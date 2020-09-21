How a Pastry Chef Is Keeping the Vegas Karaoke Spirit Alive

No matter how bad things get, Las Vegas will always be a town of unlimited possibilities. A place where you can roll the dice, cash in big, and go home a millionaire. Build the life you want, live the dream you want. Playing tourist is fun. Being a resident of Las Vegan is even better.

Few represent the lifestyle as well as Jesse Silharath. The pastry chef works hard at Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse at the Venetian by day. By night, the 30-year-old is a fixture at Karaoke Q Studio -- a lounge in Chinatown where patrons stay up late, belting out off-key but earnest renditions of “I Will Survive” and “Don’t Stop Believing.” It’s something Silharath has been doing much of his life.

“My family always sang karaoke,” he says. “I guess you could say it’s an Asian thing.”

Though he doesn’t have a go-to song or genre, he admits that being a ’90s kid has him gravitating towards artists like Soungarden, TLC, All-4-One, and Destiny’s Child. In fact, he lip-synced “Survivor” to win an Ameteaur Night contest at Drink & Drag -- the now-closed Fremont Street bar that combined bowling with drag shows. But sometimes country music finds its way into the mix. Silharath was born in Texas and lived in Arkansas and Tennessee before studying the culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Living in the South, you develop a love for country music,” he continues. “Like Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, even Keith Urban. I’ll do George Strait, as well.”

Whatever the song choice, there seems to be two categories of karaoke performers. For Silharath, it’s a social thing, something to enjoy with friends behind the closed doors of a private room in a Chinatown karaoke parlor. How you sing or what you sing is less important than who you’re singing with.

For others, however, karaoke is all about the show -- living out a pop star fantasy on stage in front of strangers. This type of karaoke is for the extraverts. Perhaps those who had a rock band in high school or played the lead in a high school musical.