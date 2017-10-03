28 Great LA Date Ideas, Sorted by Commitment Level

Much like there's a difference between someone you’re looking to see just once versus someone you’re looking to see, like, forever, there's a difference between the kind of date you're gonna take each on.
Annnnnnd that's why we put together this: a list of 34 great date ideas based ENTIRELY on six different commitment levels.
Assuming you're on the same "Just Sex" page (please God make sure you are before suggesting one of these), try one of these one-night-stand-eroos that lean hard on the whole fun-if-emotionless thing.
Do it at the Daughter
Sure, it’s just sex, but that doesn’t mean it has to be cheap: the Farmer’s Daughter Hotel's Knockin’ Boots package hooks you up with Champagne (to start) and lemonade (to drink after you finish), plus something to take home with you: panties with “Do it at the Daughter” painted across the butt.
Hit a burlesque show
It’s hard (!) not to be turned on by a burlesque show, especially when it’s done in a secret downstairs room below a 100-year-old speakeasy that still has the nefarious vibe from the Prohibition days. So go to one of those at Townhouse in Venice, then do your own full-contact burlesque show when you get back to your room.
Do it in someone else's house
Get an Airbnb and pretend you’re secretly trying to get away with having sex in someone else’s house. It’s kinda like doing it on the living room floor of an apartment that's left unlocked for prospective renters to check out, except minus the whole people-are-gonna-actually-walk-in-and-be-all-WTF.
It's a tricky situation for sure, you've gotta go somewhere with your friend that isn't gonna be super obviously a date, but will also give you an opportunity to push it in that direction. These help you do that.
Get their heart rate up
According to nerds, people who work out together feel more chemistry towards one another thanks to the release of sweat-induced endorphins. So go release some of those by playing pool and ping-pong at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, or challenge your BFF to a game of shuffleboard at Preux & Proper in DTLA. Once you work up a sweat, cool off with a drink like the “Call a Cab” -- one of six daiquiris at Preux & Proper -- and hope the endorphins do their thing.
Scare the shit out of them
It might sound like an ominous outing, but Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery is a seriously awesome and shockingly not-so-known spot. Marilyn Monroe is cremated there and it’s also where Heather O’Rourke (the little girl from Poltergeist) was laid to rest. Wait, back to the date thing -- how exactly is this great for a friends into benefits date? If they get freaked out you can grab their hand, hold them, and make your move.
Suck down some oysters
It’s not just the aphrodisiac effects of oysters, it’s the visual. You put your mouth on this briny, moist little packet and suck down the juices, they do the math. Also, there are a ton of places that have oyster specials, so it doesn’t need to break the bank.
Test your ice cream compatibility
Order one of 17 small-batch flavors at Salt & Straw in Larchmont Village in a cone, then pull up the eCreamery ice cream test, which'll tell you what your flavor says about you as a lover -- cookie dough lovers are ambitious, coffee lovers are dramatic, rainbow sherbet lovers are more pessimistic, mint lovers are frugal, chocolate lovers are flirtatious, and vanilla lovers are, interestingly... colorful. If the conversation seems to be going well, up the sexual ante by sweeping your tongue around and around your cone, showing off your oral skills.
Go to an outdoor movie
Food trucks, music, an open-air movie theater... and one blanket. There are still a ton of screenings coming up before the end of the summer, just go before the season ends and you have to wait until next summer for under-blanket fiddling.
This is the Goldilocks of dates, you don't want to put too much time into planning it or too little, you wanna get it juuuuuust right. Like. So.
Take all of the guesswork out of what your date likes
LA's Grand Central Market has Old World romance (it's LA's oldest food hall, in existence since 1917), and there’s a veritable smorgasbord of all of LA's diverse cultures expressed in cuisine. In other words, you don’t have to stress on figuring out whether they like Mexican or seafood, just go -- and if you want to get ultra creative/have some fun, use our hacks to make the perfect two-for-one Frankenfood.
Go house hunting
It's funny because, it's, like, a first date, ya know? Put search criteria in at Redfin.com that lends itself toward good first date exploring -- i.e. ocean views, secret gardens, CASTLES (!?!?!) -- and get back a map of killer open houses that probably have some free food and/or drink at them.
Enjoy the sunset
Don't tell anyone, but Casa del Mar is my favorite first date place. It’s upscale, down by the beach, has plenty of spacious seating, the drinks are good and strong, the bar food is shareable, and it’s the perfect setting for romance. While drinks and snacks will cost you as much as a nice dinner, the ambiance is worth the extra expenditure even if it doesn't work out.
Booze it up at brunch
Generally, anything that isn't an evening date is probably not a good move. But a boozy brunch is the exception. Make reservations at a brunch spot that serves bottomless (enter something alcoholic here); if you also want to get bottomless FOOD, hit A-Frame in West LA, which drops unlimited pancakes as well as mimosas.
The third date is sometimes (most times?) known as the sex date. But it’s also when things get more real -- you finally stop talking about stupid surface shit and start delving into vulnerability. You might not be on your best behavior, because you've dropped the façade and you’re likely presenting a more authentic you. Now here’s what to do.
Take off your clothes and work up a sweat
If you haven’t sexually progressed during dates one and two, but you want to see the goods, suggest a stand-up paddle board date on the Venice Canals. It’s less obvious than suggesting checking out a hot tub, plus you can find out if they've got that adventurous spirit you're looking for in someone with long-term potential.
Make dinner
Which, even if it’s a disaster, is always a good date. Ingredients can cost some serious cash, not to mention the time and effort it takes to prepare a nice meal. And a dinner at home gives a glimpse of what real life looks like together as a couple.
Order your date's favorite dish in the country
Whether it's a NY strip from... NY, a lobster roll from Maine, a cheesesteak from Philadelphia, or any other location-specific favorite, you can very likely get it overnight. It shows that you know your date, plus, uh, you get to eat a legit Philly cheesesteak.
Head to the racetrack
SpeedDistrict.com lets you race your own car on a racetrack while sharing a serious adrenaline rush that'll maybe get you in the mood for sharing... a different serious adrenaline rush later on.
Have a favorite food-off
If you've debated which LA spot serves the best thin-crust pizza, makes the most authentic burritos, bakes the perfect cupcakes, or rolls the most addictive sushi, then put your favorites to the test by ordering from both of your contenders and having a blind taste-test at your place. It’s a fun and different way to eat while getting turned on by your playfully competitive spirits.
Dine outdoors
Dining destinations with outdoor options are automatically more romantic. Eating outside in the middle of a field or vineyard is statement-making. Attend an Outstanding in the Field dinner where some of the best ingredient purveyors, chefs, and wine makers come together for an unforgettable multi-course group dinner. Long tables are set, decked out with wedding-worthy décor, and you're fed from a pop-up kitchen in the middle of seemingly nowhere. It’s romantic, sexy, and memorable -- and that’s what a third date should be.
This is usually a pretty big deal, because if it goes well you might be moving on to the proposal dates a few paragraphs down sooner rather than later, but if it goes not-well, this thing may not last. So, uh, don't blow it.
Hunker down with a view in Santa Monica
The Viceroy Santa Monica is probably more of a staycation than a vacation, but you won't care when you're down at the pool bar having drinks. And while yeah, you could totally do dinner at the downstairs restaurant, it's going to be a hell of a lot more memorable if you instead stay in and order a luxury in-room picnic and a bottle of Champagne.
Go overseas... kind of
The stress of LAX might be too much for your relationship right out of the gate, but a boat to Catalina? Sounds just about right. It’s just far enough away that you feel you’re truly on vacation, but close enough that it doesn't feel like you just took 13 commitment steps. Stay at the historic Inn on Mt. Ada on Main Street, take a long walk, spend an afternoon lounging at the beach club, do all of this stuff, and just be together. Note: leave your cell phones at home. Or at least in the room. Your relationship deserves three days of radio silence to the rest of the world.
Hit the beach
Drive out to Hermosa Beach where your room at the super-sexy, on-the-sand Beach House hotel is alllllll kinds of romantic. Then head a few blocks over to The Bottle Inn, a restaurant relic (40+ years and counting) with wine tastings and one of the sexiest wine cellars around.
Act like a celebrity couple
Stay at the Malibu Beach Inn, where you can temporarily be in residence on “Billionaire’s Beach” and have your own conversations on your private balcony without the lurking lens of paparazzi.
Do Palm Springs
Specifically all of these things, but also Two Bunch Palms, known for its mud baths (they were featured in the movie The Player), lithium mineral springs, and two-bedroom suite that Al Capone once used as a hideout.
Soak up Santa Barbara
Hitting a few of the city's best bars definitely isn't a bad thing, but be sure to also make stops at Lotusland in Montecito, the recently redone Belmond El Encanto hotel, and The Jolly Oyster in Ventura for all-you-can-endure oysters on the beach.
Make it good. No pressure.
Go glamping
Next-level a night of rolling in the dirt by glamping at El Capitan Canyon resort near Santa Barbara. You’ll stay in a luxury yurt or a cabin with a s’mores-ready fire pit steps from your front door, but you’ll have the benefit of a real bed and walls to muffle any animalistic sounds.
Get a really, really special drink
Going wine tasting is one thing. Going on a private Santa Ynez wine tour that ends with a ring at the bottom of a Champagne glass at the final stop is another, um, better thing.
Make your home... not a home
First, have a massage therapist from Zeel come over for a couples 90-minute massage. Then, hire a chef for a hands-on cooking class through Cozymeal. Then THEN, book a string quartet if you think they'll actually be into that sorta thing.
Just tell them how you feel (in someone else’s words)
You don’t have a way with words. Nor are you great at the art of romance. But other people are. This proposal is simple. Go to their favorite spot. The place they go to to find balance and decompress -- maybe a certain hiking trail, a park down the block, or the avocado tree in their backyard. Take them there. Have a picnic. Pull out a Champagne bottle that's empty (?) with a message rolled up in place of the cork (!). Then profess your unending love by reading a poem that tells your love story -- written by the writers at Poetry Salon, who’ll put the whole thing together after you answer a slew of questions for them. Now get on your knee and do the ring thing.
Laurel House is a “Screwing the Rules” dating coach and the dating coach for Three Day Rule matchmaking. She is also a proud born-and-bred West Angeleno. Find her at ScrewingTheRules.com, on Twitter, and on Instagram.