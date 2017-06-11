Lifestyle

A rustic music hang in the Hard Rock

By Published On 09/04/2012 By Published On 09/04/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Stuff You'll Like

related

Netflix's 'House of Cards' Is the Anti-'West Wing' at the Strangest Possible Moment

related

Mr. Met Got Fired For Flipping Off a Fan

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

When it comes to being an awesome, intimate music venue in Vegas, most places don't even scratch the surface. Enter Vinyl, an awesome, intimate Hard Rock Hotel music venue that -- based on its name -- likely has plenty of scratches all over its surface. With a tiny-for-Sin-City capacity of 650 (that'll usually only be filled to about 300 so you have room for activities), this just-opened bar-cum-concert-host-er's got some grit, with an exposed, Chicago-common brick facade, and an interior featuring cinder blocks and worn-wood floors that'll play host to genres galore: they've already lined up Blaqk Audio, Leche De Tigre, Flobots, Hey Champ, Yellowcard, Switchfoot, and The Sheepdogs -- yeah, you herd that right. A giant bar lines the entire perimeter, making it easy to get your drink on, and if The Sheepdogs crowd's too rowdy, they've also got an exclusive, elevated VIP section with leather banquettes, a personal wait staff, and a private bar so you can pound a record number of drinks without waiting in line. You know, because of the place's name.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More