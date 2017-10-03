10 LA Dates You'll Legitimately Enjoy

While dating in LA is different than anywhere else in the country, coming up with LA date ideas is pretty much the same as anywhere else in the country: it's hard. Well, allow us to make things a little easier for you: here are 10 LA date ideas your date will actually wanna go on.
Wine-paired art class? Wine-paired art class.
All over LA
You know that scene in Ghost with the pottery? Get into that spirit with a wine-paired art class. But instead of a pile of clay and a wheel, you’ll be working with a canvas and a painter’s palette while creating your masterpieces side by side with drinks in hand at Pinot’s Palette's “Paint & Sip” class. So... you won’t be sticking your fingers in clay and rubbing it all over each other’s skin. You can get dirty later. (Make sure to call ahead to check on the alcohol situation. Some studios are BYOB while others have a bar.)
Take them on an astrology-informed date
Various locations
As cheesy as it sounds, the best date may be dictated by the stars. An Aries, for instance, is always ripe for a competitive night, which means you’re gonna want to hit Montrose Bowl in Glendale (the oldest bowling alley in LA County, and also where they go bowling in Teen Wolf) or the four-story Aroma golf range in Koreatown. Got a Gemini on your hands? Knock their socks off at a Heidi Fleiss-themed dinner, Manson Murder Meal, or another curious LA night out with monthly dinner series Los Angeles Eats Itself. Oh, and it might not hurt to stack the astrology deck: try the astrology dating app Align, which helps you find cosmically compatible singles in LA.
Go to Whole Foods’ bar
Venice
She’ll be more than a little confused when you pull into the Whole Foods Venice parking lot, but things will get much less confusing when you enter Bar 225, a wine and beer bar tucked inside Whole Foods’ expansive wine department, where you can do tastings, flights, or just order up a full pour of what’s on tap. Hungry? Choose something fresh from the fish department and they’ll prepare it any way you want it (salad, sushi, burrito), then deliver it to you at the bar.
Get nosebleed seats for a game against their home team
Elysian Park
Since no one in LA is from LA (except me, apparently), getting tickets to a Dodgers game against your date’s home team will score extra points. Conducive to more conversation, the nosebleed seats are the way to go as long as you spend the money you saved on baseball caps, Dodger Dogs, and crappy overpriced beer. And if the date is a total dud, you can actually watch the game as a distraction.
Roller disco your ass off
Hollywood
Re/creation’s ROW roller disco is the grown-up version of a ‘70s roller rink date. Each Rave on Wheels night is themed, including the dress, DJ, and décor. Once you've built up a sweat, head outside to the food trucks before chilling out in the hookah lounge. Let your wild side out with “We Are All Animals” in August. And depending on how flexible your date is, there's a free one-hour yoga session before the doors open at 9pm.
Eat alllll the things at a food festival
Downtown
Grand Ave will be lined with bites from 30 chefs and restaurants including Tyler Florence, Chaya, Nobu, Eggslut, and Akasha Richmond’s Sambar, plus free-flowing custom cocktails, sake, beer, and wine (um... including Kistler, Henriot, and Brewer-Clifton) at the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival which runs August 27-30.
Do a walking tour of LA’s sick street art
All over LA
Art and Seeking is the best way to see, learn about, and appreciate LA’s extensive (and sometimes hidden) street art scene. There are five guided or downloadable audio (for the budget-conscious) tours available in Hollywood, DTLA, Abbot Kinney, Beverly Hills, and WeHo. Here’s generally how they play out: if you go with the AK tour, you’ll meet at 5pm at Gjelina for a cocktail. At 6:15, Lizy -- a street art expert and founder of Art and Seeking -- will pick you up and tour you through the streets and alleys, showing you works by artists like JR, Vhils, Neutra, and Bumblebee until about 7:30, when you’re dropped off where you started so you can cap off the evening.
Picnic and live music party at the LA Arboretum & Botanic Garden
Arcadia
On Friday night, head to the LA Arboretum & Botanic Garden from 5-8pm for Summer Nights in August, which -- for $5 -- come with live music, activities, and BYO-picnicking (wine in your basket: encouraged).
Go on a next-level movie date
Pasadena; Westwood
And by “next level” we mean iPic, which lets you lounge in layback leather seats connected only in twos, your neck perfectly elevated by a provided pillow and your legs covered with a blanket. Oh, right, and food (made by chefs like Eric Greenspan) and drink (including seasonal cocktails) are both delivered to your seat. Boom. Next level.
Try a group date
All over LA
Grab your date and Meetup. No, not for the purpose of finding an eligible threesome partner (unless...), but to ease first date angst by making it a group date (not to mention that someone else is responsible for planning the date details). Pick an activity that she mentioned she loves in her online dating profile (board games!) or try something for the first time together (ghost hunting??). And another bonus? It’s cheap.
