Las Vegas Where to Watch the Olympics in Las Vegas 16 ways to watch the Summer Games in Sin City.

Courtesy of Super book

It's really happening. After a year-long delay due to COVID, the Olympic Games are finally getting underway on June 23 in Tokyo. It's a tough situation with limited festivities and fans prohibited from attending in person. Still, the action itself will be as exciting as ever, especially with karate, skateboarding, and surfing added to the events this year. And to answer your next question: yes, you can bet on the Olympics. So obviously, Las Vegas is going to be busy over the next few weeks. Here are some of the best places around town to watch the games.

Courtesy of Dawg House Saloon

Dawg House Saloon Resorts World Las Vegas

The original Dawg House Saloon is a favorite of Nashville's Music Row, but the Las Vegas version takes things up a notch at the all-new Resorts World. That's because it's attached to the hotel's sports book, making it easy to place a bet while watching the excitement of the Olympics unfold. Screens are everywhere and the menu goes heavy on comfort food like burgers, sandwiches, and corn dogs. Or just get in line and grab a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from the Mouse House service counter. Consider the live country bands a bonus while watching the games.

How to order: Just walk on in. The place is pretty big and scoring a seat shouldn't be a problem.

Courtesy of Money, Baby!

Money, Baby! Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Money, Baby! is more than a sports bar. The venue has the feel of a nightclub with DJs who crank up the music during commercials and a patio overlooking the brand new pool deck at Virgin Hotels. The Olympics will be shown every day during regular hours with $5 draft beer specials and 50% off burgers and hot dogs. And if the games get boring, you can always practice your swing on the in-house golf simulator.

How to order: Book a table in advance.

Courtesy of Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy Multiple Locations

This Vegas-born chain is showing the Olympics at all three of its local locations: The Strip, Summerlin, and Downtown off Fremont Street. As the name suggests, gourmet nachos are the specialty, but the restaurant is also known for margaritas and scorpion shots (reposado with lime, salt, and a real pickled scorpion dropped inside). There are discounts on tacos and tequila shots on Tuesdays and buy-one, get-one glasses of wine on Wednesdays. The Strip location is part of the Miracle Mile Shops with an additional direct entrance on Harmon Avenue.

How to order: Book a table or sign up for a waitlist online.

Courtesy of Tailgate Social

Tailgate Social Palace Station

The Palace Station sports bar has a few drink specials during the evening rebroadcast of the Olympics. Ask your server or bartender about the Gold Olympic Martini (Hennessy VSOP, Grey Goose, orange juice, and Triple sec), Triple Jump (Wild Turkey Rye, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and ginger syrup), and Sake Bombs. There's also the regular happy hour with $7 drinks and bites 5–7 pm Monday–Friday. The only downside—the sports book is all the way on the other side of the casino floor.

How to order: Book a reservation online.

Courtesy of Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews Town Square

Watch the Olympics all day long at Sickies with at least 30 TV screens to go along with 50 beers and 50 burgers. It's also a great opportunity to try out one of the four party bowl cocktails recently added to the menu. The Barracuda Bowl is especially decadent, combining Citron, blue curacao, triple sec, Coconut Berry Red Bull, lemonade, and Swedish fish into one single drink. Finishing one off is an Olympic feat all by itself, so bring a few friends along to help.

How to order: Call 725-735-5400 to place a reservation.

Photo by Tory Kooyman

BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar Park MGM

The Park MGM's sports book has the feel of a cozy neighborhood bar with couches and games to go along with burgers, wings, sandwiches, and other comfort food favorites. Local brew is on tap and brought to your table as a beer tower for large parties. Need more flexibility? Place a bet and cash out your winnings from anywhere on property using the BetMGM app.

How to order: Book a table online.

Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc

PT's Wings & Sports The Strat

The sports bar, easy to spot on the ground floor of the Strat, has two ways to enjoy the excitement of the Olympics. The main dining room is wrapped in HD television screens while the "beer hall" has a giant video wall. In other words, there isn't a bad seat in the house. Menu highlights include a thick and hearty quesadilla stuffed with bacon and wood-fired chicken thighs, and The Elote, a Mexican-style pizza with charred corn, lime, and cotija cheese. If you just want to sample a couple of the signature wings, they come as a garnish on the Towering Mary bloody mary.

How to order: Just show up. If it comes to it, any overflow seating can be found in the neighboring View Lounge.

Courtesy of Stadia Bar

Stadia Bar Caesars Palace

One of the newest sports bars on the Strip may also be the most stylish and sophisticated. Stadia Bar has a strong spirits selection, craft beer, and an inventive cocktail program that includes a build-your-own highball cart. The place doesn't have its own food menu, but guests are welcome to order from Bobby's Burgers or DiFara Pizza, both in the neighboring Forum Food Hall. And if you just want to walk in with food, that's fine too.

How to order: Seating is first-come, first serve.

SuperBook Westgate

Pretty much every casino in Las Vegas has a sports book, but the one at the Westgate has an extra special place in our hearts. The SuperBook is one of the largest in Vegas (with a 220-foot-long video screen) and its own dedicated parking lot, making it especially popular with locals. Come by on Thursday nights for "Super Karaoke" at 10 pm.

How to order: Walk right in. There are plenty of seats in the 30,000-square foot SuperBook.

Crown & Anchor Off the Strip

This British Pub will be showing the Olympics all day long. Expect a fierce loyalty to UK competitors and at least 30 beers on draft. The menu is heavy on British classics, including bangers and mash, meat pies, and yorkshire pudding. Take advantage of all-you-can-eat fish n' chips after 5 pm on Mondays.

How to order: You should have little trouble finding a seat, especially at the larger original Crown & Anchor location east of the Strip on Tropicana. A smaller, second location is west of the Strip on Spring Mountain.

Courtesy of Stadium Swim

Stadium Swim Circa

Sure, you can catch the Olympics at Circa's three-level sportsbook (the largest in Las Vegas), but if you really want to have fun, watch the games outdoors on a massive 143-foot video wall. It's among the perks at Stadium Swim, one of the best pool parties in Vegas. And let's be honest, taking a dip in one of six pools is a better way to beat the Vegas heat than getting lost in a cloud of casino air conditioning.

How to order: General admission starts at $40. Inquire about food-and-beverage minimum for daybeds and cabanas.

The Sporting Life Southwest

The Sporting Life is open 24 hours a day, making it one of the few sports bars in town for catching Olympic events live around the clock. Happy hour is daily with food discounts and 25% off all drinks 4–6 pm with a reverse happy hour (food only) 11 pm–1 am. A new sister concept, Home Field, is also open 24 hours west of the Strip on Sahara.

How to order: Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Courtesy of The Still

The Still The Mirage

The Still has discounts on sake bombs during the Olympic games. But anything you want to drink will pair well with burgers, tacos, nachos, or a cheesesteak panini with sliced ribeye. Most of the food is served from a modified Airstream in the back that doubles as a kitchen. TV screens are pointed in every direction with a choice of bar seating, hightops, or lounge-style tables with couches. The Mirage sports book is right around the corner if you want to duck out for a minute and place a bet.

How to order: Reservations are a good idea during busy hours.

Courtesy of Montecristo Cigar Bar

Montecristo Cigar Bar Caesars Palace

Pick out a stogie from the walk-in humidor and enjoy a few puffs while checking out the Olympics at the Montecristo Cigar Bar. The secluded lounge also has a nice whiskey selection and a menu for ordering food from Old Homestead Steakhouse. Zone out in an oversized chair in front of the video wall, pull up a seat at the bar, or book a party in the private dining room. This place has enough nooks and crannies to keep things interesting while sports fans remain glued to the TV screen.

How to order: You should be fine during the Olympics, but book a reservation when football is happening.

The Book The LINQ

The Book is one of the most unusual places to place a bet in Las Vegas. The sports book feels like you're hanging out in somebody's living room with fan caves that come with sectional-style couches and Xbox consoles hooked up to the TV (in case you'd rather compete in your own games this year). Have food delivered from Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen and pour your own beer with self-service taps. The Book has more than 50 televisions to catch the action from every angle.

How to order: Just want to hang out? Walk right in. But if you want to book a fan cave, make your reservation online.

Courtesy of International Smoke

International Smoke MGM Grand

International Smoke has more than just a good burger. The restaurant collaboration between Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry has a central bar in the middle of the dining room with televisions showing the games. The menu represents a variety of barbecue and cooking styles from around the world, reflecting the international flavor of the Summer Olympics. Before settling in for dinner, detour to the MGM Grand's sports book, one of the largest on the Strip with second-level skyboxes, to place a last-minute wager

How to order: Book a table online.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!

Rob Kachelriess has been writing about Las Vegas in Thrillist for more than seven years. His work has also appeared in Travel + Leisure, Trivago Magazine, Sophisticated Living, Modern Luxury, Leafly, Las Vegas Magazine, and other publications. He's covering the tip. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.