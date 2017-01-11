18 Things You Have to Do in Vegas This March

Surprisingly, there are things to do in Vegas come March besides watching college basketball. Yup, there're at least 18 other things you absolutely have to do in Sin City this March, including pools, St.Paddy's Day, and... um, March Madness specials. So, 17 other things?
Mar 4 Wed
Low Country Bourbon Dinner Made L.V. hosts a Low Country Bourbon Dinner for $39 at 6:30pm. The family-style feast includes bourbon parings and treats like chicken and donut-glazed waffles as well as honeycomb roasted pork.
Mar 5 Thu
Absinthe It’s National Absinthe Day, so it’s only natural that Absinthe at Caesars Palace is showcasing its signature fluorescent Green Fairy cocktail, made with Absolut Mandarin, raspberry vodka, Midori, fruit juices, and topped with a splash of yes, absinthe. Sip it slowly while you enjoy one of the raunchiest shows in Las Vegas.
Mar 6-7
Park Jam The lot outside Park on Fremont will transform into Park Jam… an outdoor extreme sports celebration with skateboard ramps, snowboarding, drinks, food, and music. If that’s not enough, an after-party will be held down the block at Commonwealth on Saturday.
Mar 6 Fri
NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas NASCAR is in town, but you don’t have to hit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to enjoy the Kobalt 400: Cabo Wabo is hosting a viewing party in The Loft with drink specials and giveaways; NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon will meet fans at The Orleans casino at 6:30pm on March 6th; and Tacos & Tequila is slinging race-inspired White Trash Nachos topped with grilled hot dog slices.
Various locations
Mar 7 Sat
Red Sangria Brunch Head to Town Square where the Liquid Brunch at Double Helix will transform into a Sangria Brunch with buy-one, get-one-half-off pitchers of red sangria from 11am-3:30pm.
Mar 7 Sat
Championship Bull Riding Top bull riders compete for a shot to reach the world finals. Rest assured, South Point will transform into “Cowboy Central” with plenty of food and gaming to go along with the wild rodeo-inspired fun.
Mar 11 Wed
Dinner... and tequila! Red Rock’s Mexican restaurant kicks off a series of tequila pairing dinners on Wednesday nights. The five-course sharing menu is just $36.
Mar 12 Thu
Rock Shot Bingo Somebody figured out a way to make bingo fun. Rock Shot Bingo offers electronic games (so don’t worry about those markers your Grandmother uses) and shots for the winners as well as their table mates. There'll also be free slices of pizza from its sister restaurant, Slice House, as well as a craft beer from the tap.
Mar 13 Fri
OMNIA Nightclub opens The newest nightclub destination from the Hakkasan Group officially opens, replacing PURE, which closed last year. The massive spot will have a high-energy dance floor, several levels taking up 75,000sqft of space, and an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of Las Vegas, as well as a dark, plush, intimate lounge known as the Heart of OMNIA.
Caesars Palace
Mar 13 Fri
Party at the Pool The Palms Pool and Dayclub officially opens, showing us that summer is finally (almost) here. Local ladies are allowed in for free seven days a week. So there will be plenty of eye candy taking advantage of the fun in the sun as well as the Champagne showers.
Mar 14-17
Celtic Feis Festival The four day festival celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in all its Irish glory and includes live entertainment, cocktails, and authentic cuisine, such as bangers & mash, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef & cabbage, by the Brooklyn Bridge replica outside the New York-New York casino. A bagpipe parade will take place on the holiday itself, followed by a complimentary toast of Guinness.
Mar 17 Tue
St. Paddy’s food & drink deals Check out these tasty specials: La Cave at the Wynn will offer honey-glazed corned beef for $19; CRUSH at MGM Grand is serving a brown ale Irish lamb stew with Red Hydrant Ale; and Rhumbar has $4 green beers, $6 Irish car bombs, and the Dublin Dame -- a mixture of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bittermens New Orleans Coffee Liqueur, and a dash of absinthe for $12.
Various locations
Mar 17 Tue
Holiday BLOQ Party The High Roller wheel will be lit in green during the LINQ's massive St. Paddy's Day block party that includes live entertainment and a parade, pop-up beer and beverages on the promenade, as well as beer pong at O’Sheas and green cupcakes at Sprinkles.
Mar 17 Tue
Get free burgers for a year The name say it all: Ribs & Burgers made its reputation in Australia with its own twist on traditional American food and boozy milkshakes. It’s now opening its doors for the first time at Downtown Summerlin and the first 100 people in line on opening day will receive a free burger every week for a year.
Mar 17 Tue
March Madness Come NCAA tourney time, The Aliante Race & Sports Book is offering $2 bottled beers with the option to add $3 shots of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jägermeister, or Fireball. Holstein’s has a Bracket Burger with a dry-aged beef patty topped with American cheese, a fried egg, onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy mustard, and BBQ sauce, plus Crazy Horse III is hosting a Hoops & Hotties viewing party with buckets of four Bud Light bottles for $20 and the opportunity to blow any money you win on games on lap dances.
Various locations
Mar 29 Sun
Get Your Balls Wet The prelims have been taking place every Sunday in March, and now it’s the finals of Revolver’s Get Your Balls Wet beer pong tournament, where you can check out the best players competing for $1,000.
Mar 30 Mon
Spring Break!! Spring Break begins for students at UNLV (and a zillion other schools across the country) and Rockhouse is rolling out the red carpet for those seeking a study break. Monday is Ladies Night with $2 Pinnacle drinks, while Taco Tuesday offers a beer pong tournament with a $500 cash prize and 10 varieties of tacos for $1.50 each.
Mar 30 Mon
Taste the world’s oldest martini Mixologist Salvatore Calabrese returns to his namesake lounge at The Cromwell to (literally) make history. He will create the world’s oldest martini using spirits from 1890 and 1900. Guests who show up at 6pm will have the opportunity to taste it as well.
