The Sin City Bucket List: 50 Things You Have to Do in Vegas Before You Die

With Las Vegas casinos offering so many over-the-top gambling, dining, and entertainment options now, you can take a trip there and never feel a need to go outside. But that would be a really bad idea, considering how many amazing things there are to do in Sin City, so don't miss out on these 50 things you totally have to do while you've still got the chance. And yes, getting your photo taken by the Las Vegas sign is one of them.
1. Seriously, go take your photo by that sign
It's a rite of passage.
2. Wander The Park
In the last few years, commercial development has pivoted away from the self-contained casino barracks and opened up to pedestrian traffic with street-front retail and outdoor public spaces, with MGM's The Park as the crowning achievement. Wander the area, take a selfie with the 40ft Bliss Dance sculpture -- which looks like it's straight out of Burning Man -- grab a burger and shake at Shake Shack, and marvel at Vegas version 7.0.
3. Get a yard-long drink and wander the Strip
When in Rome, get a stupid souvenir cup from one of the many tourist bars in the area, like Fat Tuesday or Señor Frog's.
4. Race a supercar around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Exotics Racing will let you take a supercar of your choice and race the damn thing around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Lambo Aventador? Check. McLaren 570S? Check. Ferrari F12berlinetta? Check.
5. Do lots of free things because this city is trying to take all your money
Many free Vegas attractions should be on your bucket list anyway: the Bellagio Conservatory, the "exploding" Mirage volcano, the Chilean flamingos at the Flamingo hotel's wildlife habitat, the circus acts over the Midway at Circus Circus, the thousands of tropical fish and dancing mermaids in the 117,000-gallon aquarium at the Silverton Casino, the Botanical Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates (especially at Christmas when they're all strung in lights), the M&M's World and Hershey's Chocolate World, conveniently located across the Strip from each other, and the First Friday monthly art festival held throughout the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District.
6. Hit a pool party
Whether it's Rehab at the Hard Rock (the shitshowiest of shitshows) or the slightly more civilized Encore Beach Club, the pool club is a quintessential Vegas experience.
7. Dance under the moving chandelier at OMNIA
There's lots of cool stuff at OMNIA but everyone always talks about the mammoth chandelier above the dance floor. It transforms into different shapes, moves to the music, and hovers above you like a UFO.
8. Eat at the best restaurant in Las Vegas
Abriya Raku is regarded as one of, if not the, best restaurants in Vegas. Get there when it opens or prepare for a long wait, even at midnight. If you prefer dessert, head over to Sweets Raku in the same strip mall on Spring Mountain where the menu, written on rice paper and served with apricot jam, is edible. After, pop on over to The Golden Tiki on the other side of Spring, an excellent Tiki cocktail bar that's one of the hottest spots in town for locals.
9. Trade in some junk at the world's most famous pawn shop
You're probably familiar with Pawn Stars and the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. With more than 3,500 people stopping by every day and lines out the door, it's one of the biggest tourist attractions in Vegas. But at least you can say you visited the place that made Chumlee the most unlikely reality-show celebrity in the world.
10. Jump off the top of the Stratosphere
Attach yourself to a bungee cord and drop from the 108th floor of the tallest freestanding observation tower in the United States. If you're slightly less daring, just hop on one of the amusement park rides that dangle over the edge (and are still extremely terrifying).
12. Learn the Vegas culture
While cultural enrichment might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Vegas, we do have several great museums and they are very Vegas-y. Check out the Pinball Hall of Fame, the National Atomic Testing Museum, the Burlesque Hall of Fame, and the Mob Museum for starters, and for real connoisseurs, there are the Las Vegas Art Museum and the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.
13. Hit golf balls in a nightclub
Topgolf is the next evolution of Vegas nightclubs, when things that don't have any business being nightclubs, like driving ranges, feature bottle service. The driving range itself has three levels featuring decent views of the Strip, with the third level geared towards those who are actually there to work on their swing.
14. Eat by the window at Giada
Las Vegas has the first and only restaurant from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. Try to avoid the busy hours and get a table by one of the open windows overlooking the busy intersection of Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo.
15. Swim with sharks
The pool at the Golden Nugget comes with a three-story water slide that passes through a shark-infested aquarium. You can also take a behind-the-scenes tour to see how it all works and how these creatures feed.
16. Attend one (or more) booze-tasting events
There's always some kind of wine walk, small-scale beer fest, or free cocktail tasting happening in Vegas, but there's also a handful of annual events that are so massive and elaborate they're worth planning a whole trip around. UNLVino includes a night of Champagne, a night of sake, and a grand tasting with top-tier beer, wine, spirits, and food from Vegas' best restaurants. Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit includes four days and nights of celebrity-chef dinners, brunches, cooking demos, cocktail showcases, and the sprawling grand tasting held at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars. And the Great Vegas Festival of Beer by Motley Brews has quickly become the signature craft-brewing event.
17. Ride the world's tallest observation wheel
The High Roller is 550ft tall and even more fun if you splurge for the Happy Half Hour that supplies you with a personal bartender in your cabin. Just make sure you go to the bathroom beforehand, because there's no place to go during the 30-minute trip.
18. Get bottle service at a superclub
Every single superclub has its own batshit bottle presentation, and sparklers are only the beginning. Whether it's at Hakkasan, Marquee, XS, Drai's, Encore, OMNIA, Wet Republic, etc., bottle service is a necessity for any Vegas visit.
19. Piss on the Berlin Wall
You actually can, because in a men's bathroom off the main floor of Main Street Station, the urinals are attached to old chunks of the wall (women are also allowed in at the discretion of the bathroom attendant).
20. Battle zombies with Adventure Combat Ops
Prepare for the inevitable zombie apocalypse with special-ops training from professionals with Army Ranger, Navy SEAL, Green Beret, and Delta Force backgrounds. Like a video game come to life, this simulation lets you dress up in tactical gear and shoot actors dressed as zombies with airsoft guns, which shoot plastic pellets. It's a fun outing, and could come in handy someday.
21. Go skydiving indoors
Put on a jumpsuit and float in the air while heavy wind pushes up from underneath the floor. Much safer than going up in a plane.
22. Indulge some other childhood dreams
We already mentioned supercar racing, zombie hunting, and indoor skydiving. Well, you can also throw axes at the newly opened Axe Monkeys, drive construction equipment at Dig This, and shoot machine guns at any number of places. Then you can bounce at an indoor trampoline park called Sky Zone, take flight over water in a jetpack at Flyboard Las Vegas in Lake Las Vegas, or ride waves in the Strip's first surf simulator at the Planet Hollywood Pools.
23. Check out the burgeoning craft booze scene
Located over in Henderson just 15 minutes from the Strip, an area that once christened itself the "Artisan Booze District" is home to the Las Vegas Distillery, CraftHaus Brewery, and Bad Beat Brewing. Not too far away in Downtown Henderson you'll also find Lovelady Brewing, and since you're in the area anyway and none of those place serves food, you might as well check out the local chain of beer bars, PKWY Tavern.
24. Try the bacon jam at Carson Kitchen
Fremont East's hipster infiltration is underway, and Carson, with its eclectic and affordable menu, is the place to spot them. For further proof of how Downtown is changing, pop on over to PublicUs and order an espresso Old Fashioned while you soak in the sights of all the glorious handlebar mustaches.
25. Play mini-golf with the KISS Army
Why? Well, why not? KISS by Monster Mini Golf gives you a chance to putt around inside the middle of a shrine dedicated to the world's most merchandised band. There's also a wedding chapel where you can get hitched in full Gene Simmons makeup.
26. Hit a Vegas buffet the right way
Avoid the old-school cheap buffets and go for the ones that are worth every bite. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, The Buffet at Wynn, and Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan specialize in small servings with the same quality you'd find at high-end restaurants, with the latter being the cream of the crop. Considering the exceptionally high quality of everything it serves (sushi, tapas, caviar), it's on the more affordable end of the buffet spectrum. You can also add select bottomless beverages for $15!
27. Get pampered at ESPA
You don't know what you're missing in life if you've never had a good massage, and the massages (and whole spa experience) at ESPA are the best.
28. Slurp down noodles at Monta Ramen
Vegas may have one of the most underrated Chinatowns in the country, and Monta is the best ramen here. The pork, which is featured in many of its dishes, is simmered for 12 hours, making it a truly tender treat.
29. Explore Fremont
The Fremont Street Experience is a 24-hour pedestrian mall with a massive LED canopy that's just the right kind of over-the-top Vegas fun for people with a sense of adventure and little patience for the monster Strip casinos. While you're there, take a zip-line ride from a two-story-tall replica of a slot machine called SlotZilla. Also, squeeze in a Fremont pub crawl and hit places like Commonwealth, Park on Fremont, Beauty Bar, The Laundry Room, Vanguard Lounge, and Banger Brewing, and be sure to do as the locals do and get rowdy at The Griffin to either start or end your night.
30. Then veer off Fremont to hit the Gold Spike
You're in high hipster heaven at the Gold Spike, which is basically a romper room for fledgling adults complete with a massive backyard, live music, and lawn games. You can even stay there at the newly revamped boutique hotel, The Oasis, which is a great place to spend the night downtown.
31. Enjoy a naughty show
It seems that Vegas gives you more ways to see nipples than any other city in America without having to step foot inside a strip club (of which there are, of course, many). There’s Zombie Burlesque at Planet Hollywood, or X Burlesque at the Flamingo, or X Rocks at the Rio, or Crazy Girls at Planet Hollywood, or SEXXY at the Westgate or, if you're into nudity that's a little more artful, Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity at New York New York.
32. Sink your teeth into a riserva steak
Carnevino is known for aging steaks weeks beyond industry standards, but the very best-of-the-best cuts are saved for the riserva program. They're aged at a special offsite facility for up to 11 months, and if you're aiming more for baller-on-somewhat-of-a-budget, get the proprietary "BBL" (Batali Bastianich Lang) beef tasting menu for $150 per person.
33. Check out some old-school Vegas neon
Las Vegas likes to tear down, disregard, and/or blow up its history, but you can still find long-gone neon marquees from hotels, clubs, and casinos at the Neon Museum. There's also the Boneyard, an outdoor area where you can stroll among 200 old signs.
34. Eat at Joël's
Renowned French chef Joël Robuchon has two restaurants in Vegas, both of which are next to each other at the MGM Grand. The namesake Joël Robuchon feels like you made a wrong turn into the private dining room of somebody's swanky mansion (and could cost you a month's salary), while L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon offers interactive counter seating that's actually better than sitting at a table (and might only cost a week's salary).
35. Have breakfast at the Peppermill
Or whatever you call eating omelets at 4am. This place claims to be "as Vegas as Vegas gets," and you might recognize some of it from cinematic classics such as Casino and Showgirls.
36. Bet on the big game/race/match
Whether it's the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, March Madness, etc., there's nothing better than putting a big chunk of money on one event or game and seeing how it plays out while chugging down beers at a plush sports book.
37. Or partake in other high- and lowbrow gambling
Whether it's a hushed high-limit table or a casual game of beer pong at O'Sheas Casino inside The LINQ, you gotta risk money on something while you're here, even though gaming almost seems like an afterthought these days.
38. Book a skybox at Sapphire Gentlemen's Club
It ain't cheap -- we're talking hundreds of bucks an hour per dancer and a huge bar tab for groups up to 12 -- but then again, nothing about a Vegas strip club is, so go big before you go home. The skyboxes will give you plenty of privacy along with a second-floor view of all the talent performing on the main stage below.
39. Party at brunch
There's brunch, and then there's party brunch. And nowhere will you find a better kind of boozy, music-bumping breakfast than Vegas. Your top bets for eggs and debauchery are LAVO at The Venetian and STK at The Cosmopolitan.
40. Hit up Life Is Beautiful
The Life Is Beautiful festival started in 2013 and features music, food, art, etc. With big-name rock and rap acts, it's currently the only festival aside from EDC that seems to have any legs in Vegas. Speaking of EDC…
41. Dance till dawn at the Electric Daisy Carnival
The biggest electronic dance music festival in North America draws about 135,000 people each night for a three-day weekend each summer at the Speedway. Pump your fist to a non-stop lineup of famous DJs while checking out the food, carnival rides, and an overload of neon lights and outfits.
42. Take a helicopter ride over the Strip
The trip is usually only about 15 minutes, but it's more than worth it to get a view that makes the Strip look like a miniature neon toy set.
43. See a Cirque du Soleil show
Zumanity comes with nudity, Love comes with a pumping Beatles soundtrack, Ka features martial-arts battles, and One is set to the music of Michael Jackson. There really is something for every taste at these insanely acrobatic shows.
44. Stay at the most vintage hotel
The Golden Gate has been around for more than 100 years -- it even had the very first telephone in Nevada, which you could call by dialing the number one. Naturally, the rooms have been modernized, but it still retains its pioneering charm.
45. Stomp on the glass floor at Ghostbar
At the top of the Palms, the Ghostbar lounge is one of the best places to soak in the view of the Strip. Part of the fun is jumping on the see-through section of the patio floor, located 55 floors above the street. Ghostbar isn't as trendy as it was during its 2002 Real World: Las Vegas heyday, but the Dayclub is still a great way to spend a bottomless mimosa-fueled Saturday afternoon.
46. Dine at Lotus of Siam
With a menu featuring over 150 dishes of Northern Thai cuisine, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the options at this famous off-Strip spot. Make it easy on yourself and start with the drunken noodle prawns and roasted curry duck. And if you have the appetite to visit the famed Green Door swingers club, it's right next door.
47. Get outdoors outside of the city
There's plenty to do outside the glow of the neon lights. Check out the Hoover Dam, kayak down the Colorado River, hike to the Gold Strike Hot Springs, Jet Ski on Lake Mead, go bouldering in Red Rock, or ski Mount Charleston. All of these are within an hour's drive from the Strip.
48. Climb the Eiffel Tower
It's only half the size of the real thing, but the recreation of the Eiffel Tower at the Paris resort still offers one of the best, most romantic views of the Strip and an awesome restaurant. And, of course, you can get married there.
49. Sing karaoke at Dino's Lounge
Located in the shadow of the Stratosphere, this is where locals and tourists alike come together in ridiculous dive bar harmony, and where you will see some of the most entertaining performances of your life, for better or worse.
50. Take a selfie at the Fountains of Bellagio
It's romantic, or it's just like the end scene of Ocean's 11, or it's both.
