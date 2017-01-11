13 Things You Have to Do This Spring in Las Vegas

Tue

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Everywhere O’Sheas hosts an outdoor block party that will last well into the night at The LINQ; the Celtic Feis Festival will celebrate the luck of the Irish outside New York-New York; Ri Ra Irish Pub will have specials and a Guinness toast; and even Shake Shack gets in on the action with crinkle-cut fries topped with horseradish cream, scallions, and crispy applewood-smoked bacon called “When Irish Fries Are Smiling.”