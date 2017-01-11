13 Things You Have to Do This Spring in Las Vegas

You could spend all spring in Las Vegas watching college basketball and swimming in topless pools, or you could do both those things AND hit these 13 can't-miss spring events in Sin City, too...
Mar 17 Tue
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day O’Sheas hosts an outdoor block party that will last well into the night at The LINQ; the Celtic Feis Festival will celebrate the luck of the Irish outside New York-New York; Ri Ra Irish Pub will have specials and a Guinness toast; and even Shake Shack gets in on the action with crinkle-cut fries topped with horseradish cream, scallions, and crispy applewood-smoked bacon called “When Irish Fries Are Smiling.”
Everywhere
Mar 20 Fri
Party at the pool It’s the first day of spring and it’s time to enjoy the warm weather, loud music,// and skimpy clothes by the pool. Wet Republic at the MGM Grand, the Palms Pool & Dayclub, and Encore Beach Club are among the pool parties that are opening well in advance of summer.
Various locations
Mar 21 Sat
Diablo's Heaven & Hell Party A Heaven & Hell Party will take up two floors of Diablo’s Cantina with live body painting as well as $5 drink specials and shots from Patrón Incendio and Hornitos Plata beginning at 9pm.
Mar 22 Sun
Hyde's XIV Sessions Hyde Bellagio invites guests into a world of pure imagination with a Candyland-themed XIV Sessions. Enjoy sugary cocktails, hang out with some Oompa Loompas, and take home prizes in a Golden Goose Egg Hunt.
Mar 26 Thu
Grilled Cheese and Wine Pairing Dinner
The Tivoli Village steakhouse is putting together a special evening of ultra-gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from Chef Sam Marvin that will each be paired with selections of Pinot Noir. Everything is paid for individually... so indulgence is at your discretion. The cheesy dinner begins at 7pm.
Grilled Cheese and Wine Pairing Dinner
Mar 30 Mon
Pro football comes to Las Vegas While the effort continues to bring an NHL franchise to town, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has already helped bring in a pro sports team as co-owner of the Las Vegas Outlaws. The arena football team kicks off its season at the Thomas & Mack against the San Jose SaberCats.
Mar 30 Mon
Nightclub & Bar Convention & Trade Show In a city known for its conventions and trade shows, this one could be the booziest of them all. Mingle with industry professionals, check out guest speakers, and best of all, sample sips and shots from virtually every alcohol company and supplier you can think of.
Apr 11 Sat
Great Vegas Festival of Beer Nevada’s largest craft beer festival offers an alternative to those who may be drinking just a little bit too much wine this season. More than 300 craft beers will be offered from more 100 local and regional breweries in the Fremont East District of Downtown.
Downtown
Apr 16-18
UNLVino UNLVino returns with three days of drinking and dining. Sake Fever is at the Red Rock Resort showcasing Japanese spirits; Bubble-licious will feature wine and Champagne outdoors in front of The Venetian; and the Grand Tasting will take place at Paris Las Vegas.
Various locations
Apr 23-26
Vegas Uncork’d Hands down the biggest culinary event of the year in Las Vegas, Bon Appétit"s signature annual food festival squeezes 23 marquee events into just four days. It includes a Champagne dinner with Guy Savoy and a chance to play a round of Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay. The Grand Tasting poolside at Caesars Palace could be the biggest gathering of top-name celebrity chefs in the world. Don’t be late. It’s tough to try every bite offered in just two-and-a-half hours.
Throughout the Strip
Apr 30 Thu
Great American Foodie Fest Food trucks and vendors will be serving drinks and grub over four days in the parking lot of The Rio. In past years, people waited in lines for hours for bites from special guest White Castle… although the demand could be down this time around since the burger chain finally has a Vegas location on the Strip. VIP tickets include an open bar.
May 8-16
Rock in Rio Somebody figured out what to do with all that unused land near Circus Circus. The first-ever Rock in Rio event in Vegas will take place at a brand new outdoor music venue, called the City of Rock, over two weekends with up to 85,000 fans each day. Headliners include Taylor Swift, Metallica, No Doubt, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran.
City of Rock
May 21 Thu
Las Vegas Epicurean Affair A season of poolside food and wine events continues at The Palazzo. The sprawling dine-around is in its sixth year at the resort and features some of the best restaurants from Las Vegas all in one place.
