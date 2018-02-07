Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas on Your Next Visit

Winter has a lot more going for it than just Valentine's Day and catching up on your Netflix queue -- especially in Las Vegas where there's always something awesome happening. We have celebrations for the Chinese New Year, Mardi Gras, a Gatsby-themed party, and even topless jump rope to look forward to, if that strikes your fancy. It's not all gambling and Super Bowl parties (though we do have those options, too). So make the most of the season and check out the best things to do in Vegas as the colder months roll on.
Recommended Video
Lifestyle
France's Fête des Lumières Is a Light Festival Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
Friday - Sunday
Jan 19-Feb 25
Walk through a spectacular light show for the Chinese New Year
Walk through a spectacular light show for the Chinese New Year
North Las Vegas
Craig Ranch Regional Park will light up with a cultural festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year. China Lights is a celebration of more than 40 displays of lights and moving pieces made on-site by specially-trained artisans. Walk among the colorful scenery and enjoy authentic entertainment and food to coincide with Chinese New Year.
Cost: Tickets $20 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+) and kids (5-17), and free kids 4 and under
Cost: Tickets $20 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+) and kids (5-17), and free kids 4 and under
Monday - Wednesday
Jan 29-Feb 28
Try something new for the Chinese New Year at Hakkasan
Try something new for the Chinese New Year at Hakkasan
MGM Grand
Hakkasan Restaurant is featuring a month-long special menu of Cantonese cuisine for Chinese New Year. Highlights include braised beef tongue on asparagus and baked Chilean sea bass with a kumquat glaze. The multi-course menu was created by Hakkasan's global culinary team with ingredients believed to be responsible for good luck and prosperity. So hit the casino floor after dinner.
Cost: $118 per person
Cost: $118 per person
Thursday - Wednesday
Feb 1-28
SLS Las Vegas
It's black truffle season in France. Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres is making the most of it by putting together a 12-course tasting menu available throughout February. Save room for the bites of suckling pig and thinly sliced bull sirloin poached tableside. You can even order black truffle cocktails. Fungus never tasted so good.
Cost: $150 per person (which is a great deal) and $16 for the cocktail
Cost: $150 per person (which is a great deal) and $16 for the cocktail
Sunday
Feb 4
Watch the Super Bowl and drive golf balls at the same time
Watch the Super Bowl and drive golf balls at the same time
Off the Strip
Still trying to figure out where to watch the Super Bowl? Topgolf has the space, views, food, and booze for the perfect Super Bowl party -- including more than 300 TVs throughout the three-storey venue to check out the action. If the game gets boring, you can take a swing at a few golf balls in private bays overlooking the Strip.
Cost: Contact Topgolf or group rates
Cost: Contact Topgolf or group rates
Sunday
Feb 4
Off the Strip
While the Super Bowl takes place on-screen, Ellis Island is hosting a Big Game Party 2-8:30pm. The locals-oriented casino is throwing a bash where, for $85, you can enjoy unlimited beer, well drinks, and a buffet that rotates every quarter -- offering sliders, a nacho bar, and other snacks. It's the perfect time to sample creations from Ellis Island's own brewery.
Cost: $85 ($200 for VIP)
Cost: $85 ($200 for VIP)
Wednesday - Wednesday
Feb 7-14
Henderson
Want to do something romantic for Valentine's Day without breaking the bank? The Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M will transform into the Lights of Love -- taking on shades of pink, red, purple, and white among the stunning desert landscape. There's no charge to check it out and you can enjoy a few Ethel M samples inside the Chocolate Tasting Room. Open from dusk until 10pm.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Thursday
Feb 8
Chow down on a Southern-style wine dinner at Yardbird
Chow down on a Southern-style wine dinner at Yardbird
The Venetian
Yardbird is known best for its killer bourbon and whiskey lineup, but now the restaurant with the best fried chicken in Vegas is shifting focus to wine. A four-course pairing dinner will feature selections from Heitz Cellar to go along with roasted quail, braised duck osso buco, and other dishes. The meal begins at 7pm.
Cost: $100 per person
Cost: $100 per person
Friday
Feb 9
Downtown
Commonwealth is hosting a "Knight with Gatsby" at 7pm -- a bash to benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Imagine Dragons' Tyler Robinson Foundation. Mix and mingle -- preferably with a classic cocktail in hand -- in your best Great Gatsby attire. Food will be passed from STK and raffle prizes include tickets to the upcoming Life is Beautiful festival.
Cost: Admission is $20 in advance and $30 at the door (and includes two cocktails and a champagne toast)
Cost: Admission is $20 in advance and $30 at the door (and includes two cocktails and a champagne toast)
Friday
Feb 9
The Mirage
Following a series of preview performances in December and January, Matt Goss takes on a regular schedule of Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights inside 1OAK nightclub. The British singer brings an old school, Frank Sinatra-esque crooning style to a venue typically known for hosting DJs and Kardashian birthday parties.
Cost: Tickets start at $49.99
Cost: Tickets start at $49.99
Tuesday
Feb 13
Paris Las Vegas
Beer Park has more than a hundred beers on draft to quench your thirst, but the rooftop party spot also has a wicked Hurricane cocktail to celebrate Fat Tuesday. The 16-ounce drinks come loaded with a combination of light and dark rum mixed with fresh passion fruit, orange, and lime juice.
Cost: $12
Cost: $12
Tuesday
Feb 13
West Valley
Need something sweet to celebrate Fat Tuesday -- aside from a Hurricane? Fractured Prune on Flamingo has come up with their own colorful Carnival doughnuts with a honey glaze and rainbow sprinkles. For one day only, you can buy a dozen and get a dozen free.
Cost: $16.23
Cost: $16.23
Wednesday
Feb 14
Desert Shores
For romantic scenery, it's hard to beat Americana's dining room and patio on the lake at Desert Shores. A five-course Valentine's Day menu by Executive Chef Stephen Blandino includes Alaskan halibut and Kobe-style strip steak. It's pricey, but if this isn't your speed, fear not; we have plenty of cheaper date ideas too.
Cost: $125 per person, not including wine pairings
Cost: $125 per person, not including wine pairings
Wednesday
Feb 14
Chinatown
Maybe you'll find romance at the bottom of a punch bowl. Share a drink with that special someone at the Golden Tiki, where a deal on punch bowls runs until midnight. We're partial to the Zombie Punch Bowl, made with three rums, juice, and spices. The Chinatown tiki bar is also waiving the minimum on table reservations, further easing the financial burden on Valentine's Day.
Cost: $25 for bowl drinks
Cost: $25 for bowl drinks
Friday - Monday
Feb 16-19
The LINQ
Las Vegas loves the Lunar New Year. So keep your eyes peeled for dragon dances up and down the Strip, including The LINQ promenade with nightly performances at 6pm. A bunch of LINQ restaurants (Off the Strip, Virgil's, Canter's Deli, Tilted Kilt, Jaburritos, and Chayo) are also offering free appetizers with the purchase of any entree (Feb. 16-18).
Cost: Dragon Dances are free
Cost: Dragon Dances are free
Friday
Feb 23
Off the Strip
Crazy Horse III -- one of our favorite strip clubs -- will have jump rope stations throughout the venue 1-2am. Each successful hop from one of the club's bouncy and bubbly entertainers will earn a 50-cent donation to the American Heart Association. You never knew collecting for charity could be so much fun.
Cost: As always… there's no admission charge when you use the club's free limo service
Cost: As always… there's no admission charge when you use the club's free limo service
Friday - Sunday
Feb 23-25
Pahrump
A welcome dose of colorful excitement comes to Pahrump when the fifth annual Hot Air Balloon Festival makes its return. Three dozen hot air balloons will decorate the skies above Petrack Park -- including a nighttime light show synchronized to music. Stay busy with a carnival, entertainment, and balloon rides throughout the day.
Cost: Festival is free ($10 for tethered balloon rides, $20 for carnival tickets)
Cost: Festival is free ($10 for tethered balloon rides, $20 for carnival tickets)
Wednesday - Saturday
Feb 28-Mar 10
Wynn Las Vegas
The second-most-popular guy on the Strip named Elvis hits the stage with a (mini) residency of his own. Elvis Costello brings his band The Imposters to the Encore Theater for six shows that promise a little bit of everything -- from hits and rarities to deep-cut rockers and solo acoustic numbers.
Cost: Tickets start at $59.50
Cost: Tickets start at $59.50
Friday
Mar 2
Mandalay Bay
If you have a hard time choosing which Cirque du Soleil show to check out in Las Vegas, One Night for One Drop might be your thing. The annual event -- which supports global access to safe drinking water -- brings together the best of the Strip's Cirque performers on one stage for one night only. This time around, the show will be at the Michael Jackson ONE theater at Mandalay Bay.
Cost: Tickets start at $125
Cost: Tickets start at $125
Friday - Saturday
Mar 9-10
Southeast Valley
The holiday shopping season will be long gone, but a long-running urban-style pop-up market will return to Las Vegas as we inch closer to Spring. The Queen Bee Market takes over the Conference Center of Las Vegas for two days with artisanal vendors showcasing handmade items geared toward women. It's a great spot to pick up pretty much anything from clothes and artwork to vintage items and furniture.
Cost: Admission $5 (free for military and kids 12 and under)
Cost: Admission $5 (free for military and kids 12 and under)
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.