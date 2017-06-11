Giant Neon Jellyfish, a Robot Man, and Chicks in Bikinis...

Given that you're actually capable of reading this, it's a safe bet that you weren't in Vegas this past weekend, because if you were, the Electric Daisy Carnival would have rendered your brain nothing more than a quivering puddle pooled atop your occipital lobe. The three-day electronic music bender featured robotic humanoids, enormous flame-spouting octopi, and sets from Tiësto, Afrojack & David Guetta that were so deep, some of the ladies literally danced their pants off. Thankfully, you can still bask in all of the weirdness (five-story neon skull stages), hotness (women in their underwear), and weird hotness (five-story neon skull stages in their underwear!) thanks to our photo rundown of the weekend, an enjoyable experience even for those incapable of reading. Photos by Erik Kabik/Retna and Rukes.com
