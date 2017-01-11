Events

12 Things You Need to Do in London This Spring

By Published On 03/09/2015 By Published On 03/09/2015
Courtesy of Pillow Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10-17

Noel Fielding Exhibition Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Noel Fielding is one seriously talented guy. Actor, writer, comedian, and a fully trained artist, his latest exhibition, called 'He Wore Dreams Around Unkind Faces' featuring portraits of Elvis, The Beatles and others plus other insights to his creative and twisted genius mind.

Royal Albert Hall

Noel Fielding Exhibition Royal Albert Hall Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Noel Fielding is one seriously talented guy. Actor, writer, comedian, and a fully trained artist, his latest exhibition, called 'He Wore Dreams Around Unkind Faces' featuring portraits of Elvis, The Beatles and others plus other insights to his creative and twisted genius mind.

Courtesy of Pillow Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10-22

Pillow Cinema PC is back for another duvet-filled season with everything from Oscar-nominated hits like Gone Girl and Interstellar, to sing-alongs with The Lion King and Mamma Mia!, with a special St. Paddy’s day screening of The Commitments on the 17th. These sell out fast, so don't sleep on it.

Former Underground Station off Brick Lane

Pillow Cinema Former Underground Station off Brick Lane PC is back for another duvet-filled season with everything from Oscar-nominated hits like Gone Girl and Interstellar, to sing-alongs with The Lion King and Mamma Mia!, with a special St. Paddy's day screening of The Commitments on the 17th. These sell out fast, so don't sleep on it.

Rooftop Film Club

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10-27

Drive-In Film Club Roll into Alexandra Palace, dim the headlights, and wait for a rollerblading waitress to bring you some popcorn as you settle into the city's only drive-in. Flicks will include newness like BoyhoodGone Girl, alongside classics like Back to the Future, and The Big Lebowski

Alexandra Palace

Drive-In Film Club Alexandra Palace Roll into Alexandra Palace, dim the headlights, and wait for a rollerblading waitress to bring you some popcorn as you settle into the city's only drive-in. Flicks will include newness like BoyhoodGone Girl, alongside classics like Back to the Future, and The Big Lebowski

Courtesy of Beer & Buns

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10 Tue

Beer & Buns Hiding out just behind Liverpool St Station is the largest selection of Japanese beer in the UK. Casual, right? Well they also have fully loaded hirata buns, great wings, pinball, chalk-graffitied walls, and naturally, a ton of sake and soju bombs...

Upstairs at K10

Beer & Buns Upstairs at K10 Hiding out just behind Liverpool St Station is the largest selection of Japanese beer in the UK. Casual, right? Well they also have fully loaded hirata buns, great wings, pinball, chalk-graffitied walls, and naturally, a ton of sake and soju bombs...

Forza Win

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12-May 9

Forza Win's Spring Chicken The boys at Forza Win have spruced up their new Peckham location (adding a table suspended from the ceiling) and are test-driving it with a five-course feast of chicken spit-roasted on wood washed down with "strong cocktails."

Forza Peckham

Forza Win's Spring Chicken Forza Peckham The boys at Forza Win have spruced up their new Peckham location (adding a table suspended from the ceiling) and are test-driving it with a five-course feast of chicken spit-roasted on wood washed down with "strong cocktails."

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

FutureFest The future is coming, guys, and with it a wonder of things we haven't even thought of yet. Head to Vinopolis to see what some of the best minds have conjectured for the upcoming years from music, food, fashion, and robots (Yes!). With speakers like Ed Snowden, George Clinton, and Vivienne Westwood, plus top experts in everything you can think of like Mr. Lyan, TaskRabbit, finance hackers, wearable tech, neurosis, and so much more.

Vinopolis

FutureFest Vinopolis The future is coming, guys, and with it a wonder of things we haven't even thought of yet. Head to Vinopolis to see what some of the best minds have conjectured for the upcoming years from music, food, fashion, and robots (Yes!). With speakers like Ed Snowden, George Clinton, and Vivienne Westwood, plus top experts in everything you can think of like Mr. Lyan, TaskRabbit, finance hackers, wearable tech, neurosis, and so much more.

Gastronomica

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Sun

Slow Food & Living Market Over at the already-stunning Rosewood Hotel, they’re kicking off a new upscale weekly market taking place every Sunday, and filled it out with the best meat, fish, cheese, bread, veg, booze, and coffee from the likes Gastronomica, Market Gourmet, Oliver’s Bakery, Plato Brewing Supplies, Moonroast Coffee, and more. It's as good as Borough, but nowhere near as rammed.

Rosewood Hotel

Slow Food & Living Market Rosewood Hotel Over at the already-stunning Rosewood Hotel, they're kicking off a new upscale weekly market taking place every Sunday, and filled it out with the best meat, fish, cheese, bread, veg, booze, and coffee from the likes Gastronomica, Market Gourmet, Oliver's Bakery, Plato Brewing Supplies, Moonroast Coffee, and more. It's as good as Borough, but nowhere near as rammed.

Flickr/Ben

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Sun

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival Throw on your best green jumper, hat, and face paint, then claim your Mother's Mother's Mother was half Irish. There'll be a massive parade with floats, dance troops, and marching bands starting at Green Park and winding around to Trafalgar Square, which itself will be filled with a market, food area, a fashion show, films, and comedy shows.

Trafalgar Square

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival Trafalgar Square Throw on your best green jumper, hat, and face paint, then claim your Mother's Mother's Mother was half Irish. There'll be a massive parade with floats, dance troops, and marching bands starting at Green Park and winding around to Trafalgar Square, which itself will be filled with a market, food area, a fashion show, films, and comedy shows.

The Blitz Party

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Blitz Party It’s like the 1940s, only with better food, booze and swell, modern hygiene. There'll be swing lessons from the crew at Swing Patrol, live music, and a heathy dose of national spirit (by which we mean cocktails). 

Village Underground

Blitz Party Village Underground It's like the 1940s, only with better food, booze and swell, modern hygiene. There'll be swing lessons from the crew at Swing Patrol, live music, and a heathy dose of national spirit (by which we mean cocktails). 

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Prohibition Party Go behind locked doors, dodging police and prying eyes for a night of Charleston dance-offs, expertly made cocktails, and a whole lot of fan fare. Think big bands and gambling, tea cups and passwords, floorshows and illicit behavior. And whatever you do, remember to speak easy.

Secret location WC1

Prohibition Party Secret location WC1 Go behind locked doors, dodging police and prying eyes for a night of Charleston dance-offs, expertly made cocktails, and a whole lot of fan fare. Think big bands and gambling, tea cups and passwords, floorshows and illicit behavior. And whatever you do, remember to speak easy.

Alice Underground

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Alice's Adventures Underground Go deep into the rabbit hole with Alice, and into a fully formed Wonderland hidden deep underneath Waterloo Station. Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the classic tale of hallucinations and drinking tea, this immersive production is made up of 20 rooms incl. a gigantic tea table, three bars, potions, Cheshire Cats, and of course, a Red Queen.

The Vaults under Waterloo Station

Alice's Adventures Underground The Vaults under Waterloo Station Go deep into the rabbit hole with Alice, and into a fully formed Wonderland hidden deep underneath Waterloo Station. Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the classic tale of hallucinations and drinking tea, this immersive production is made up of 20 rooms incl. a gigantic tea table, three bars, potions, Cheshire Cats, and of course, a Red Queen.

Flickr/Chris Brown

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

The BNY Mellon Boat Races Since 1827, guys & gals from Oxford and Cambridge universities have been pulling in spectators to watch as they speed through the 6.8km course between Putney Bridge and Mortlake. It normally takes between 16-18 minutes, and provides an excellent excuse to find a pub along the river to watch them sweat it out.

The Tideway between Putney and Mortlake

The BNY Mellon Boat Races The Tideway between Putney and Mortlake Since 1827, guys & gals from Oxford and Cambridge universities have been pulling in spectators to watch as they speed through the 6.8km course between Putney Bridge and Mortlake. It normally takes between 16-18 minutes, and provides an excellent excuse to find a pub along the river to watch them sweat it out.

