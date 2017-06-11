The Weekend Playbook: Nazi zombies, beer throwdowns, and rooftop cinemas

Event of the Week:
Throw together cocktails from a sleek speakeasy (Ruby’s), DJs from a new East London radio station (NTS Live), and some tongue-massaging street chow (Lucky Chip, Hanoi Kitchen), and you have The Shipping Yard: an awesome East London micro-fest taking place this Saturday. Check out the delicious details here.
Thursday, August 1st Head over to Hoxton and take a ride on the Appleton Estate Rum Bus, which despite being stationary, will definitely start to sway after some helpings of cane hooch. Discover the finer points here.
Bermondsey classic Village East is closing for the summer, but is generously providing a pop-up rooftop resto called SkyCanteen for the interim, because it's just good manners. Book yourself in here.
Friday, August 2nd Truck Stop rolls back into town bringing another round of kickass street food, keg parties, and tacos. Breaker, breaker, pull into the website, over.
Not enough rooftop restos for you? Well, that's super demanding, but whatever -- FEAST favorite Ayam Legend is bringing Indonesian BBQ into the Skyroom today. It's less than a tenner, so click here immediately.
Saturday, August 3rd The British Craft Beer Challenge hosts Round 3 today, pitting homegrown barley pops against Europe's finest w/ over 30 different brews going mano-a-mano. Prepare to put those damn continentals in their place right here.
Despite not being nuclear, Battersea Power Station will be turning people weird colours today with their Holi One festival, wherein people throw bright powder at eachother, just like the tradition in India. Get tix here.
Sunday, August 4th Ever wanted to go underground, and live through a simulated zombie attack during WW2? Well, that's a weirdly specific fantasy, but whatever... the folks at Zombie Blitz are here to make it happen. Read the disclaimer, and sign up here.
WhyNot Cinema asks a very important question as they set up shop on the roof of Broadway House tonight, throwing bean bags on the floor, and hot dogs on the grill. The debut film is being decided by public vote, so practice democracy (and get a ticket) here.
The Weekend Playbook: Nazi zombies, beer throwdowns, and rooftop cinemas
Trending
Event of the Week:
Throw together cocktails from a sleek speakeasy (Ruby’s), DJs from a new East London radio station (NTS Live), and some tongue-massaging street chow (Lucky Chip, Hanoi Kitchen), and you have The Shipping Yard: an awesome East London micro-fest taking place this Saturday. Check out the delicious details here.