: Ask about price for prix fixe menu, $49 extra for drink pairings, $75 extra for bottomless Champagne
Cost: Ask about price for prix fixe menu, $49 extra for drink pairings, $75 extra for bottomless Champagne
Sunday
Dec 31
Drink Champagne, pump your fist, repeat -- at a ton of concerts
Drink Champagne, pump your fist, repeat -- at a ton of concerts
On the Strip
Here’s some welcome news: the top DJs in Vegas might actually take to the stage a little earlier than usual -- just to ring in the New Year. You’ve got a choice of Calvin Harris at Omnia, Steve Aoki at Hakkasan, Lil Jon at Jewel, The Chainsmokers at XS, and Marshmello at Intrigue.
Cost: Prices vary
Cost: Prices vary
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.