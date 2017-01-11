Events

13 Things You Have to Do This Spring in Las Vegas

Published On 03/15/2015
UNLVino

You could spend all spring in Las Vegas watching college basketball and swimming in topless pools, or you could do both those things AND hit these 13 can't-miss spring events in Sin City, too...

Shake Shack

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day O’Sheas hosts an outdoor block party that will last well into the night at The LINQ; the Celtic Feis Festival will celebrate the luck of the Irish outside New York-New YorkRi Ra Irish Pub will have specials and a Guinness toast; and even Shake Shack gets in on the action with crinkle-cut fries topped with horseradish cream, scallions, and crispy applewood-smoked bacon called “When Irish Fries Are Smiling.”

Everywhere

Wet Republic/Powers Imagery

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Fri

Party at the pool It’s the first day of spring and it’s time to enjoy the warm weather, loud music,// and skimpy clothes by the pool. Wet Republic at the MGM Grand, the Palms Pool & Dayclub, and Encore Beach Club are among the pool parties that are opening well in advance of summer. 

Various locations

Diablo’s Cantina

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Diablo's Heaven & Hell Party A Heaven & Hell Party will take up two floors of Diablo’s Cantina with live body painting as well as $5 drink specials and shots from Patrón Incendio and Hornitos Plata beginning at 9pm.  

Diablo’s Cantina

Hyde Bellagio

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Sun

Hyde's XIV Sessions Hyde Bellagio invites guests into a world of pure imagination with a Candyland-themed XIV Sessions. Enjoy sugary cocktails, hang out with some Oompa Loompas, and take home prizes in a Golden Goose Egg Hunt.

H

Date

Event

Location

Mar 26 Thu

Grilled Cheese and Wine Pairing Dinner
 The Tivoli Village steakhouse is putting together a special evening of ultra-gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from Chef Sam Marvin that will each be paired with selections of Pinot Noir. Everything is paid for individually... so indulgence is at your discretion. The cheesy dinner begins at 7pm.   

y

Las Vegas Outlaws

Date

Event

Location

Mar 30 Mon

Pro football comes to Las Vegas While the effort continues to bring an NHL franchise to town, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has already helped bring in a pro sports team as co-owner of the Las Vegas Outlaws. The arena football team kicks off its season at the Thomas & Mack against the San Jose SaberCats.

Thomas & Mack Center

Nightclub & Bar Convention & Trade Show

Date

Event

Location

Mar 30 Mon

Nightclub & Bar Convention & Trade Show In a city known for its conventions and trade shows, this one could be the booziest of them all. Mingle with industry professionals, check out guest speakers, and best of all, sample sips and shots from virtually every alcohol company and supplier you can think of.

Las Vegas Convention Center

Fred Morledge

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Great Vegas Festival of Beer Nevada’s largest craft beer festival offers an alternative to those who may be drinking just a little bit too much wine this season. More than 300 craft beers will be offered from more 100 local and regional breweries in the Fremont East District of Downtown.

Downtown

UNLVino

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16-18

UNLVino UNLVino returns with three days of drinking and dining. Sake Fever is at the Red Rock Resort showcasing Japanese spirits; Bubble-licious will feature wine and Champagne outdoors in front of The Venetian; and the Grand Tasting will take place at Paris Las Vegas.  

Various locations

Vegas Uncork’d

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23-26

Vegas Uncork’d Hands down the biggest culinary event of the year in Las Vegas, Bon Appétit"s signature annual food festival squeezes 23 marquee events into just four days. It includes a Champagne dinner with Guy Savoy and a chance to play a round of Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay. The Grand Tasting poolside at Caesars Palace could be the biggest gathering of top-name celebrity chefs in the world. Don’t be late. It’s tough to try every bite offered in just two-and-a-half hours.

Throughout the Strip

Great American Foodie Fest

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Thu

Great American Foodie Fest Food trucks and vendors will be serving drinks and grub over four days in the parking lot of The Rio. In past years, people waited in lines for hours for bites from special guest White Castle… although the demand could be down this time around since the burger chain finally has a Vegas location on the Strip. VIP tickets include an open bar.

The Rio

Rock in Rio

Date

Event

Location

May 8-16

Rock in Rio Somebody figured out what to do with all that unused land near Circus Circus. The first-ever Rock in Rio event in Vegas will take place at a brand new outdoor music venue, called the City of Rock, over two weekends with up to 85,000 fans each day. Headliners include Taylor Swift, Metallica, No Doubt, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran.

City of Rock

Las Vegas Epicurean Affair

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Thu

Las Vegas Epicurean Affair A season of poolside food and wine events continues at The Palazzo. The sprawling dine-around is in its sixth year at the resort and features some of the best restaurants from Las Vegas all in one place.

The Palazzo

