Here's the Coachella 2015 Lineup. Boom Boom Pow.

The Coachella 2015 lineup just dropped, and it sucks. Kidding! It's great. Again. Headliner predictions from Billboard a few months ago were right on: metal heavyweights AC/DC, former White Stripes guitar god Jack White, and hip-hop hero Drake will close out the main stage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, on both weekends (April 10-12; 17-19).
Highlights for rock kids include Steely Dan (!!?!??!), a rare stateside performance from the UK's cult heroes Ride, a sure-to-be-psychedelic set from The War on Drugs, Conor Oberst's Desaparecidos side project, and sets from hit-making newcomers Milky Chance and Vance Joy. Hip hop heads are gonna get killer sets from, uh, Killer Mike and El-P (aka Run the Jewels), and the return to the Coachella stage of Tyler the Creator. And if you're looking to party in the Sahara, you'll be getting down to David Guetta and Kaskade. Local artists are also well represented: Fitz and the Tantrums, once a Monday-Satellite band, will hit the festival again, and St. Motel will touch down on the grounds for the first time. Here's the full lineup:
We'll see you in the desert: tickets go on sale Wednesday, if you didn't hit the presale last May.
