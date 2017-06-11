Lifestyle

A free Hawaiian Ping Pong Party, and some Twiglet & beer ice cream

London Freebie of the Week
This bank holiday Sunday, the folks at Doing Something are throwing a Hawaiian Ping Pong Party, and they’re doing it in the very room ping pong was invented in, over at Bounce. There’ll be tropical cocktails, competitions, and games 'til 2am, and to sweeten the deal, if you Tweet @DoingSomething “The Hawaiian Ping Pong Party sounds bloody ace”, you could win tickets for you and a bud, plus a round of drinks. Grab all the action, here.

Facebook/Rentokil

Thursday, August 21st: If curry crickets, roasted locusts, and chili pigeon burgers sound good to you, then A) reassess your life, and B) head to One New Change today, where Rentokil is returning for a second year with their “Pestaurant”. The website tastes like chicken, we swear. Continue Reading

Thrillist

Thursday, August 21st: Indie Ales is throwing a mini booze fest today, and expanding their horizons beyond beer -- there’ll be gin & vodka from Sipsmith, wine from the vaunted Chapel Down, and alcoholic lollies from Lolitas. Best part? It’s free to attend, just register here.

Flickr/Joy

Thursday, August 21st: What’s better than ice cream? Free ice cream. Even better when it’s tongue-challenging savory flavors like Blue Cheese & Crackers, and Ale & Twiglets. It’s on Soho’s Bateman St all weekend, and it’s all free. Peep their Twitter for more

Thrillist

Saturday, August 23rd: Head to the Brunel Museum today for foraged cocktails, jazz, and free toasted marshmallows, while sitting on a rooftop soaking in that last bit of Summer. Also, there’ll be street food. Get the deets right here

Thrillist

Sunday, August 24th: So, there’s a new weekly pizza party by LOVENpresents at Wharf and Dale Studio, and it’s kicking off tonight. It’s BYOB, and then £15 for three courses including wood-oven ‘za. Check out their Twitter, here.

