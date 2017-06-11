Lifestyle

You'll definitely want to pitch up here

By Published On 07/24/2012 By Published On 07/24/2012

Trending

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

To avoid talking about 50 Shades of Grey whilst not having sex, Shoreditch's Book Club has commandeered the huge car park on Leonard Street for the duration of the Games and turned it into "a playground for adults" filled with bars, street food, sports-tuned big screens, light installations, games, a paddling pool, and "live graffiti"


Starting Friday, events will see table football, beach volleyball, and croquet alongside a slew of table-tennis spinoffs like beer pong, Robo Pong (in which you actually take on a robot), and King Pong, which aside from being the cruel nickname that made that gorilla snap, is also a round-robin doubles tournament (tell your friends about it here so you won't be single)

All these sports making you thirsty? Well, thankfully London Fields'll have a popup bar serving ice-cold beer, literally ice-cold frozen cocktails, jugs of Pimm's, and under-wraps signatures named Starter's Orders and End It Like Beckham -- a drink hopefully not ruined by too much Spice.

All these drinks making you hungry? Then good news: Street Kitchen'll serve the likes of sliders & crispy chicken w/ crushed pots, and there'll even be an ice cream van, taking you back to a more innocent time when things hadn't become so bloody Grey.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More